Black Friday Sees CMF Watch 3 Pro Drop to $79

Just in time for the holiday season, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is on sale for $79 (regularly $99). The 20% discount takes more than half off and pushes this feature-packed wearable comfortably into impulse-buy territory—especially for anyone who wants an AMOLED display, strong battery life, or Bluetooth calling without breaking triple figures.

Why this CMF Watch 3 Pro Black Friday deal stands out

Sub-$100 smartwatches generally require a trade-off—be it in screen quality, call handling, or battery life. The Watch 3 Pro is an outlier in that it ticks off several boxes its peers at this price, or even higher, occasionally miss: Rivals with AMOLED displays and consistent calling capabilities have a tendency to retail for more than $100, while even value-minded brands typically restrict metal builds to premium pinnacles on the pricing map.

Market observers have been quick to notice the change. “Most of the growth is coming from sub-$100 (wearables), as consumers are upgrading or buying these products for the first time,” said analysts at Counterpoint Research, who say budget wearables are the driving force behind much of that category growth. It is that context that makes this markdown particularly well suited for shoppers in search of modern features without breaking the bank.

Display and design highlights of the CMF Watch 3 Pro

The Watch 3 Pro is built around a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel, which offers sharp text, vivid hues, and watch face animations that pop against the duller TFT resolutions frequently found at this price point. It’s easy enough to read outdoors, and the Always-On Display option gives extra shine for those who prefer glancing at the time.

Nothing’s CMF is pairing that screen with a metal frame offered in dark gray, light gray, and orange. The end result is a fairly minimalist aesthetic that has more of a premium flair than you might expect given its price tag. For people who want a gym-friendly device that doesn’t scream “I never left work!”, this blend of materials and finishes will be attractive.

Battery life on the CMF Watch 3 Pro: the hype is real

Yes, battery life is a leading feature here. The company claims the Watch 3 Pro lasts up to 13 days based on a typical use pattern, a significantly stronger battery life than many other full-featured smartwatches. With the Always-On Display on, I would conservatively expect you to get about 3.5–4.5 days between charges (obviously depending on AOD brightness, and notifications/workout tracking being turned on/off).

When it’s time to top up, a full charge will take about 99 minutes. That’s a plus for convenience—just throw it on the charger while getting ready in the morning, or at lunchtime, and you’re good to go for days.

Health and fitness features offered by the Watch 3 Pro

For the price, the sensor array is capable of tracking day-to-day wellness insights. A four-channel heart rate monitor enhances signal quality during activities, while SpO₂ tracking helps users keep track of overnight readings and spot checks. The watch has fitness features powered by artificial intelligence and 131 sport modes, ranging from indoor cycling to functional strength training.

For data portability, it will synchronize with popular platforms including Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect. That’s right: your training logs, recovery stats, and daily metrics can all flow into the apps you already use. Like all consumer wearables, readings aren’t medical diagnostics, but they are useful for tracking trends and establishing habits—just what most buyers want at this price.

Not overloaded with features like other smartwatches

Bluetooth calling is present, giving you the ability to take snappy calls from your wrist when your phone isn’t immediately at hand. A voice assistant is integrated for simple commands and reminders, and notifications are managed well—message previews are easy to read on the AMOLED panel.

Key to that usability, CMF provides enough streamlining that they don’t become overwhelming. You get the basics that matter on a day-to-day basis, not a heap of niche features that leech battery power and mess with the interface.

Who should buy the CMF Watch 3 Pro at the $79 sale price

If you’ve been holding out for a starter smartwatch that doesn’t cut too many corners, this deal lands in the sweet spot between price and quality.

Commuters will appreciate the time between charges and reliable notifications; leisure athletes get broad sport mode coverage and health sync with all major platforms; minimalists will like its clean design and metal frame.

As the wearable market grows (IDC’s wearables trackers have detailed solid demand for practical health features), a $79 price tag could make the Watch 3 Pro one of the season’s breeziest recommendations. It’s a rare example of the headline savings matching up with real-world value, rather than just being the discount syndrome.