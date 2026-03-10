Archer Countersues Joby Over Alleged Concealed China Ties

Archer Aviation escalated its rivalry with Joby Aviation, filing counterclaims that accuse the Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi developer of concealing “deep ties” to China, mislabeling imports to dodge U.S. tariffs, and misleading the government while winning lucrative federal support. Joby has dismissed the allegations as baseless, setting up a high-stakes legal and regulatory battle within the fledgling eVTOL market.

What Archer Alleges in Its Federal Countersuit Against Joby

In a federal countersuit, Archer alleges Joby relied on a Chinese manufacturing subsidiary to source critical aircraft components with backing from Chinese authorities, then masked the origin of thousands of pounds of parts by classifying them as innocuous consumer goods such as hair clips, socks, and photo albums. Archer contends this conduct allowed Joby to evade Section 301 tariffs, skirt foreign influence scrutiny, and gain an unfair competitive edge while securing U.S. funding and program slots.

Misclassification of imports, if proven, can trigger penalties under U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules and potentially implicate the False Claims Act when federal funds are involved. Archer frames the case as industry-level fraud, arguing that a company marketing itself as “American-made” should face heightened scrutiny when tapping federal programs designed to accelerate domestic advanced air mobility.

Joby’s counsel called the claims “nonsense,” pointing to the company’s long-standing headquarters in California and U.S. manufacturing investments. Public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show Joby also maintains international operations, including in Germany, Austria, Costa Rica, and Shenzhen, China. The countersuit zeroes in on the China link and whether any China-based sourcing is compatible with Joby’s branding and obligations under domestic preference rules tied to certain defense and transportation programs.

The dispute comes as both companies court policymakers and the public with promises of quieter, emissions-free urban air mobility. Each has highlighted American jobs, battery innovation, and safety cases tailored to the FAA’s powered-lift certification framework, which applies special class airworthiness standards to eVTOL designs.

High Stakes Around Federal eVTOL and Defense Programs

The timing adds intrigue. Archer’s complaint cites a recent executive order directing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to stand up a pilot program accelerating eVTOL integration. The DOT and FAA have now selected eight proposals spanning 26 states; Archer was tapped for three and Joby for five, underscoring both the momentum and competitive tension as cities, airports, and military bases prepare to host demonstrations and early operations.

Defense agreements raise the stakes further. Joby’s series of contracts with the U.S. Air Force under the Agility Prime umbrella are valued at up to roughly $163 million, while Archer’s agreements with the Air Force are valued at up to about $142 million, according to company announcements and DoD program disclosures. Such awards often carry domestic sourcing preferences and stringent reporting of foreign involvement, making supply-chain transparency a material issue, not just a public-relations point.

A Legal Feud Already in Motion Between the Rivals

Archer’s countersuit follows a separate case filed by Joby alleging trade secret theft, centered on a former Joby employee who later joined Archer. That earlier lawsuit framed the rivalry as a contest over proprietary designs, customer strategies, and market intelligence. With the new filing, Archer has broadened the battlefield to include import compliance, tariff law, and the integrity of federal grant and contracting processes.

Both companies went public via SPAC mergers in 2021 and have since pursued parallel paths: FAA certification campaigns, defense demonstrations, and preparations for initial commercial services. Joby holds a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate to conduct on-demand operations (initially with conventional aircraft) and has flown at Edwards Air Force Base under its military partnership. Archer has advanced flight testing of its Midnight aircraft and secured FAA approvals necessary for its test program. Each targets early commercial launches once full type certification is achieved.

Why Supply Chains and Sourcing Practices Matter in eVTOL

Behind the legal drama is a fundamental industry constraint: batteries, motors, power electronics, and composite structures remain heavily globalized. China dominates portions of the lithium-ion supply chain, including cathode and anode materials, according to the International Energy Agency. That reality collides with U.S. industrial policy that increasingly favors domestic content and trusted sources for critical technologies—especially when federal dollars and national airspace access are involved.

The outcome could influence how eVTOL developers structure procurement, document country-of-origin, and navigate customs codes. Even if Archer’s claims are not proven, the case spotlights a broader compliance burden likely to intensify as pilot programs evolve into sustained public-private deployments.

What to Watch Next in the Archer–Joby Countersuit Case

Expect early motions on the sufficiency of Archer’s claims and a fight over discovery into Joby’s import records and supplier relationships. Parallel to the court docket, agencies such as CBP and the Department of Justice could review any evidence surfacing in the case. On the market side, watch how the FAA-DOT pilot program assignments translate into flight test data, community acceptance metrics, and infrastructure plans—a proving ground that may shape which manufacturers are positioned to scale first.

For now, the countersuit magnifies a central question for advanced air mobility: can companies balance speed-to-market with airtight compliance and transparent sourcing under growing geopolitical and regulatory scrutiny? Investors, regulators, and potential customers will be looking for clear, verifiable answers.