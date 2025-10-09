Best Target Circle Week Deals Come Up Rivaling Prime Day

This year, the Target Circle operates in part as a counterbalance to Amazon’s mega shopping event, and this week’s tech discounts certainly play the role. The deals are not just flashy banners — many touch down at or near historical lows, with several categories returning the sort of savings that shoppers would typically have to wait until the late-season rush for. You’ll need a free Target Circle account to get the best prices, but signing up is fast and worthwhile if you’re in the hunt for value.

Why Target Circle Week Is Important For Prime Day Shoppers

Now retailers have transformed those early-fall deal days into a purposeful first round of holiday shopping. Data from Adobe Analytics and the Salesforce Shopping Index show these events reliably pull demand forward, particularly in electronics, where double-digit discount depths often become visible well before the final shopping stretch. The National Retail Federation has also reported that most consumers are now starting their gift purchasing earlier in the season, tracking down inventory and price certainty.

For shoppers who are cross-referencing carts across retailers, the real question is not “who has a sale,” but rather “which sale is the real low.” Our benchmark: a good deal is usually 20 percent off or more, or a rare price drop on an item that almost never goes on sale. Target’s Circle Week picks meet that bar, and some exceed it handily.

Top Tech Doorbusters At Target Circle Week

Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum and mop for $550 (save $450): A massive 45% price drop on a self-emptying, high-capacity robot is incredible outside of end-of-year blowouts. Consumer Reports has long rated Roborock models highly on cleaning performance and navigation, and we think this is a great pick for homes with both carpet and bare floors.

Google Nest Doorbell (battery), $140 (save $40): An entry point to the Google Home ecosystem, with simple alerts and easy installation. At this price, it’s pretty competitive with wire-free options from Ring and Arlo, and it’s an easy upgrade if you’re already invested in Nest cameras or displays.

Roku 32-inch smart TV for $130 (save $20): You can get by with a basic bedroom or dorm set that’s cheaper than many larger streaming-stick-plus-monitor deals. The picture quality is nothing to write home about, but it could be worse — and the built-in Roku OS is speedy and compatible with all major services. Great as a second screen, not as a living room TV.

TCL Nxtvision Smart Frame for $900 (save $500): Deep cut on TCL’s arty display. If you’re eyeing a wall-hanging digital canvas and have been crossing your fingers for something that also pulls double-duty showing some (let’s hope not all) ambient art, this pricing at least brings it into the discussion with premium lifestyle displays while undercutting any frame comparables.

Samsung Crystal UHD 4K 50-inch Smart TV for $300 (save $30): Not a doorbuster percentage, but promising for a name-brand 50-inch with Tizen smart features. Anticipate solid upscaling and reasonable brightness for bright rooms; cinephiles, however, should still aim for QLED or OLED panels when those come down.

Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 128GB, 11th gen) for $280 (save $70): Sub-$300 iPads do not tend to hang around. As a casual-use machine — streaming, browsing, note-taking using an optional compatible stylus — this is a sweet-spot model that will feel snappy for years thanks to the A-series silicon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (11-inch, 128GB) for $210 ($60 off): An appealing price on a big-screen Android tablet with plenty of storage. Good for children, travel, or lighter productivity with a Bluetooth keyboard. Samsung’s support for long-term software is also a plus at this level.

Beats Solo 4 headphones for $130 (save $70): This undercuts plenty of wireless on-ears that sound and feel like the Beats Solo. Battery life and the Apple ecosystem conveniences (seamless pairing, Find My support) make this a great buy for commuters and students.

Shokz OpenDots One for $160 (save $40): Open-ear designs are money for runners and bikers who need to maintain awareness of their surroundings. Shokz owns the category; rarely do you find sales on current models, so it’s a noteworthy sale if you’ve been interested in this style of listening that leaves your ears open.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $120 (save $60): You rarely see this Apple feature drop this low in price. If you need easy device switching and strong mic quality for calls, this is the AirPods tier sweet spot right now.

How These Prices Compare to Historical Lows and Trends

Compared with historical lows and average seasonal trends, the standouts are the Roborock Qrevo Pro and TCL Nxtvision Smart Frame — both receiving holiday-level cuts this early in the cycle. The iPad and AirPods deals are good as well, remembering that Apple gear manages to stay close to MSRP outside of major events. In the meantime, the reduction of the Samsung Crystal UHD is small percent-wise, but it’s enough to score a very competitive big-screen price nonetheless.

For context, prior years of Adobe’s holiday price tracking have seen electronics discounts peak later — but headphones and smart home gear frequently hit aggressive lows during early fall events to get demand flowing. Which is exactly what we’re seeing here, as the more cautious cuts land on commodity TVs and bolder ones attach to peripherals and smart home products.

Pro Tips for Saving Even More During Target Circle Week

Sign up for Target Circle before you shop. It’s free, and your best prices are reserved for members. If you have a RedCard, the additional 5% discount usually applies on top of Circle deals, and that can make already solid offers even more in the “buy now” zone.

Pick it up instead and dodge the rush. Those options can also help secure inventory that may sell out when shopping online, particularly for iPads, AirPods, and robot vacuums.

Watch for gift card sweeteners. In both instances — camera gear or items of a similar value such as household essentials, wearables, or Apple accessories — you get a gift card when you meet whatever the spend threshold is, effectively dropping your net outlay without touching the sticker itself.

Rely on a trustworthy price history before you click. Price trackers and independent testing outlets — think Consumer Reports for performance and long-term reliability — help you distinguish clever marketing from actual value.

Finally, watch out for price protection. Target’s seasonal price match programs frequently include drops at certain competitors. If a competitor blinks in this final week, you can get the difference without making another purchase.

Bottom line: Whether you’re building a smart home or refreshing headphones, adding a secondary TV or tablet to your set-up or gifting someone inexpensive tech, the best deals we’ve found during Target Circle Week are already at rock-bottom prices in some cases — and twice here is never better than once.