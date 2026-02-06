AYANEO opens KONKR Fit preorders for April shipments

AYANEO has opened preorders for the KONKR Fit, a compact Windows handheld that pairs high-end AMD silicon with premium components and equally premium pricing. Early buyers can lock in the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model at $999 or step up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 at $1,299, with shipments expected to begin globally in April according to the company.

KONKR Fit pricing and configurations for both AMD options

The KONKR Fit arrives in two trims built around AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 9 platform. The entry configuration combines a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The higher-tier option moves to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD—clearly aimed at enthusiasts who want headroom for modern PC libraries.

Early-bird pricing sits at $999 for the HX 370 and $1,299 for the HX 470. After the launch window, prices are slated to rise to $1,299 and $1,699, respectively. That positions the Fit well above mainstream rivals: Valve’s Steam Deck OLED starts at a fraction of that, while devices like the ASUS ROG Ally X and Lenovo Legion Go typically street between $699 and $799 depending on configuration.

Color choices are limited by tier. The HX 370 is offered in Dragonveil Gold, while the HX 470 adds a second option, Luminous Silver. It’s a small perk for the top-end model, but a signal that AYANEO is giving the flagship a bit of extra polish.

Design, display, and controls of AYANEO’s KONKR Fit handheld

AYANEO is targeting a flagship feel in a portable footprint. The Fit uses a 7-inch 1080p OLED panel with a high refresh rate, a combination that should deliver deep blacks and fast response—a notable upgrade over many IPS competitors and a sharper option than the 800p panels common in earlier handhelds. For context, Steam Deck OLED brings 90Hz to 800p, while ROG Ally hits 1080p at up to 120Hz on an IPS screen.

Battery capacity is a standout. An 80Wh pack puts the Fit at the top of the class on paper. That’s on par with the ROG Ally X’s enlarged battery and well beyond the Legion Go’s approximate 49Wh or the Steam Deck OLED’s roughly 50Wh. Real-world endurance will depend on TDP settings, refresh rate, and game workload, but the raw capacity gives the Fit a clear runway for longer sessions or higher performance modes.

Controls lean into enthusiast-grade components: TMR joysticks for precision input, Hall-effect triggers to mitigate drift and wear, trigger locks for finer actuation, dual rear buttons for custom binds, and magnetic haptic motors. For players who prize ergonomics and input fidelity, those features often matter as much as raw frame rates.

Ports, cooling, and connectivity features on KONKR Fit

The Fit includes dual full-function USB4 ports, enabling high-speed docking, external displays, and potentially eGPU experimentation where supported. A microSD slot offers on-the-go library expansion, while a 3.5mm headphone jack covers wired audio. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.4, aligning with the latest peripheral standards.

To sustain performance, AYANEO employs an active cooling system that combines a vapor chamber with an internal fan. The company says this design is tuned for heavier loads—important for an x86 Windows handheld where modern titles and emulators can tax both CPU and GPU over extended sessions.

Performance outlook and AI angle with AMD Ryzen AI chips

While independent benchmarks will tell the final story, the Ryzen AI 9 chips at the heart of the Fit are part of AMD’s newest mobile stack. AMD has touted up to 50+ TOPS of NPU performance across the Ryzen AI 300 family, which opens the door to local AI-assisted features and could benefit tasks like video upscaling or background streaming while gaming. More importantly for players, the RDNA-based integrated graphics and Zen CPU cores should offer a tangible uplift over prior-gen handheld processors.

Shipping timeline and caveats for early KONKR Fit buyers

AYANEO lists April as the start of global shipping. That is an aggressive target, and prospective buyers should keep expectations measured. The company’s recent launches have seen schedule slippage, particularly for higher-spec models, a common challenge in the fast-moving handheld space. Preorder incentives are attractive, but early adopters know the drill: timelines can shift as production ramps.

What the KONKR Fit signals for Windows handheld gaming

The KONKR Fit underscores how quickly Windows handhelds are evolving. OLED screens, larger batteries, and cutting-edge AMD silicon are pushing the category into laptop-like territory—albeit at laptop-like prices. If AYANEO delivers on performance, ergonomics, and thermal stability, the Fit could set a new bar for premium portables. But the cost of entry puts it squarely in enthusiast territory, where expectations are as high as the specs.