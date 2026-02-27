Block Slashes Nearly 50% of Workforce Amid AI Shift

Block, the fintech company behind Square and Cash App, is cutting nearly half of its jobs as it pivots aggressively into AI-driven operations. Co-founder Jack Dorsey announced the move on X, saying the company will reduce headcount from more than 10,000 employees to just under 6,000, framing the decision as a response to a step-change in how AI enables smaller, faster teams to build and run products.

The layoffs arrive despite a strong recent quarter, with growth across revenue, profit, and customer metrics. That disconnect is the point: management is signaling this isn’t about survival, but about retooling the company for an era in which AI compresses workflows and trims coordination costs across engineering, risk, and support.

What changed inside Block to prompt the AI overhaul

Dorsey described a stark choice between gradual attrition and a single decisive reset. He opted for the latter, arguing that modern AI tools are reshaping the definition of “team,” allowing leaner groups to ship software, operate services, and iterate on features at speeds that once required far more people.

For a company with vast transaction data and real-time risk requirements, AI can permeate everything from code generation and testing to fraud detection, customer support, and personalized product flows. The strategic bet is that fewer people, augmented by high-capability models, can deliver more consistent outcomes with lower latency and cost.

Severance and transition support for affected employees

Block said affected employees will receive 20 weeks of salary plus one additional week per year of service, six months of health coverage, and a $5,000 cash payment, among other benefits. It’s a sizable package by industry standards, designed to cushion a sudden shift that many workers across tech now face.

How quickly those employees land elsewhere may hinge on role type. Demand remains resilient for applied AI, security, compliance, and data roles, but hiring for generalist software and operations jobs has tightened as companies automate routine work with increasingly competent tools.

AI economics behind the decision to cut headcount

Industry studies from firms such as McKinsey have found that generative AI can lift developer productivity by double-digit percentages and compress multi-day tasks into hours. In customer operations, model-based assistants can deflect a large share of chats and resolve issues more consistently than sprawling vendor networks, lowering cost-to-serve and raising satisfaction when implemented carefully.

Macro research echoes the pressure to adapt. The International Monetary Fund has warned that roughly 40% of jobs in advanced economies are exposed to AI. Goldman Sachs has estimated that hundreds of millions of roles globally could be affected as tasks, not just entire occupations, get automated. Fintech is especially exposed because decisioning, support, and compliance are data-heavy domains where models excel.

For Block, the near-term opportunities include sharper fraud detection, faster merchant onboarding, and highly personalized consumer experiences in Cash App. Those gains are only fully realized if organizations are restructured to remove handoffs and redundant layers—hence the move to become smaller and flatter.

Investor response and the company’s strategic outlook

Investors cheered the announcement, sending Block shares up nearly 30% in extended trading. Markets are rewarding the promise of durable margin expansion and speed, even as the human cost draws scrutiny.

The long-term test is execution. Block must show that service quality, trust, and regulatory compliance improve—not just costs. Expect increased investment in model governance, data privacy, and safeguards to prevent bias in lending and risk systems, areas where regulators and consumer advocates are sharpening oversight.

What it means for tech jobs as AI reshapes demand

This move underscores a broader shift in tech labor markets: AI is reducing demand for some categories of routine software and operations work while boosting demand for fewer, more specialized roles—people who can design systems, validate outputs, manage risk, and integrate models responsibly into products.

For displaced workers, near-term strategies include retraining on data tooling, model evaluation, prompt and workflow design, and compliance-oriented skills that companies cannot automate away. For employers, the mandate is clear: prove that AI-led restructuring yields safer, faster, and more inclusive financial services—not just a leaner payroll.