Best TV Deal: Save $250 on LG 77-inch OLED evo AI

The 77-inch LG OLED evo AI is now $250 off, costing roughly $1,896.99 at a major online retailer. For a high-end 77-inch OLED, just edging below the $1,900 barrier represents sensational value that trumps any holiday promos and much of what you’ll find at brick-and-mortar stores for like-spec’d sets. If you’ve been wanting to go genuinely big-screen while (assuming) not trading down in picture quality, this is the tipping point that makes the math work.

Why This 77-Inch OLED Deal Is Noteworthy

Even as you grow accustomed to a new size, bumping up in TVs creates more impact in your living room — stepping up to 77 inches turns a living room into an honest-to-goodness home theater, and that change matters more than many others. By the time you follow SMPTE viewing guidelines, a 77-inch screen puts most sofas in that awesome theater field of view at about 7 to 10 feet. A $250 price drop sends this model into the same territory ceded two years ago to smaller 65-inch OLEDs, a casualty among broader declines in premium TV pricing cited by retail tracking firms like Circana.

Picture quality and HDR performance on this LG OLED

LG’s OLED evo panel features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for pixel-level light control that produces perfect black with no light bleed, and has absolutely no halo effect around bright objects.

While these claims are generally a bit ambiguous, independent reviewers like RTINGS and HDTVTest reliably measure near-infinite contrast and ~98–99% DCI-P3 coverage on recent LG OLED evo sets, which help to support their richly saturated HDR without the washed-out effect you’ll often find on inferior panels.

The “evo” part of the naming indicates greater peak brightness compared with older OLED generations, thanks to LG’s brightening tech and AI-based picture tuning. Look for hard, bright specular highlights in Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG content; smallish HDR effects approach the ~1,000-nit level (measured or computed) depending on mode and scene. A bright-room optimization mode appears to tweak gamma in order to maintain readability of midtones while reducing the intensity even further during daylight, a nice if relatively subtle asset for mixed-use spaces.

Another area of strength for OLED is motion handling, and that continues to be the case here too. Film fans engage Filmmaker Mode if they wish to preserve a 24p cadence without excessive smoothing; sports fans will appreciate the use of judicious motion interpolation. OLED’s sub-millisecond pixel response time also dispenses with the dark smearing of fast pans that sometimes troubles VA LCDs.

Gaming features that matter on the 77-inch LG OLED

For gamers, this 77-inch LG ticks all the right boxes: 0.1 ms gray-to-gray response, four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for variable refresh rate with both NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium.

It supports 4K at 120 Hz when used on consoles, and can go as high as 144 Hz with compatible PCs to deliver super-smooth motion with virtually no tearing. Game Mode input lag is incredibly low, in single-digit milliseconds as measured by third-party labs, so reflex-driven titles feel immediate even on a giant canvas.

LG’s Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard are useful, not gimmicky. They expose black-level, VRR and picture presets without making you drill down through buried menus (particularly useful when switching from HDR games to SDR streams). ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) maintains smooth and synchronized video and audio when the console is waking up or asleep.

Smart platform and everyday use of LG webOS features

The latest webOS interface is speedy and comes with all the usual high-end apps, from all the major streamers to live TV integrations. LG’s AI Picture and AI Sound processing systems can add some polish to low-resolution sources and clarity to dialogue while movie purists might prefer to go light on these. As for audio, eARC allows high-bitrate formats to pass through to the soundbar or AVR (this is the most important update after the screen itself).

The addition of LG’s panel care suite—pixel shift, logo dimming, and periodic panel refresh—should help alleviate OLED longevity concerns. These safeguards, along with content that varies, help minimize the risk of burn-in over the life of the display. Always be sure that you are purchasing the product from a reputable seller, and if there is any doubt regarding warranty coverage or return policy, consider also adding an authorized storefront or marketplace seller to your link first as well.

Value check and buying advice for this 77-inch OLED

At about $1,896.99, you’re spending a slight premium for OLED’s reference-grade black levels and viewing angles over top-tier mini-LEDs. If you have a very bright room all day, an ultra-high-nit mini-LED can still punch harder with full-screen highlights, but as far as movies, prestige TV and gaming go, OLED’s per-pixel granularity is along for the ride. At 77 inches, this size does more to increase immersion than any spec tweak you could make on a smaller panel.

Bottom line: A $250 ding on a 77-inch LG OLED evo AI is no bait-and-switch gimmick. It does deliver theater-quality picture and class-leading gaming skills, a mature smart platform — at a price that’s only recently become accessible at this size. If 77 inches works for your wall and your sitting distance, that’s the upgrade that still feels fresh every time you push play.