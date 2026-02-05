Bitcoin Slides To New Lows As Crypto Selloff Deepens

Bitcoin’s slide intensified as the flagship cryptocurrency broke below $68,000, surrendering more than a year of gains and reigniting a familiar question across trading desks and group chats: Is crypto crashing or merely resetting after a heated run-up?

What Triggered The Latest Bitcoin Price Drop

Momentum cracked when widely watched support zones gave way. Traders had flagged $80,000 and then $70,000 as lines in the sand; once those levels failed, automated selling, stop-loss triggers, and leveraged unwind accelerated the move. That mechanical pressure tends to cascade quickly in crypto’s 24/7 market.

Institutional positioning has also flipped. A recent CryptoQuant analysis indicates that large firms that accumulated tens of thousands of coins last year have been net sellers this year, reducing exposure into strength and leaning on rallies to de-risk.

Whales are voting with their wallets, too. Market watchers tracked notable disposals, including more than $5 million in Bitcoin sold by World Liberty Financial, the crypto company linked to the Trump family—an example of how headline-driven exits can dent fragile sentiment.

Macro didn’t help. A risk-off turn in equities—especially high-growth tech—pulled liquidity from speculative corners. Bitcoin, still treated as a high-beta asset by many multi-asset funds, tends to be among the first risk exposures trimmed when volatility flares and the dollar firms.

Is This A Crash Or A Market Reset For Bitcoin

“Crash” is a loaded word in crypto, a market where double-digit daily swings are not unusual. Historically, shakeouts of this kind have punctuated every cycle. In 2022, for instance, Bitcoin fell more than 70% from peak to trough as liquidity tightened and major firms unraveled, before eventually staging a recovery the following year.

Today’s structure is sturdier in some respects—spot Bitcoin ETFs, deeper derivatives markets, and broader institutional coverage—yet the asset remains speculative and highly sensitive to liquidity. Several analysts now see a consolidation band around $60,000 to $65,000 as plausible, with bears warning that a failure to stabilize could open a path toward $40,000. Neither outcome is guaranteed; both depend on whether forced sellers exhaust and whether fresh demand steps in.

Watch the rhythm of the decline. A violent leg lower followed by smaller, less panicky sell-offs and declining volumes can signal capitulation is fading. If bounces are quickly sold and lows keep being revisited on rising volume, the market may still be searching for a durable floor.

Altcoins Take The Heavier Hit As Liquidity Thins

Altcoins typically amplify Bitcoin’s moves, and this episode is no exception. Ether retreated alongside the leader, while Solana slumped to a two-year low, underscoring how liquidity thins fastest outside the top pair. In prior deleveraging waves, baskets of smaller tokens have dropped 1.5x to 3x as much as Bitcoin, particularly when market makers widen spreads and capital rotates to safety.

DeFi tokens and highly speculative memecoins are bearing out the pattern again. When collateral values fall and funding tightens, the urge to de-risk concentrates selling in the riskier tail of the market first.

Flows And On-Chain Signals To Watch Right Now

ETF flows: Persistent outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs have coincided with several pullbacks since their launch, while steady inflows have often marked stabilization. Bloomberg Intelligence and CFRA have tracked this relationship closely; sustained net outflows would argue for caution.

Derivatives positioning: Negative funding rates, shrinking open interest, and a drop in perpetual futures premiums indicate a washout of leverage. Kaiko and Glassnode data on futures basis can help judge whether speculative froth has drained or if there’s more to purge.

On-chain supply dynamics: Rising exchange reserves suggest sell intent, while increasing long-term holder supply and dormancy point to stronger hands absorbing coins. Glassnode and Coin Metrics track these flows; a turn lower in exchange balances has historically preceded recoveries.

Institutional and fund activity: CoinShares’ weekly digital asset fund flows report offers a clean read on whether professional capital is adding or cutting exposure. A switch back to positive flows has often aligned with stabilization after prior drawdowns.

Miner behavior: Post-halving, miner margins compress, and treasury sales can tick up. If miner outflows spike into weakness, it can temporarily weigh on price; when those outflows ebb, pressure tends to ease.

What Comes Next For Crypto Markets And Bitcoin

Path one is stabilization: Bitcoin bases above the low-$60,000s, leverage stays tame, ETFs stop bleeding, and dips meet real spot demand. Path two is a deeper reset: a decisive break lower pulls price toward the $40,000 area as macro risk tightens and forced sellers persist.

In the near term, the market’s mood will hinge on macro signals—rate expectations, dollar strength, equity volatility—and whether large holders keep distributing or begin to accumulate. For now, this is less about a single headline and more about liquidity. The tape will turn when the balance between compelled sellers and patient buyers does.

The bottom line: Bitcoin’s fall looks severe, but not unfamiliar. Crypto’s history is a sequence of surges, shakeouts, and recalibrations. If flows stabilize and leverage stays in check, the latest plunge may register as a sharp correction rather than a lasting break. If not, volatility has room to run.