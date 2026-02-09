Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist Revealed

Bad Bunny delivered a turbocharged Super Bowl Halftime Show built for a global audience, compressing years of chart-topping momentum into a sleek, hard-hitting medley. With a stadium-ready staging and field-wide choreography, the Puerto Rican superstar moved at a relentless clip—exactly what a 12–13-minute NFL window demands—making every transition land and every hook feel inevitable. Below is the full setlist in order, plus key takeaways on why these choices mattered.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: Full Setlist in Order

“Tití Me Preguntó” — A thunderous opener that lights up crowds; its call-and-response structure is tailor-made for a stadium singalong. “Yo Perreo Sola” — A perreo essential and feminist flex that ignites the dance floor energy early. “Safaera” — The tempo-switching fan favorite that nods to reggaetón’s mixtape roots and keeps the momentum volatile in the best way. “Voy a llevarte pa’ PR” — A home-team salute to Puerto Rico, reinforcing the show’s pan-Caribbean backbone. “EOO” — A quick jolt that bridges classic dembow swing with stadium-scale drums. “MONACO” — A recent smash with luxury-cinematic flair; its swagger translates cleanly on a massive stage. “Die With a Smile” (feat. Lady Gaga) — A high-gloss pop moment that widens the show’s crossover reach without losing momentum. “Baile Inolvidable” — A sleek, hook-forward groove that reads instantly in a broadcast mix. “Nueva Yol” — A neon-streaked club detour designed for camera cuts and crowd waves. “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawái” (feat. Ricky Martin) — A cross-generational Latin pop handshake that also plays as a subtle history lesson mid-show. “El Apagón” — Protest pulse meets festival catharsis; its chanty hook is perfect for lower-bowl mics. “Café con Ron” — A breezy-but-banging palate cleanser before the finale push. “DtMF” — A no-filler closer that snaps the set shut with crisp percussion and a communal bounce.

Why These Songs Landed on the Biggest Stage

A Super Bowl halftime set has to do three things at once: activate die-hard fans, welcome casual viewers, and survive the broadcast mix. Bad Bunny’s selections check each box. The early run of “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Safaera” front-loads familiarity, capturing the portion of the audience who know every beat drop by heart. Mid-show, the pivot to “MONACO” and the Gaga duet provides a pop-accessible on-ramp for viewers who recognize him as a global star but may not track every deep cut.

Crucially, the sequencing preserves a Latin core. The set rides reggaetón’s rhythmic chassis throughout, while interpolations and shout-outs—like a perreo segment nodding to Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”—reinforce lineage. It’s the same durable formula that has powered his streaming reign; Spotify has credited him with three straight years as the most-streamed global artist earlier this decade, underscoring how these hooks travel across borders and languages.

The cameos matter, too. Pairing with stars like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin strategically broadens demographic reach without diluting the show’s DNA. The NFL’s broadcast demands reward this kind of casting, and since Roc Nation began advising the halftime program, multi-artist synergy has been a recurring hallmark.

Staging Notes and Cultural Signals from the Performance

Visually, the production favored clean, high-contrast camera lines: a custom cream jersey emblazoned with “Ocasio,” field-spanning formations that read from the upper deck, and lighting accents that snapped to each tempo shift. Those choices weren’t ornamental; they helped every drop cut through for the 100M-plus viewers who typically tune in, according to past Nielsen reporting.

One prop said the quiet part out loud: a football stamped with “Together, we are America.” It distilled the night’s subtext—this was a hemispheric party—into a single broadcast-friendly image. Paired with the drumline thump of “El Apagón” and the steady perreo spine of the medley, the message was unmistakable: the Americas move as one beat.

In the end, the setlist functioned as both résumé and roadmap. It traced the arc from underground-bordering mixtape energy to arena-pop command, without losing the grit that sparked the movement years ago. For a halftime show that needs every second to count, Bad Bunny chose songs that do the heavy lifting fast—and still leave the stadium wanting one more chorus.