Ayaneo Pauses Sales of Next 2 Windows Handheld

Ayaneo has halted new orders for its flagship Next 2 Windows handheld, citing a sudden spike in memory and storage costs that pushed the device’s bill of materials beyond its retail price. The company says existing preorders will still be fulfilled, but it’s pausing further sales until component markets stabilize.

Why Ayaneo Hit Pause on Next 2 Handheld Sales

In an update to backers on its Indiegogo campaign, Ayaneo explained that memory suppliers raised quotes dramatically following the Lunar New Year, describing storage prices as several times higher than before the holiday. With memory accounting for an unusually large share of the Next 2’s build—configurations span 32GB to 128GB of RAM—the surge flipped the economics. Ayaneo says it was prepared to absorb a modest loss at launch, but that the cost basis has now climbed to roughly double the original target, making new orders unsustainable.

The Next 2 launched with a $1,999 base model (32GB RAM, 1TB storage) after an early-bird window at $1,799. Higher-spec tiers included:

64GB RAM and 1TB storage for $2,699

128GB RAM and 2TB storage for $4,299

That ambition—more memory than rivals typically offer—left Ayaneo uniquely exposed to today’s volatile component market.

Preorders Still Shipping Despite Sales Suspension

Ayaneo says all orders placed from the initial preorder opening on Feb. 10 through the moment the page was pulled will ship as promised. The company characterizes the move as a temporary suspension rather than a cancellation, indicating sales may resume if storage pricing returns to “reasonable levels.”

Rising Memory Prices Are Rewriting Handhelds’ BOM Math

What’s happening to Ayaneo is a microcosm of a larger supply crunch. Industry trackers such as TrendForce have reported sustained, double-digit percentage increases in DRAM contract prices across recent quarters, driven by capacity prioritization for high-bandwidth memory used in AI accelerators and by a rebound in consumer demand. NAND flash has followed a similar trajectory as suppliers recalibrate output after previous gluts.

Layer in seasonal dynamics—factories idling for Lunar New Year and buyers rushing to secure allocation—and prices can jump abruptly. Several component vendors have warned that AI server demand is currently soaking up premium memory, leaving less predictable supply for consumer devices. When a handheld’s differentiator is high memory density, every upward tick in DRAM or NVMe costs hits the bottom line immediately.

The ripple effects have been visible beyond handhelds. Boutique PC builders and even mainstream laptop brands have flagged higher memory costs in earnings calls and product advisories, and some accessory makers recently raised RAM and SSD prices multiple times in response to tightening supply.

A Crowded Handheld Market With Persistently Narrow Margins

Windows handhelds have carved out a niche alongside the Steam Deck, with competitors like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI’s entries leaning on 16GB RAM and midrange storage to hit friendlier prices. Ayaneo has built its brand by pushing premium specs and ergonomics, but that strategy magnifies risk when key parts spike. In practical terms, a sudden swing in DRAM and SSD pricing can add hundreds of dollars to a device that was already a stretch purchase for many buyers.

Small-batch players have fewer hedges than large OEMs: less leverage in long-term supply contracts, thinner cash cushions to sit on inventory, and greater reliance on crowdfunding timelines that can collide with market shocks. That combination helps explain why Ayaneo’s pause arrived swiftly after post-holiday supplier updates.

What This Sales Pause Means for Potential Buyers

If you already preordered, Ayaneo says you’re in the clear. For would-be buyers, the pause is a reminder to expect intermittent scarcity or pricing resets on premium-spec handhelds while memory markets remain tight. It also puts a spotlight on the value proposition of more balanced configurations—devices with 16GB RAM and 512GB–1TB storage that are less exposed to DRAM and NAND shocks.

Analysts tracking the memory cycle caution that the crunch could persist, with some projecting limited relief only as new capacity comes online and AI-related allocation stabilizes. Suppliers including Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix have all emphasized disciplined production and stronger pricing, signaling that volatility may not vanish quickly.

Will the Ayaneo Next 2 Handheld Return to Market?

Ayaneo isn’t closing the door on the Next 2. The company says it will monitor market movements and revisit sales if component costs retreat. In the near term, expect boutique handheld makers to adapt by emphasizing configurations with lower memory density, tightening preorder windows, or staggering batches to match spot availability.

The bottom line is stark but simple: when memory prices surge, a handheld built around abundant RAM and fast storage turns from showcase to sacrifice. Ayaneo’s pause is less a stumble than a reality check on how fast the economics of cutting-edge portable PCs can change.