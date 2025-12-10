Baseus Hotspot Power Bank Now Available at 20% Off

A portable battery with a bonus dash of online-keeping is that rare twofer, and the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 is just such a product. Now through Prime Day (October 13 and 14), get the 20,000mAh power bank with a built-in 4G mobile hotspot for 20% off, dropping the price to $103.99 in this exclusive offer only available to Prime members.

Power and Connectivity All in One Device

The EnerGeek GX11 is for those who want both reliable power and reliable internet in one gadget bag. With a 20,000mAh capacity, it can recharge an average-sized smartphone of around 5,000mAh about three times in real-world use after conversion losses (as well as some tablets and handheld game consoles) without a problem.

Baseus packs the unit with two USB-C ports and one USB-A, with the faster USB-C output clocking in at 67W — enough to keep speedy smartphone charging happening and even maintain many low-power ultraportable laptops operating.

For the creator or commuter keeping track of a phone, buds, and a laptop, multi-port output on one brick cuts down on cable chaos.

What’s different is how that hotspot is backed by a battery. Its internal cell can keep the hotspot humming along for as many as 114 hours, which is a pretty sweet number if you find yourself on road trips, trade shows, or in areas affected by power outages often.

Wi‑Fi Hotspot With Global Plans Across 150+ Countries

The GX11’s 4G hotspot is capable of pairing with up to ten devices at once, for phones, tablets, laptops, and smart accessories. It foregoes a user-accessible SIM tray in favor of an embedded setup managed through the official app, which provides data packages for over 150 countries. That’s a lot easier for heavy travelers than roaming among local SIMs.

Baseus throws in a little bonus as an appetizer: 1GB of free global data per month for one year. Light users could potentially coast on that allotment, while heavier users could mix and match short-term plans before or during trips. Like all 4G devices, actual speeds will differ by local networks; independent trackers such as Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index have given median global mobile downloads in the tens of megabits per second, which is enough for messaging, mapping, and video calls across much of the world.

Who It’s For: Travelers, Creators, and Small Teams

Whether you’re a digital nomad, frequent flier, or both, it’s the perfect all-in-one design. Instead of lugging a standalone hotspot and a giant battery to power it, all you have is one small, lightweight device that keeps laptops charged and team chats live. It also serves as a useful backup for small businesses hosting pop-up events and households looking for a secondary internet access option if the primary line goes down.

Students who live off campus and need flexible connectivity

Travelers who take their homes on the road (RV and van life)

Photographers and crews shooting at remote locations

Teams that want to share a connection and cut down on setup time in the field

Deal Snapshot and Value for Prime Members

At $103.99, you’re looking at a $26 discount, or 20 percent off the regular price. The discount is for Prime members. Given that standalone global hotspots often cost more and do not charge laptops, and that 20,000mAh premium power banks with high-wattage USB-C remain in the vicinity of this price by themselves, it’s really worth the price.

Put another way, you’re spending midrange power bank money for a power bank and travel-friendly hotspot in one, along with a year’s worth of monthly data credits to boot. For travelers who regularly purchase short-term data passes, that bundled connectivity could offset some of the upfront cost.

Important Considerations Before You Decide to Buy

Because the SIM support on here is embedded and app-driven, you cannot just pop in your own physical SIM from a local carrier. That simplifies worldwide coverage but cuts down on flexibility if you want to choose an individual plan. Also, remember: This is a 4G device, not 5G; if you’re dependent on the speed or latency benefits of 5G in particular, manage your expectations. And while up to 10 devices connected is generous, performance will vary based on network conditions and how bandwidth demands are distributed.

For most of us, though, the trade-offs are worth it for convenience. With high-wattage USB-C charging, the large 20,000mAh battery on board, hotspot endurance for days, and global plan options — plus a valuable 20% introductory discount to boot — the Baseus EnerGeek GX11 emerges as an intelligent travel companion that offers a two-birds-one-stone solution in your pocket.