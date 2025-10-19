Atari Revives Intellivision With the New Sprint Console

Atari is reviving one of gaming’s original line-sitters with the Intellivision Sprint, a modern take that retains the distinctive shaping of its predecessor but layers in the expectations players have now.

At $149.99, the compact unit aims at fans who recall the keypad controls and overlays as well as novices who seek an approachable retro machine with a curated library.

What’s Inside the New Intellivision Sprint Console

The Sprint is preloaded with 45 classic games, spanning action, sports, and strategy — with recognizable titles like Boulder Dash, Snafu, Astrosmash, and Shark!

720p HD video output

Low-latency performance

HDMI built directly into the device

USB for controller charging and internet connectivity

Wireless controllers

Compact, well-built unit for the coffee table

As a throwback to the system name, Atari is also including 48 reversible controller overlays with new art. And that detail is crucial: Overlays were crucial to how many Intellivision games conveyed play instructions, with the numeric keypad and side buttons mapping to sport-by-sport or mission-specific actions. The tactile act of swapping overlays is, after all, one reason the platform is so fondly remembered.

For purists, there’s an added treat: original Intellivision controllers can be connected via an adapter that plugs into the console’s USB-A port.

That retro-friendly flair makes the Sprint feel less of a gimmick and more like an homage to yesteryear done right.

A classic console rivalry revisited by Atari and Intellivision

Intellivision came to its legacy by positioning itself as the thinking player’s option in the first major console war, an innovator for more sophisticated sports sims and strategy games. It’s a matter of industrial history that the original 2600 was sold in low millions overall, giving it an assured position in the top rank of home systems for its era. The format — disc controller, built-in numeric keypad, and overlays — resulted in a library that felt unique to its era.

The brand was steered by Atari previously, rolling together two of the names from console history into one game-over house. (The Video Game History Foundation and The Strong National Museum of Play have been cataloging for years how those formative years established trends — licensed sports games, accessory-driven play, living room-friendly form factors — that shape the industry to this day.) Bringing back Intellivision isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s also a chance to keep this other axis of the medium alive and bring a different philosophy of design from its roots into our digital future.

Compatibility and caveats for the Sprint console

The Sprint is not compatible with the original Intellivision cartridges, which is a trade-off many retro boxes make for ease of setup and cost. But the owner can, eventually, build out that library with additional games through the console’s USB-A port, so it has more flexibility than a closed “mini” console.

The experience is meant to feel inviting: Plug in HDMI, power via USB, pair the wireless controllers, and play. For purists, playing with an original controller makes some of the games — those that were programmed specifically for the Intellivision’s disc and keypad controls — even better.

Why Atari is betting on retro hardware… again

Atari has leaned into the curated-hardware revival trend, and it seems to have struck a chord with both collectors and casual fans. Market trackers like Circana report constant demand for old content, from both the pre-owned (classic hardware) and new (legacy content) markets — and Nintendo’s mini systems did extremely well, further emphasizing that nostalgia, realized properly, can move millions of units. Including Intellivision in that portfolio allows Atari to step outside its own back catalog and tap such a community — gamers who like their preservation with polish.

The timing also clears the narrative slate following Intellivision’s previous, troubled hardware effort under different management. And in choosing a no-nonsense, plug-it-in-and-play box stocked with known games and some nice nods to authenticity, Atari is steering clear of overpromises while setting its sights squarely on confidence and convenience.

Early takeaway on the Intellivision Sprint revival

The Intellivision Sprint sounds like a smart, respectful revival: on-brand in personality; well-stocked with a representative game library; updated for today’s living rooms and the much-loved HDMI standard. No cartridge support will disappoint many, but USB expansion and original controller compatibility are worth it. Priced at $149.99 and pitched to both nostalgia-seekers as well as the perpetually curious, Atari’s latest retro play has all of the makings of reigniting a bygone rivalry for gaming’s next generation.