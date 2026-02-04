Bad Bunny Super Bowl Setlist Fans Want 13 Anthems

Bad Bunny has the rare kind of momentum that can turn a halftime show into a cultural reset. Recent Nielsen data puts the Super Bowl audience north of 118 million viewers, and the stage is built for bulletproof hooks, daring pivots, and one or two jaw-dropping surprises. If anyone can carry a stadium full of casuals and diehards at once, it’s the artist who made Spanish-language pop impossible to ignore.
His run — from record-breaking tours to dominating global charts and multiple years as Spotify’s most-streamed artist — rewired expectations for what mainstream looks and sounds like. The setlist matters because it will double as a victory lap for Latin music’s surge and a statement about who gets centered when the world is watching.
Why This Setlist Matters for a Global Halftime Stage
Latin music’s footprint isn’t a trend line; it’s infrastructure. RIAA reports show double-digit growth and a share approaching 7.5% of recorded-music revenue in the U.S., while Billboard has repeatedly logged Spanish-language titles atop the Billboard 200, Global 200, and Hot 100. A Bad Bunny halftime is an opportunity to showcase that boom with ambition and precision — and to do it without translating the art for anyone.
The Dream 13: A Super Bowl Halftime Setlist
- “Tití Me Preguntó” — A no-brainer opener or early jolt. It’s hooky, unruly, and instantly legible, with a Hot 100 top-5 peak to prove its reach. Hit the first chorus and watch every camera operator sprint.
- “Me Porto Bonito” (feat. Chencho Corleone) — The most bulletproof singalong of the Un Verano Sin Ti era. Its call-and-response is stadium gold, and a cameo from Chencho would punch it into the stratosphere.
- “DÁKITI” (with Jhayco) — Subwoofer-sleek, globally dominant, and a masterclass in restraint. It topped Billboard’s Global 200, proving minimalism can fill an arena when the groove is undeniable.
- “Callaíta” — A lush breather that keeps the temperature high without sprinting. The Tainy production glides, giving room for cameras to drink in the staging and the crowd to sway in one voice.
- “Safaera” (with Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow) — Controlled chaos. It shapeshifts like a DJ set, flipping moods and BPMs on a dime. Even a condensed burst would detonate on broadcast.
- “I Like It” (with Cardi B and J Balvin) — The crossover that introduced millions to Benito’s charisma. A brief verse-and-chorus with Cardi’s entrance would check the “viral moment” box with ease.
- “MIA” (with Drake) — A reminder that he never needed to leave Spanish to go global. Slip it in as a verse-chorus medley and let the bilingual flex speak for itself.
- “La Romana” (with El Alfa) — Bring the dembow switch, the sirens, the pyro. This is pure energy transfer from stage to stands, tailor-made for a firework-capped drop.
- “Ojitos Lindos” (with Bomba Estéreo) — The heart of the show. A soaring, human moment that widens the lens beyond perreo to tropical psychedelia and emotional release.
- “Moscow Mule” — One of his cleanest pop constructions, and a Hot 100 top-5 hit. It threads melody and percussion so neatly that even casual viewers hum along by the second hook.
- “WHERE SHE GOES” — Jersey-club bounce for the broadcast era. It’s lean, percussive, and engineered to trigger a cutaway montage of every celebrity in the building losing it.
- “MONACO” — Swagger in capital letters, with a hook built for camera pans and Steadicam struts. A Hot 100 top-20 highlight that doubles as a fashion-and-lights showcase.
- “Booker T” — Sports-anthem synergy baked in. Horns hit, drums punch, and the hero shot practically composes itself. Close on a flex, or use it as the final sprint before a confetti drop.
Cameos That Make Sense and Elevate the Halftime Set
Guests aren’t essential, but the right ones amplify scale. Cardi B on “I Like It” delivers instant pop heat; Jhayco on “DÁKITI” keeps the set’s cool intact; Chencho Corleone turns “Me Porto Bonito” into a mass chorus; El Alfa supercharges “La Romana” for the halftime pyro moment.
One curveball with range: Bomba Estéreo on “Ojitos Lindos” to anchor the show’s soul. Recent halftime blueprints — from the West Coast ensemble curated by Dr. Dre to the bilingual fireworks of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez — show how smart cameos can deepen narrative without crowding the star.
How to Fit 13 Songs into 13 Minutes Without Rushing
The math is medley math: 60–75 seconds per anchor, 30–45 seconds for pivots and tags. Build three mini-suites — party starter, emotional core, victory lap — and stitch them with DJ-style transitions, live percussion breaks, and a few strategic a cappella hits that let the stadium sing.
NFL halftime logistics favor clarity: tight camera blocking, set pieces that roll fast, and arrangements that prioritize hooks. Do that, and these 13 picks become a single, unstoppable narrative about where pop is right now — and who’s leading it.