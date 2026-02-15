Asus ROG Strix G18 Sale Cuts $300 With Two Free Games

A flagship-class gaming laptop just dropped to a more approachable price. The Asus ROG Strix G18 is currently listed at $1,799 on Amazon, reflecting roughly $300 in instant savings, and buyers also get digital codes for two PC games at no extra charge. It’s a limited-time offer on a machine built to handle modern AAA titles at high refresh rates.

The configuration on offer pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 18-inch 2.5K display that runs at a blistering 240Hz and covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut. That spec sheet targets smooth 1440p-class performance with headroom for competitive play and creative workloads alike.

Why This ROG Strix G18 Laptop Deal Stands Out

Large-format, high-refresh gaming rigs rarely dip meaningfully below their list price outside major shopping events. Shaving about $300 off a current-gen 18-inch system is already compelling, but the bundled games push the value further. With two anticipated titles — Crimson Desert from Pearl Abyss and Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom — you’re effectively adding well over $100 of software value on top of the hardware discount, bringing the total effective savings to roughly the mid-$400 range depending on standard edition pricing.

For context, deal trackers typically see premium gaming laptops hover with single-digit to low-teens markdowns during routine promos. This bundle bucks that trend with a deeper cut plus content you’d likely buy anyway. If you were already planning a high-end upgrade, this is the kind of stacked offer that compresses your total upgrade cost.

Specs Built For 2.5K High-Refresh Gaming

The Ryzen 9 8940HX supplies ample multi-core muscle for CPU-bound games and heavy multitasking, while the RTX 5070-class GPU unlocks modern features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AI upscalers such as DLSS, which can lift frame rates without a big visual compromise. Together, they target the sweet spot for today’s demanding titles at 2.5K resolution, where the 240Hz panel can actually stretch its legs in competitive shooters and fast-paced action.

Color-critical creators aren’t left out. Full DCI-P3 coverage means the 18-inch display can reproduce a wide, cinema-grade color space, useful for grading, photo workflows, and game art pipelines. Numerous independent tests from outlets like Notebookcheck have long shown that high-refresh panels with wide color gamuts are no longer mutually exclusive on premium gaming notebooks, and this model leans into that trend.

Thermals are handled by a robust cooling system with three fans, a full-width heatsink, and extensive venting across the chassis. The payoff is sustained boost clocks under continuous load — with the trade-off that this is a sizeable machine, weighing over seven pounds and measuring roughly an inch thick. Expect desk-first usage. Like most performance laptops, maximum GPU output also requires staying plugged in.

The 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD will suit most players out of the box. If you juggle massive open-world titles, high-res texture packs, and content creation suites, you may want to plan for more storage over time. Steam’s Hardware Survey consistently shows 16GB as the most common memory capacity among PC gamers, but stepping up to 32GB benefits video editing and heavy multitasking.

What To Know About The Free Game Bonuses

The two titles included — Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem — cover both sprawling open-world action and a storied survival-horror franchise. Amazon indicates the Crimson Desert code is delivered by email shortly after the laptop ships, while the Resident Evil Requiem code is redeemed through the Nvidia app installed on the system. A redemption window applies, so be sure to claim both promptly once you receive them.

As always, check minimum and recommended PC specs for each game. With the RTX 5070 and a high-end Ryzen CPU, this configuration is designed to clear those bars comfortably, and features like DLSS or FSR can further stabilize frame pacing at higher settings.

Who Should Buy This ROG Strix G18 And Who Might Skip

Buy if you want desktop-grade performance in a single machine for modern 2.5K gaming, streaming, and creator tasks, and you value a color-accurate, ultra-smooth display. The bundled games meaningfully sweeten the deal for anyone building a 2026 play queue.

Skip if you need true portability or all-day battery life. At over seven pounds, the ROG Strix G18 is a powerhouse, not a commuter. Slim 14- to 16-inch laptops will travel better, albeit with reduced sustained performance and smaller screens.

Bottom Line: Strong Value on High-Refresh 18-inch Rig

This limited-time ROG Strix G18 offer pairs a sizable hardware discount with two notable game additions, making a strong case for buyers who’ve been waiting on a high-refresh 18-inch rig. If the size fits your setup, it’s one of the most balanced price-to-performance plays available right now.