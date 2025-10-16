Best Dyson deal: Save $100 on Purifier Hot+Cool HP1

One of the most flexible air purifiers you can buy is now discounted. Today, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 is on sale for $559.95, an even steeper $100 price cut that puts this three-in-one purifier, heater and cooling fan within reach of any household interested in cleaner air and around-the-calendar comfort.

If you have been considering an upscale purifier, this is a very strong entry point. Indoor air is typically two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, and requests for filtration services spike during allergy season, cooking-heavy holidays and wildfire events. The ability to save on a hybrid purifier that also heats and cools — well, it doesn’t come along often, and it’s truly beneficial.

Why this $100 off Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 deal stands out

Dyson deals are rare and $100 off the HP1 is about 15% off list price. You’re really getting three machines in one: a HEPA-grade purifier, bladeless cooling fan, and a space heater with an adjustable thermostat. The convenience and cost (less of each than if only purchased separately), however, are hard to ignore.

The brand supports its purifiers with a two-year limited warranty, and filters are readily available. Replacement filters usually last about a year, depending on your usage and quality of the air, so there are no surprises.

Key features that matter most in everyday home use

Filtration is the headline. The HP1 employs a fully sealed HEPA H13 system designed to capture 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns — say, pollen, pet dander, dust and smoke — coupled with an activated carbon layer that helps combat odors and gases. The unit is constructed so that dirty air doesn’t manage to bypass the filter and return back into your room – which is a downfall with many cheaper models. It’s also CARB-certified as a low-ozone device, a significant credential for purifier buyers in states with strong standards.

Dyson’s Air Multiplier design moves an unexpectedly large amount of air for its size — around 77 gallons per second — which helps push around the room effectively. In the warmer months it becomes a smooth bladeless fan. In cooler months, the one high and two low settings make it easy to set the right option for your room, while the heater automatically delivers heat where you need it and has a fully adjustable thermostat. Oscillating in a wide arc helps to spread purified air throughout the room evenly.

Smart control adds convenience. The MyDyson app allows you to set run times, switch modes and monitor air quality trends, such as those for particulates and volatile organic compounds. Voice control accommodates easy commands; Night mode dims the screen while you sleep and reduces fan speed for quiet operation in the bedroom or nursery.

Real-world benefits during allergies, smoke, and cooking

People with allergies generally find that an air purifier running on auto mode continuously will result in fewer symptoms, particularly if either the room contains pets or has heavy dust. Cook frequently? Searing and spices can leave behind lingering odors, but the carbon filter will take some of the knock out of them. On smoky days, our similar Dyson units said fine particulate readings trend downward for an hour in mid‑sized rooms, and that’s on par with what HEPA systems do with PM2.5. The World Health Organization has recently revised guideline levels for fine particulates, and a good purifier can help bring you closer indoors.

There’s an energy angle, too. The Department of Energy also says that by turning down your central thermostat while heating occupied spaces, you can reduce energy consumption; for every degree you lower thermostats for eight hours, you’ll save about 1 percent on heating. The HP1’s targeted heating likewise backs up that “zone heat” tactic, bringing warmth to your workspace or bedroom without cranking the whole house.

What you sacrifice versus Dyson’s higher-tier purifiers

More expensive lines of Dyson — models with formaldehyde sensors and catalytic filters — offer advanced gas detection and specialized filtration. If you’re remodeling, painting on the regular or have a high sensitivity to aldehydes, those more expensive models might be worth it. For most homes that are concerned about allergens, smoke and everyday odors the HP1’s HEPA H13 plus carbon combination covers off all the essentials.

Price, overall value, and practical buying advice today

Priced at $559.95, the HP1 is excellent value for a high-end, multi-season machine that purifies, cools and heats. Factor in once-a-year filter replacement and sales cycles that crop up occasionally, and this is one of the most opportune times to buy. Like all sales, pricing and availability of deals can be fluid, so if you’ve been holding out for a substantial discount, 15% off on anything from a flagship brand is one.

Bottom line: If you like the idea of a single device that cleans your air, chases away summer heat and takes the chill off winter mornings while keeping controls down to five simple buttons (via an app), this is the standout deal from Dyson.