Best PlayStation Games on Sale in the Black Friday Rush

Last-chance Black Friday pricing is live now at some of the best PlayStation releases of the generation, and all are available for around their lowest-ever prices across the PlayStation Store and key retailers.

If you’ve been eager to stock your PS5 or PS4 library with established hits, it’s the best way to do so before discounts expire.

Why these PlayStation Black Friday deals matter right now

Now that PS5 has sold more than 50 million units, as of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s June count, the platform’s library is a who’s-who collage of award winners, technically ambitious kinds, and evergreen multiplayer darlings.

Black Friday has long offered the biggest discounts of any time of year—typically 30% to 60% off the biggest titles—and it’s often one of the few chances in a year you’ll get Game of the Year contenders for dirt cheap. Circana’s sales tracking confirms high-end single-player epics still command the lion’s share of cash spent, so if you’re a thrifter wanting to get the most from your hard-earned dollars, then that seems to be where the money is.

Single-player epics to prioritize during Black Friday

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the obvious headliner. Sony said it became PlayStation Studios’ fastest-selling launch, and it’s easy to see why: blistering traversal, inventive set pieces with highs just as thrilling as the lows are haunting, not to mention haptics in DualSense that meaningfully enhance combat. Should you be jonesing for a full-bore Spidey arc, the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition also includes a remastered version of the first game—perfect if you’re new to PS5.

Elden Ring is still the RPG of the generation, with FromSoftware announcing that it has sold more than 25 million copies. It’s an open-world masterclass, with a build variety that might as well be infinite; if you plan to delve into its expansions, then picking up the base game on Black Friday is the most sensible starting point. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, meanwhile, takes the lion’s share of Square Enix’s most playful and generous campaign in years, packed with side content and photo-worthy vistas.

You’re still going to want God of War Ragnarök. It proved to be Sony’s fastest-selling first-party launch and was supported by big numbers as well as a wide-reaching, character-driven saga that has been enhanced through PS5’s high-frame-rate modes. For another ace Game of the Year candidate, pick up Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (the only PS5 exclusive to make our list); it includes the Iki Island expansion and top-of-the-line DualSense bow feedback as well as a shockingly rich Legends co-op mode.

For connoisseurs of declarative storytelling, it’s Alan Wake II: a pièce de résistance of atmosphere and audiovisual design, often mentioned by critics and awards bodies for being a story highlight. And if you haven’t sunk your teeth into Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, this reigning GOTY at The Game Awards will give you a flexible, reactive campaign that encourages experimentation and co-op roleplay.

Multiplayer and competitive standouts on PlayStation now

Helldivers 2, a co-op sensation, is the thing to pick up while it’s marked down. According to Steam tracking, it became PlayStation’s largest-ever PC launch by concurrent players, and the cross-play carnage seems custom-built for couch-and-party sessions through PS5. If competitive fundamentals are your bag, Street Fighter 6 offers best-in-class rollback netcode and a vital Capcom Pro Tour scene that will keep the skill ceiling raised for years.

Gran Turismo 7 is still the king of sim racers, and a regular drip of free cars and tracks keeps it feeling fresh. For sports fans, look out for discounts on NBA and soccer entries—these are often among Black Friday’s most aggressive price cuts; just note that playing online also requires an active PlayStation Plus membership.

Remasters and remakes worth having on PS5 and PS4

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has you face down an unrelenting enemy in a new No Return mode, with pristine graphics and increased texture detail. And though it doesn’t scream next-gen anymore, Demon’s Souls on PS5 is still a technical showcase with some of the best image quality and load times on the platform—easily eye-popping for anyone picking up the system anew.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is a modern classic that retains much of the original’s pacing while remixing systems and controls. Those of you who are really into horror and want to see the Silent Hill 2 remake will discover a type of game that is slower, more psychological—perfect for PS5’s spatial audio and haptics (and Red Dead Redemption sweeping back onto modern platforms, meanwhile, gives an excellent crash course in Rockstar’s timeless frontier).

For PS5 newcomers building a starter game library

For a newly set-up console, a close-to-zero starter stack of Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for solo play should cover you, with co-op and competitive needs covered by Helldivers 2 and Street Fighter 6.

Tack on Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition if you’re after one absolutely stunning open world with a large expansion included. All of these titles support various performance modes that can target super-high frame rates on modern TVs.

Smart shopping tips before you check out on PlayStation