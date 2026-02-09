Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Cameos Revealed

Bad Bunny didn’t take the Super Bowl Halftime stage alone. The Puerto Rican megastar turned the NFL’s biggest entertainment moment into a star-studded celebration, stacking surprise cameos that spanned Latin icons, pop heavyweights, and scene-stealing screen actors. Below is the complete rundown of who appeared and why each guest mattered to the show’s momentum and message.

Every Cameo At Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Cardi B: The “I Like It” collaborator made an early entrance, weaving through the dancers and stoking instant crowd recognition. Their shared chart history gave Bad Bunny an immediate singalong jolt.

Pedro Pascal: In a blink-and-you-missed-it pop-in inside the casita set piece, the star of prestige hits on premium cable and streaming delivered a playful, unexpected wink to TV fandom.

Jessica Alba: Another quick, marquee face in the casita crowd, the actor and entrepreneur added to the party-at-home tableau that framed the performance’s neighborhood vibe.

Lady Gaga: A bona fide halftime alum returned to the stage, joining Bad Bunny to perform “Die With a Smile.” The cross-genre duet was engineered for maximum spectacle—belting vocals, camera-friendly chemistry, and a moment built to dominate highlight reels.

Ricky Martin: One generational Puerto Rican superstar introduced another, with Martin’s appearance underscoring the throughline from the late-’90s Latin pop boom to today’s global urbano wave. It was a baton-pass cameo, as symbolic as it was euphoric.

Young Miko: The fast-rising Puerto Rican rapper, a recent studio partner of Bad Bunny, surfaced amid the onstage frenzy. Her presence nodded to the movement’s future and the genre’s expanding female vanguard.

Karol G: The Colombian powerhouse briefly appeared onstage, a reminder that Latin music’s current dominance stretches well beyond a single island or market. Even a few seconds of screen time was enough to send social timelines into overdrive.

María Antonia “Toñita” Cay: A cult hero of New York’s Puerto Rican community and proprietor of Brooklyn’s Caribbean Social Club, Toñita stepped in to hand Bad Bunny a drink. The gesture—the neighborhood icon serving the world’s biggest stage—perfectly fused local roots with global reach.

Why These Guests Mattered to the Halftime Spectacle

Halftime producers understand the calculus: stack surprises that speak to multiple audiences at once. Bad Bunny’s roster blended legacy (Ricky Martin), mainstream pop firepower (Lady Gaga), and film-and-TV darlings (Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba) with Latin hitmakers (Cardi B, Karol G, Young Miko). That mix maximizes social chatter and broadens demographic pull without derailing the headliner’s signature sound.

It also tracked with how the NFL has curated the show in recent years—balancing cultural milestones with mass-appeal entertainment. Analysts at firms like Nielsen and social listening companies regularly note that surprise-guest segments trigger the biggest real-time spikes in mentions during halftime. Bad Bunny’s lineup felt engineered to produce exactly those peaks.

Set Design Nods and Easter Eggs Behind the Staging

The casita backdrop—part block party, part living room—was more than set dressing. It evoked a communal space where music spills into the street and celebrities mingle like neighbors. That’s why celebrity cameos in the casita played so well: they turned the sideline into a living, breathing neighborhood. Toñita’s cameo, in particular, read like a thesis statement for the show—rooted in community, inviting the world inside.

What The Numbers Say About Halftime Draw

Halftime remains one of television’s rare, guaranteed mass moments. Nielsen has previously reported that a recent halftime headliner eclipsed 118 million viewers in the U.S., outdrawing the game’s average audience. Music services such as Spotify and Apple Music routinely report immediate post-halftime surges for featured artists’ catalogs. Given Bad Bunny’s streaming dominance across global charts, expect a similar afterglow effect—especially for the artists who shared his stage.

Bottom line: this was a meticulously curated guest list that stitched together heritage, star power, and scene credibility. The result wasn’t just a parade of famous faces—it was a coherent statement about where pop and Latin music meet, and who gets to help carry the sound into its next chapter.