AT&T Readies Refreshed Lineup of New Unlimited Plans

AT&T is reportedly preparing a refreshed set of wireless plans that would reshape its Unlimited Your Way lineup, elevating a revamped Value option to the core tier and updating its mid and top offerings. The still-unconfirmed overhaul would position Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0 as the new anchor plans, according to materials shared by a retail source on Reddit.

While the carrier has not announced changes, the reported structure suggests AT&T aims to simplify choices, sharpen price-to-feature trade-offs, and respond to rivals’ aggressive plan strategies. If accurate, it would be AT&T’s most notable plan shake-up in some time, with implications for single-line users, families, and heavy data customers alike.

The leaked details indicate Value 2.0 would replace the current Starter tier as AT&T’s entry point. That move tracks with recent trends: Starter and Value already overlapped in fundamentals, but Value historically trimmed hotspot and premium data and tended to carry fewer promos. Making Value the baseline could streamline marketing and reduce customer confusion.

Extra 2.0 and Premium 2.0 would retain their familiar roles but with feature bumps aimed at power users. The mid-tier Extra would reportedly gain more premium data and a significantly larger hotspot bucket, while the top-end Premium would double down on unthrottled data and higher-resolution video streaming.

Prices and Key Features Rumored for AT&T’s New Plans

Value 2.0 is said to be priced at $50 for a single line or $30 per line with four lines. It would include unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Canada, and Mexico; 5GB of premium data before deprioritization risk; 3GB of hotspot; SD video; ActiveArmor security; and international texting from the US to more than 200 countries. That keeps Value highly affordable for light users and families, reportedly undercutting the outgoing Starter plan by $10–$15 depending on line count.

Extra 2.0 would come in at $70 for one line (roughly the same multi-line pricing as today’s Extra) and add up to 100GB of premium data and 50GB of hotspot. For most users who stream, navigate, and tether occasionally, those thresholds are difficult to hit in typical months.

Premium 2.0 would start around $90 for a single line and drop to about $55 per line with four lines, according to the leak. It would feature unlimited premium data, 100GB of hotspot, 4K UHD streaming, and a 50% discount on a watch or tablet line. The single-line price reportedly ticks up slightly while multi-line gets more aggressive, a nudge toward family bundles where national carriers make the most competitive plays.

Why AT&T Might Revamp Its Unlimited Plans Now

Carriers have been recalibrating plans to emphasize core connectivity and generous hotspot allotments while making entertainment perks optional. Verizon’s myPlan shifts add-ons to modular choices; T-Mobile’s Go5G lineup leans on upgrade cadence and bundle value. A Value–Extra–Premium reset would let AT&T clarify who each tier is for and dial in margins without masking price with perks.

Usage patterns support the shift: Ericsson’s Mobility Report shows average smartphone data consumption in North America has climbed beyond 20GB per month, with hotspot use rising as home and travel connectivity blend. Bigger premium data and hotspot buckets address that reality while keeping an entry tier for price-sensitive buyers.

How AT&T’s Rumored Lineup Compares to Rival Offerings

AT&T’s reported approach would broadly mirror the market: an affordable base plan with modest premium data, a mid-tier for mainstream users who tether and stream, and a top tier for always-on, multi-device customers. T-Mobile often leads on raw 5G speeds and footprint in third-party testing from firms like Ookla and Opensignal, while AT&T tends to emphasize consistency and voice quality; richer premium data allowances help AT&T keep high-usage customers from feeling network slowdowns during congestion.

Where rivals differentiate is perks and upgrade policies. Verizon leans into customizable add-ons; T-Mobile folds in select streaming and in-flight benefits on some tiers. AT&T’s rumored focus on robust data buckets and security tools like ActiveArmor suggests a connectivity-first stance, which can resonate with customers who would rather pick their own entertainment subscriptions.

What the Rumored Changes Could Mean for Consumers

Value 2.0 looks tailor-made for light data users, kids’ lines, and anyone who rarely tethers. Extra 2.0 should suit most people who stream video, navigate, and hotspot laptops on the go. Premium 2.0 targets road warriors, multi-device users, and those who want 4K video without gating.

Key fine print to watch: whether taxes and fees are included, autopay and paperless billing requirements, international usage caps, and deprioritization thresholds. Also important is how existing subscribers can migrate, whether device promos carry over, and what discounts apply for employer, student, military, or first responder programs.

What to Watch Next as AT&T Finalizes Plan Details

AT&T has not confirmed the new lineup, and plan names, pricing, and features can change before launch. The leaked materials point to an imminent debut, but official details will determine the true value—especially four- and five-line pricing, tablet and wearable bundles, and any migration incentives for current customers.

If the reports hold, AT&T’s new plans would modernize its portfolio for today’s usage patterns and competitive pressure—simpler choices at the entry level, more premium data where it matters, and hotspot allowances that match how people actually work and travel.