Bad Bunny Super Bowl Setlist Fans Want 13 Anthems

Bad Bunny has the rare kind of momentum that can turn a halftime show into a cultural reset. Recent Nielsen data puts the Super Bowl audience north of 118 million viewers, and the stage is built for bulletproof hooks, daring pivots, and one or two jaw-dropping surprises. If anyone can carry a stadium full of casuals and diehards at once, it’s the artist who made Spanish-language pop impossible to ignore.

His run — from record-breaking tours to dominating global charts and multiple years as Spotify’s most-streamed artist — rewired expectations for what mainstream looks and sounds like. The setlist matters because it will double as a victory lap for Latin music’s surge and a statement about who gets centered when the world is watching.

Why This Setlist Matters for a Global Halftime Stage

Latin music’s footprint isn’t a trend line; it’s infrastructure. RIAA reports show double-digit growth and a share approaching 7.5% of recorded-music revenue in the U.S., while Billboard has repeatedly logged Spanish-language titles atop the Billboard 200, Global 200, and Hot 100. A Bad Bunny halftime is an opportunity to showcase that boom with ambition and precision — and to do it without translating the art for anyone.

The Dream 13: A Super Bowl Halftime Setlist

“Tití Me Preguntó” — A no-brainer opener or early jolt. It’s hooky, unruly, and instantly legible, with a Hot 100 top-5 peak to prove its reach. Hit the first chorus and watch every camera operator sprint.

“Me Porto Bonito” (feat. Chencho Corleone) — The most bulletproof singalong of the Un Verano Sin Ti era. Its call-and-response is stadium gold, and a cameo from Chencho would punch it into the stratosphere.

“DÁKITI” (with Jhayco) — Subwoofer-sleek, globally dominant, and a masterclass in restraint. It topped Billboard’s Global 200, proving minimalism can fill an arena when the groove is undeniable.

“Callaíta” — A lush breather that keeps the temperature high without sprinting. The Tainy production glides, giving room for cameras to drink in the staging and the crowd to sway in one voice.

“Safaera” (with Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow) — Controlled chaos. It shapeshifts like a DJ set, flipping moods and BPMs on a dime. Even a condensed burst would detonate on broadcast.

“I Like It” (with Cardi B and J Balvin) — The crossover that introduced millions to Benito’s charisma. A brief verse-and-chorus with Cardi’s entrance would check the “viral moment” box with ease.

“MIA” (with Drake) — A reminder that he never needed to leave Spanish to go global. Slip it in as a verse-chorus medley and let the bilingual flex speak for itself.

“La Romana” (with El Alfa) — Bring the dembow switch, the sirens, the pyro. This is pure energy transfer from stage to stands, tailor-made for a firework-capped drop.

“Ojitos Lindos” (with Bomba Estéreo) — The heart of the show. A soaring, human moment that widens the lens beyond perreo to tropical psychedelia and emotional release.

“Moscow Mule” — One of his cleanest pop constructions, and a Hot 100 top-5 hit. It threads melody and percussion so neatly that even casual viewers hum along by the second hook.

“WHERE SHE GOES” — Jersey-club bounce for the broadcast era. It’s lean, percussive, and engineered to trigger a cutaway montage of every celebrity in the building losing it.

“MONACO” — Swagger in capital letters, with a hook built for camera pans and Steadicam struts. A Hot 100 top-20 highlight that doubles as a fashion-and-lights showcase.

“Booker T” — Sports-anthem synergy baked in. Horns hit, drums punch, and the hero shot practically composes itself. Close on a flex, or use it as the final sprint before a confetti drop.

Cameos That Make Sense and Elevate the Halftime Set

Guests aren’t essential, but the right ones amplify scale. Cardi B on “I Like It” delivers instant pop heat; Jhayco on “DÁKITI” keeps the set’s cool intact; Chencho Corleone turns “Me Porto Bonito” into a mass chorus; El Alfa supercharges “La Romana” for the halftime pyro moment.

One curveball with range: Bomba Estéreo on “Ojitos Lindos” to anchor the show’s soul. Recent halftime blueprints — from the West Coast ensemble curated by Dr. Dre to the bilingual fireworks of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez — show how smart cameos can deepen narrative without crowding the star.

How to Fit 13 Songs into 13 Minutes Without Rushing

The math is medley math: 60–75 seconds per anchor, 30–45 seconds for pivots and tags. Build three mini-suites — party starter, emotional core, victory lap — and stitch them with DJ-style transitions, live percussion breaks, and a few strategic a cappella hits that let the stadium sing.

NFL halftime logistics favor clarity: tight camera blocking, set pieces that roll fast, and arrangements that prioritize hooks. Do that, and these 13 picks become a single, unstoppable narrative about where pop is right now — and who’s leading it.