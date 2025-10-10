Best Costco Deals That’ll Beat Amazon Prime Day 2025

Costco is going all in on the Member Savings event, with steep tech deals meant to divert attention from Amazon’s Prime Day mania.

The headliners range from Apple laptops and tablets to OLED TVs from LG and Sony, jumbo-screen values from Hisense, practical smart-home devices, and power products — as well as that extra value Costco is famous for: the super-sized club’s two-year warranty known as Costco Concierge Services on many electronics (plus its famously hassle-free return policy).

While some deals are available to guest shoppers online, the hottest prices are for members only — and non-members usually pay around a 5% surcharge at checkout. For most purchasers, the math still favors Costco, especially when you consider included warranty coverage and service that most other retailers simply don’t offer together. Electronics are the very growth engine of these mega-sale weeks for analysts at firms like Adobe and Insider Intelligence, especially when it comes to things like virtual reality gaming sets; that’s where Costco is most competitive today.

Best Apple and tablet deals to rival Amazon Prime Day

MacBook Air 13-inch with Apple M4 for $800 (save $150): This is the most exciting Apple doorbuster. M4 architecture means longer battery life and more potent AI-accelerated performance for students, creators, and everyday productivity vs. older models, in a small, ultra-portable form factor. With Costco’s return window and backing, this is a safer bet than third-party resellers for the new gadget you ought to be buying several of — your daily driver.

iPad Air 11-inch for $550 (save $120): The iPad Air is still the best value when it comes to performance and price, especially if you’re a note-taker, photo editor, or use Sidecar with your Mac. Compared to the sporadic tablet promotion from Amazon, you’ll want to consider Costco’s guarantee and in-warehouse returns — small differences that can add up if you’re buying presents or covering several family tablets.

Top TV and home theater picks during Member Savings

LG C5 65-inch OLED for $1,500 (save $1,197): One of the year’s most popular OLEDs at less than even big-retailer promos typically charge. You get perfect blacks, first-rate gaming features, and strong upscaling. Costco’s two-year warranty with TVs through Concierge Services is a significant advantage over most marketplace sellers.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED for $1,099 (save $400): Sony’s processing is a favorite with home theater fans for motion handling and natural color. If you watch a lot of sports or movies in a dim room, this hits the picture-quality value curve as well as many LCDs priced around it.

Hisense 100-inch U6 Series 4K for $1,900 (save $700): This is the statement piece — movie-theater size on a budget. It’s not OLED, but if you’ve got a family room or like to have regular game nights, sheer immersion per dollar is hard to beat. Shipping is generally built into the cost of big-screen televisions, minimizing the surprise costs that can pile up elsewhere.

Laptops that punch above their price for work and school

Dell Inspiron 16-inch Touch for $700 (save $300): It’s a sensible option for hybrid work and school. The price cut applies a nice discount to the 16-inch touch panel, which is plenty of room for spreadsheets and editing; discounts at this level often mean stepping up from a basic 8GB/256GB config. I recommend checking Costco’s spec listing — warehouse SKUs often offer better balance than other models on marketplaces at the same price.

MacBook Air deal above notwithstanding, the larger laptop section at Costco often features a similar seasonal bundle with sleeves or service coverage. You’re weighing a slightly cheaper price at marketplace against a Costco bundle with additional warranty; total cost of ownership often tilts toward Costco.

Smart home and portable power deals worth grabbing

Govee 150-foot Permanent Outdoor Lights for $250 (save $90): As homeowners seek year-round curb appeal without seasonal re-installs, permanent-mount lighting has exploded. Govee’s app-based scenes and automation are solid, and this extended length should handle most mid-size facades in one kit.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $190 (save $40): Good capacity-to-weight ratio for camping, tailgates, and power insurance during outages. Jackery is, by far, one of the most widely reviewed brands in this category, and when you buy from Costco you will have an easier time if anything goes wrong, such as a bad cell or inverter.

How Costco fights Prime Day with service and value

Service and certainty are the distinguishing features. Electronics are often covered for two years through Costco Concierge Services, which provides free tech support as well as simple repair or replacement options. Many TV and major appliance purchases also include free delivery, eliminating a surprise shipping charge that other places might use to eat away at the headline price.

Returns are easier, too. For most electronics, Costco allows 90 days (from the date the member received the merchandise) to return an item and generally offers price adjustments if an item drops in price shortly after purchase. Consumer advocates and product-testing organizations consistently cite Costco’s customer satisfaction scores as rated high for both price and post-purchase experience, which matters when you’re buying premium brands like Apple, LG, and Sony.

Some buying tips:

Confirm whether a deal is warehouse-only or online, as stock and SKUs can vary.

If you are not a member, consider the online surcharge and possible lack of access to members-only pricing.

Executive members can stack value with their annual 2% reward, and co-branded Visa holders may have extended warranty benefits in addition to Costco’s baseline coverage.

Bottom line: Amazon will snatch a few banner deals, but the mix of competitive pricing and bundled warranties, as well as friendly customer service policies (which I detail below), make these offers from Apple, LG, Sony, Hisense, Dell, Govee, and Jackery among the best buys this season.

If you’d like a combination of strong pricing and stress-free ownership, that means it’s time to pounce.