Best Target Circle Week Deals Versus Prime Day

Target Circle Week is engineered to divert your attention from Amazon’s October megasale, and this year’s lineup makes it obvious why. The top-of-the-page offers focus on hot tech—robot vacuums, tablets, headphones, and smart home gear—with discounts big enough to be competitive with Black Friday on select items. You’ll need a free Target Circle account to see the sticker prices, and stacking with store perks can shave even more off the totals.

Standout Tech Deals Worth Grabbing During Target Circle Week

Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum and mop around $550: That’s roughly $450 off list and the kind of price cut you only see a few times a year. If you’ve been holding out for a hands-off mop-and-vac solution with non-stupid obstacle avoidance, that price drop makes the Qrevo Pro an attractive floor-care upgrade without the flagship tax.

Blink Mini 2 two-pack around $35: That’s roughly 50% off. An easy indoor security starter kit. The Mini is no-frills, but the cost per camera is exceptionally low, and it only takes minutes to set up. Good for renters or anyone who wants basic coverage without drilling or subscription lock-ins save for optional cloud storage.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery) for about $140: That’s around $40 off. The best fit for homes already running Nest cams or a Google-centric smart home. This model has a battery, which makes the doorbell easier to install, and detection zones help keep notifications to real events, not continuous street traffic.

TCL Nxtvision Smart Frame at around $900 is a niche pick—part art display, part large-format screen. If you’ve eyed a living-room centerpiece that doubles as decor, this discount brings it into reach without premium art-frame pricing.

Samsung Crystal UHD 50-inch 4K TV at roughly $300 isn’t a record low, but it’s an easy win for secondary rooms or first 4K sets. Expect solid upscaling and decent HDR brightness for the money; gamers should still check panel refresh rate and input lag before buying.

Apple iPad 11-inch near $280 is a standout sub-$300 iPad deal. It’s powerful enough for schoolwork, Lightroom edits, and streaming, and it’s a smarter spend than chasing older refurb models at only marginally lower prices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at around $210 undercuts most comparable Android tablets. Add a microSD card and it’s a lightweight travel machine for offline media, comics, and note-taking.

Amazon Kindle Scribe about $300 is the rare e-note that’s actually pleasant to write on. For heavy readers who annotate PDFs or textbooks, this discount is typically as strong as we see outside of the year-end holidays.

Beats Solo 4 for about $130 brings punchy tuning, easy pairing on Apple devices, and an unrivaled on-ear fit. If you prioritize portability and battery life over studio neutrality, this is a do-not-skip price.

Shokz OpenDots One for around $160 (about $40 off) targets runners and cyclists who desire open-ear awareness without compromising a secure fit.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra for about $300 (about $130 off) is a premium ANC headphone deal that truly competes with Black Friday. If noise cancellation is your number one priority while traveling or in an open office, start here.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for about $150 (around $30 off) isn’t the deepest discount on this list, but it is a rare sale on Apple’s current-gen buds with Adaptive Audio that automatically adjusts noise control up or down depending on your surroundings.

How These Target Circle Week Prices Compare to Rivals

Electronics are among the most deflationary of all online categories, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index, and that’s why aggressive markdowns congregate around television sets, tablets, and audio systems. In previous years, Adobe Analytics also said that total U.S. online spending on Amazon’s comparable event edged over $12 billion and rival retailers saw meaningful traffic spikes — context for why Target goes heavy on loss-leader pricing on a handful of hero SKUs.

Our aim is at least 20% off, or unusual deals on items that rarely go on sale. It’s hard to quantify until we test them, but the Roborock Qrevo Pro, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Kindle Scribe all pass that bar. Even smaller discounts on entry-level TVs can be worth paying attention to when the sticker price drops to a historically low floor, even if the percentage sounds small.

The Savviest Ways To Get The Most Out Of Target Circle Week

Sign up for Target Circle (it’s free) and tap to clip the digital offers in the app before checking out. For those who have a store card, the bonus 5% savings adds up on top of sale prices, while same-day pickup more often than not keeps limited-quantity deals in reach before they evaporate from shelves.

Look for category promos that offer a Target gift card with the purchase—frequently available on household essentials and occasionally beauty and baby. If you’re a store regular, those effectively whittle down the price even farther. Historically, Target’s holiday price-match window has also allowed for adjustments if items drop again after that date; save all your receipts and compare those prices to snag the difference.

If you’re cross-shopping Amazon or other big-box rivals, consider total cost after perks: store gift cards, extended returns, and installation services can more than make up for a small price delta. Consumer Reports and Wirecutter testing can also be useful in determining whether a “doorbuster” model is a good performer, or if it’s a stripped-down version that was designed for promotions.

Who Should Buy Now and Who Should Wait for Later Deals

Buy now if you’re shopping for robot vacuums, high-end ANC headphones, mainstream iPads, or low-cost 4K TVs—those categories frequently see early-season lows that match or beat late November pricing, according to Circana data.

Wait it out if you’re looking for high-end OLED TVs, flagship phones, or last-year console bundles. Those typically improve as inventory clearing gains momentum later in the season. Or if you do wait, set an alert and screenshot current offers that you’re going to use as benchmarks when the Black Friday ads finally come down.

Bottom line: Target Circle Week is a credible response to October Prime Day. But if you shop the right way—stacking membership perks, tracking price histories, and honing in on those categories that historically hit early lows—you can wrangle some flagship-level savings without biding your time for the holiday rush.