ASUS ZenScreen 22-Inch Portable Monitor Hits Record Low

A standout portable display just hit its best price yet. The ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch portable monitor is down to $221.39 on Amazon, a reduction of $107.61 in a limited-time deal. For a category where 15.6-inch panels dominate, a 22-inch option at this price is unusually compelling for remote work, creators on the move, and anyone who wants a roomy second screen without committing to a full-size desktop monitor.

Why This Portable Monitor Stands Out From The Pack

Most portable monitors cap out around 16 inches. ASUS stretches that norm with a 22-inch chassis (21.5 inches viewable), carving out a niche for users who find small travel screens cramped for spreadsheets, timelines, or side-by-side apps. The IPS panel’s matte finish helps tame reflections in bright offices and coffee shops, and the Full HD resolution keeps text crisp at arm’s length.

The 100Hz refresh rate is a welcome step up from the 60Hz baseline common in this segment. That extra headroom smooths out scrolling, video playback, and casual gaming, and it can reduce visual fatigue during long research or coding sessions. Audio is another surprise: a built-in 2.1-speaker setup with a dedicated subwoofer adds fullness that most portable displays simply lack.

Key Specs and Real-World Use for Work and Travel

Connectivity is straightforward and versatile: USB-C with 60W power delivery, HDMI input, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a dedicated power port. The USB-C port can pass up to 60W to a connected device, which is enough to sustain or charge many ultrabooks, tablets, and phones while carrying the video signal. If your laptop or phone supports DisplayPort Alt Mode (think modern Windows machines and phones offering desktop modes such as Samsung DeX), a single cable can power the setup and drive the display.

ASUS includes a desk-friendly C-clamp arm for stationary setups and an adjustable built-in stand for travel. That flexibility lets you treat the ZenScreen like a true second monitor at home and a portable productivity tool on the road. Plugging in a streaming stick, a console, or a handheld gaming PC via HDMI turns it into a crisp 1080p screen for entertainment between meetings or in hotel rooms.

Compared with typical 15.6-inch portable panels, the extra screen real estate makes a tangible difference: wider timelines for video editors, more visible columns for analysts, and more code lines before you scroll. And unlike many smaller travel monitors that skimp on sound, the 2.1-channel speakers make quick demos and video calls easier when you don’t want to dig out headphones.

Who Should Grab This Deal on a Large Portable Screen

Hybrid professionals, students, freelancers, and frequent travelers stand to benefit most. As remote-capable work persists, analysts at firms such as IDC and NPD have noted sustained demand for mobile productivity gear, and Gallup has reported that hybrid arrangements have become the norm for many knowledge workers. A larger portable panel like this caters to that reality without the footprint of a 24-inch desktop display.

If you juggle presentations, spreadsheets, or creative apps, the 100Hz IPS screen is an ergonomic upgrade over a laptop-only setup. For casual gamers, the 100Hz refresh and low-latency digital inputs provide smoother motion than 60Hz rivals, while the matte coating keeps glare in check in variable lighting.

Buying Notes Before You Check Out at This Price

This is a limited-time discount, so availability can swing quickly. Before you buy, confirm your device supports video over USB-C if you plan a one-cable setup; otherwise, HDMI is the safe fallback. Also verify your system’s ability to output 1080p at 100Hz and enable that refresh rate in your display settings, as some devices default to 60Hz.

Finally, remember that 60W power delivery is generous for ultraportables but may not fully charge high-performance laptops under heavy loads; it will typically maintain or slowly charge them during everyday use. With those caveats in mind, this record-low price unlocks an unusually large, well-equipped portable monitor that can elevate both home and travel workspaces.

At $221.39 with $107.61 in savings, the ASUS ZenScreen 22-inch portable monitor is a timely pick for anyone ready to expand their screen space without committing to a bulky setup.