Arzopa Z1FC Portable Monitor Discounted by 20%

Travel-friendly gaming just got less expensive. The Arzopa Z1FC, a 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor that’s ready for some 144Hz play on the go, is now up to around 20% off, with the street price coming in at just under $104, down from the normal $130. For gamers and hybrid workers who seek a silky, color-rich second screen that also just slides into a backpack, it’s hard to beat this deal on performance per dollar.

What Makes This Portable 144Hz Display Stand Out

The vast majority of portables max out at 60Hz; the Z1FC ups that to 144Hz at 1080p, which is a noticeable and even material difference in fast shooters, racers, and MOBAs.

Motion is cleaner, with less blur during fast flicks or camera pans, and even desktop scrolling feels snappier. This is not a tournament-ready desktop monitor, but it’s a legit step up from the usual travel display.

Color is another strong suit. Arzopa lists the panel at 106% sRGB coverage, and that means vivid game worlds and punchy UI elements, but not so washed out like most portable bargains. The IPS-class panel provides broad viewing angles, so when your teammates are piled into a cafe table post-match or spread across a hotel room playing console games, you’ll be glad they’re able to see what’s happening too.

Portability also matters. The Z1FC is so slim and light that it comes with a detachable magnetic folio cover that doubles as a stand. It shrinks down quite small next to a 15-inch laptop or even a handheld gaming PC, and it sets up in seconds—which is convenient when you’re squeezing through a quick session before hopping on your flight or standing up that makeshift dual-screen workspace on the road.

Plug-and-Play With Consoles, Handhelds and Laptops

The port situation is travel-friendly: two USB-C ports (for DisplayPort Alt Mode and power), plus a mini-HDMI input and a headphone jack. That’s most of the use cases—USB-C from a gaming laptop (or a handheld machine like an ROG Ally or Legion Go) and HDMI from a console. The Nintendo Switch will run at 60Hz, while PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can broadcast at 120Hz—but only at a measly 1080p for those two consoles.

If your source device isn’t able to drive the screen at higher refresh rates, plug a USB-C power adapter into that second port and you can pass through power. This is useful for phones that run desktop modes, like Samsung’s DeX, and handheld PCs when you don’t want your phone to zap its battery life just so you can have a brighter or higher-refresh screen.

Performance Expectations and Trade-offs to Note

Size matters in portable monitors, which sacrifice sheer brightness and contrast for compactness. Look for comfortable indoor use and decent HDR-like punch for games with bright HUDs, but not the searing highlights or deep blacks you’d get from a high-end desktop display. Near windows, reflections can sneak in, so angle the folio cover stand to prevent that glare.

The response time is quick enough to make the 144Hz mode worthwhile, and its on-screen display includes picture presets that can tame oversaturation. Out of the box, the vivid color is excellent for games; creatives might want to fiddle with gamma or load an ICC profile on Windows for more accurate sRGB work. To be clear, the built-in stereo speakers will do in a pinch—but you’ll want to use headphones or bring along a travel-size Bluetooth speaker.

Price Context and Real-World Value for Travelers

The Z1FC sells for about $104, which makes it one of the most affordable 144Hz portable competitors. Battery-powered models like the Asus ROG Strix XG16 have a premium attached, and OLED portables with true HDR come at a price multiple times higher. For travelers already in the market for a glossy-enough panel but not wanting to add weight or expense, this discount slides the Z1FC down to a value tier that’s tough to resist.

The utility goes beyond gaming. Jon Peddie Research has reported for years that a second screen can increase productivity up to 42%, and with a 144Hz portable monitor multitasking feels smooth when you’re organizing files, checking chats, or trimming timelines. With that experience behind you this spring, you aren’t through with the dual-monitor productivity life: This is a pared-down way to reclaim some efficiency that you leave at your desk.

Who This Portable 144Hz Gaming Monitor Is Best For

If you game on a portable PC, shuttle between a work laptop and console, or just want more screen real estate in hotel rooms and coffee shops, the Arzopa Z1FC ticks off all the right boxes: 144Hz smoothness, wide-gamut color, easy connectivity, and real portability for essentially budget pricing. Serious competitive esports athletes will still want to pair a desktop panel, but for everyone else, this is a smart, low-commitment way to level up your setup while on the go.