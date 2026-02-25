AT&T offers free Galaxy S26 Ultra with trade-in on eligible plans

AT&T is leaning into the latest Samsung Unpacked momentum with a headline-grabbing preorder offer that can take the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s sticker price down to $0. The deal hinges on generous bill credits over 36 months and an eligible trade-in, but both new and existing customers can qualify if they activate on an eligible postpaid unlimited plan.

In brief, AT&T is offering up to $1,300 in credits for Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $1,100 for Galaxy S26 Plus, and up to $900 for the base Galaxy S26. Those savings are applied as monthly credits across a 36‑month installment, effectively making the Ultra “free” when the promotion is maxed out. There are plan and device eligibility rules, so the details matter.

How AT&T’s free Galaxy S26 Ultra trade-in preorder deal works

Preorder any Galaxy S26 model through AT&T, opt for 36‑month financing, and trade in an eligible phone. AT&T evaluates the trade-in and assigns promotional credits that post to your bill each month for the length of the installment. You’ll typically pay sales tax upfront, along with any activation or upgrade fees, while the credits offset the device payment over time.

For the Ultra, AT&T lists installment pricing around $36 per month before credits. With up to $1,300 in promotional credits, your effective hardware cost can drop to $0 over the full term. Credits often begin after the first one or two billing cycles; when they do, carriers usually apply “catch-up” credits to align with your original purchase date.

Who qualifies and which trade-ins count for AT&T’s promotion

Both new and current AT&T customers are eligible by either adding a new line or upgrading an existing one on a qualifying postpaid unlimited voice and data plan. Entry-level or specialty plans can be excluded, including certain “Value Plus,” “Value Plus Unlimited,” and “55+” options, so it’s smart to confirm your plan tier before you check out.

Trade-in is the unlock. For the maximum $1,300 in credits toward Galaxy S26 Ultra, AT&T accepts recent Samsung flagships including Galaxy S24 Plus and Z Fold5 (or newer) in any condition, or an eligible smartphone with a minimum trade-in value of $230. To reach up to $1,100 off Galaxy S26 Plus, devices like Galaxy S22 Plus or Z Fold3 in any condition often qualify, as do phones with a minimum trade-in value of $95. Other models can still bring up to $900 off the base S26, though device condition requirements may apply. AT&T maintains a detailed list of eligible models and values.

What you’ll actually pay each month after bill credits and fees

AT&T’s preorder financing starts around $25 per month for Galaxy S26, $31 per month for S26 Plus, and $36 per month for S26 Ultra before credits. With the maximum promotion, the bill credits can offset the entire device cost on the Ultra, while the Plus and base models see deep discounts that cut hundreds off the total. Your service plan charges run separately; autopay and paperless billing discounts may apply depending on the plan.

There are strings: if you cancel service, change to an ineligible plan, or upgrade early before 36 months, remaining bill credits stop and you owe the unpaid balance. Watch for sales tax due at purchase, one-time activation or upgrade fees, and required return windows for your trade-in device. Keep shipping receipts and confirmation emails in case you need to reconcile credits later.

Why carriers offer “free” flagships through long bill-credit promos

Big carrier promotions that cover 50–100% of a phone’s MSRP have become standard playbooks to reduce churn and grow premium subscriptions. Research groups like Counterpoint Research and IDC have highlighted how extended 5G rollouts and premium device adoption lift average revenue per user while stretching the upgrade cycle closer to three years, which matches the 36‑month credit structures carriers now prefer.

The trade-in ecosystem makes the math work. Assurant’s mobile trade-in reports show rising consumer payouts and robust demand for refurbished devices, and CTIA has noted how take-back programs help cut e-waste. When AT&T accepts recent Samsung models “in any condition,” it’s banking on refurbishment and parts harvesting to extract value—even from cracked or battery-worn phones.

Tips to maximize savings and avoid common preorder pitfalls

Back up, sign out, and factory reset your trade-in, then disable Find My or any OEM account locks. Photograph the device’s condition and IMEI, use the shipping kit provided, and send it back within the required window to protect your quoted value.

Choose your plan intentionally. If you don’t need premium hotspot tiers or international perks, confirm which eligible unlimited plans meet the promo terms at the lowest monthly cost. Plan to keep the line active for the full 36 months; set a reminder to verify bill credits after the first two cycles and periodically thereafter.

Consider bundles judiciously. AT&T is also opening preorders for Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro to pair with the S26 series. Bundles can be convenient, but make sure add-ons don’t erase the savings you just captured on the phone.

Bottom line: if you’re comfortable committing to an eligible unlimited plan and plan to stay put for the full term, AT&T’s preorder offer is one of the lowest-friction ways to land Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra for $0 and shave hundreds off the S26 and S26 Plus.