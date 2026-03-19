Beta Plus Network — A System Redefining Industry Standards

Vertical Integration, Clinical Precision, and Global Operations: The Business Model of a Georgian Surrogacy Network

While the global market for reproductive medicine continues to grow rapidly, one of the industry’s primary challenges remains the fragmented nature of the process. In a typical scenario, intended parents must rely on separate entities – a fertility clinic, a surrogacy agency, a legal firm, and a logistics provider – often located in different countries and operating without direct coordination.

The result is higher costs, operational delays, and most importantly, increased risk.

Beta Plus Network, a Georgian surrogacy network, addresses this fragmentation through a vertically integrated model. Within the company’s structure, the surrogacy agency, medical clinic, and specialized biological material transportation service operate under a single management system and unified responsibility.

Over the past 15 years – beginning with the founding of its predecessor agency New Life and culminating in the establishment of the Beta Plus brand in 2018 -this model has been tested and refined with more than 1,200 patients from 46 countries.

Three Segments, One System

Beta Plus Surrogacy Agency

The Beta Plus Surrogacy Agency manages all administrative, coordination, and legal aspects of the surrogacy process. Its services include programs for couples, single parents, and patients with complex medical profiles, fully integrating international medical protocols into each program.

The agency operates in Georgia, Mexico, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, and Colombia. This geographic diversity is strategic: Beta Plus allows patients to choose the country that best aligns with their legal, medical, and logistical priorities.

Beta Plus Fertility Clinic

The Beta Plus Fertility Clinic provides a full spectrum of IVF services, including treatment using patients’ own genetic material, donor eggs, or programs combined with surrogacy.

The clinic follows strict genetic screening standards, applying them both to surrogate candidates and donors.

Its key performance indicator -a 99% success rate – places it among the highest-performing programs in the industry. Behind this figure lies a carefully structured process: comprehensive medical, hormonal, and genetic screening conducted at the very beginning of the program significantly reduces the risk of complications later in treatment.

EmbryoCourier

EmbryoCourier https://embryocourier.com/ represents the most specialized segment of the Beta Plus Network – a medical logistics company responsible for the cryogenic, hand-carried transportation of embryos, eggs, and sperm worldwide.

The international transport of reproductive biomaterials is one of the industry’s most vulnerable stages, involving strict temperature control, complex customs procedures, and precise documentation requirements.

EmbryoCourier addresses these challenges through advanced cryogenic technology and a fully traceable monitoring system. Patients are able to access real-time information about the location and condition of their biological material at any stage of transportation.

What Sets Beta Plus Apart

24/7 Medical Accessibility

Patients have direct access to reproductive specialists rather than communicating through a standard call center.

Personalized Treatment Plans

Each case enters the system with a unique medical history and is managed through an individualized protocol- rather than a standardized, one-size-fits-all approach.

Psychological Support

Partner psychologists are involved from the beginning of the program to support the mental well-being of both intended parents and surrogate mothers.

Legal Navigation Across Seven Countries

Beta Plus works with local legal experts in each operating market, helping patients navigate complex regulatory frameworks and avoid legal uncertainty.

Transparent Communication

Patients are informed at every stage of the process, including medical, logistical, and administrative updates. Within this system, uncertainty about program status is structurally minimized.

Post-Birth Coordination

The service does not end with childbirth. Beta Plus continues to support parents with documentation, citizenship procedures, and arrangements for returning home with their newborn.

A Growing Global Industry

The global surrogacy industry continues to expand each year. This growth is driven partly by the increasing number of families facing fertility challenges and partly by technological advances that are making surrogacy more accessible.

Against this backdrop, Beta Plus’s 15 years of experience and its established international network represent a strong competitive advantage within an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving industry.