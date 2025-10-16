Best Advent calendar deals on LEGO, Lindt and Funko

Holiday countdown calendars are among the first to sell out, and development-driven discounts frequently strike sooner than you’d anticipate. And if LEGO builds, Lindt chocolate or Funko Pop collectibles are on your radar, doing so in December could mean better selection and pricing before late-season markups hit.

In past years, Adobe’s holiday shopping analysis has shown toy discounts increasing in October, peaking by Cyber Week with average markdowns on best-selling categories hovering around the 30%–35% mark.

That window is also the same period in which licensed Advent calendars (particularly favorite themes) on store shelves start disappearing.

How to save on LEGO Advent calendars before they sell out

LEGO’s seasonal calendars — in Star Wars, Harry Potter, City, Friends, Minecraft and Disney editions — are still among the most competitive and likely to be snatched up first. The big tell: a range of exclusive minifigures and micro-builds that never come back once the calendar year is out.

MSRP usually hovers around the mid-$40s, but tools like Keepa and Camelcamelcamel have consistently shown early trips to the low-to-mid $30s (City/Friends) and mid-to-high $30s (licensed sets). When inventory starts to evaporate in December, third-party prices can climb back up to or past MSRP.

Play smart: verify set numbers for the current year, check retailer promos and strike when City or Friends are sub-$35, licensed sets are sub-$39. If a pack comes with a mini polybag or gift-with-purchase, that’s an indication you’re probably looking at the season’s best offer.

What to know about Funko Pop and Pokémon Advent countdowns

Funko’s Pocket Pop calendars are still a reader favorite, as you get two dozen vinyl minis with seasonal variants themed on big franchises like Pokémon. Regular street price falls in the $39 to $49 range, for early promos rather than higher list prices.

Keep an eye out for reseller spikes in the last bit of the season when there are no more franchise calendars from primary retailers to be had. A fast litmus test: if the price jumps above the mid-$50s and ships from a third party with a long ETA, you’re probably staring at some scarcity premium rather than real value.

Finding value in chocolate and gourmet food Advent calendars

Chocolate Advent calendars from companies such as Lindt, Godiva and Cadbury are perennial crowd-pleasers, and among the best for dollar-per-door value. A 24-count calendar that goes for about $12 to $18 will get you to between 50 and 75 cents per treat — a nice point of comparison as you consider other deals.

Gourmet choices — shortbread, coffee and jam assortments — typically track a different curve. Circana has seen a steady rise in premium seasonal gifting, which translates to upscale calendars being marked down incrementally earlier and selling through at full price when gift-buying starts ramping up. If you’re interested in premium food gifts, the earlier the better.

Advent calendar options for kids, crafters and playful makers

Play-Doh, Bluey and Playmobil calendars are arranged to facilitate daily play sessions, with little tools or accessories often included with the main surprise. For Play-Doh, aim in the mid-teens in price; for character-driven sets like Bluey or Playmobil, deals in the low-to-mid $20s are strong considering how many accessories come with them.

Parents appreciate these sets for the built-in activities — stampers, cutters, stickers, mini trees — so the real indicator is engagement as opposed to just expense.

Reading buyer photos and reviews can tell you if the assortment of items for 24 days is actually substantial or front-loads something special.

How to get the best price on Advent calendars this season

Begin a watchlist and use price tracking tools, such as Keepa or Camelcamelcamel. According to history, the first strong dip arrives in October, with another wave during mid-to-late November sales. If there’s an additional on-page coupon or a buy-more-save-more stack available, that’s your sign to pull the trigger.

Check the seller and fulfillment. Official retail listings decrease the risk of old stock or missing parts, which is important to calendars with unique elements. Check return windows as well; several retailers offer holiday returns, providing the flexibility to take a better deal if one shows up later.

The timing is crucial, as demand spikes in the weeks leading to showtime. According to the National Retail Federation, most shoppers begin buying gifts well before peak season and search interest for Advent calendars peaks by mid-November. Waiting frequently results in fewer themes and more price whiplash.

The Bottom Line On Advent Calendar Deals

You’ll get the best combination of variety and value by doing your shopping now. Aim for LEGO in the $31–$39 (retail price) range based on theme, Funko pocket calendars under $49 and chocolate items between 50 and 75 cents per door. Stake your claim to the set you actually want before things get hot and heavy — and enjoy day one without sticker shock.