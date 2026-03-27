ARC Raiders How to Find Vita Spray Blueprint – Location, Requirements & Fast Unlock Guide

The Vita Spray Blueprint is considered the Holy Grail of Survivability in ARC Raiders, and finding it is one of the top priorities for most of the players. It is a powerful healing item that can change fate at the very last second during intense raids and battles. Many players often prefer to buy ARC Raiders items as an attempt to boost their speed of progression, but learning to hunt for loot such as the Vita Spray Blueprint is a skill not many possess. This guide will help players understand the vitality of the Vita Spray Blueprint and everything else related to it, including its location, requirements and how to unlock it in the shortest time possible.

Vita Spray Blueprint in ARC Raiders

The Vita Spray is a medical item that is constantly in high demand due to its attribute of providing continuous healing over time. Its ability can be used both on yourself and your teammates that makes it one of the most versatile and sought-after blueprints in the game. It has a total healing capacity of 150HP and a healing rate of 10HP per second, which explains its high-value and demand in extended fights. Moreover, finding the blueprint for the Vita Spray is more helpful than just a single unit of the item, as it ensures the consistent supply of high-tier healing items. This is because you can easily craft it at base without having to rely on RNG loot drops.

Location for the Vita Spray Blueprint in ARC Raiders

Regardless of what is expected by many players, the Vita Spray Blueprint does not have a specific spawn location. It appears randomly in different types of loot containers across the map of ARC Raiders. Therefore, your overall success of actually acquiring the blueprint depends on how many raids you engage in, how often you run your raids and what kind of containers you open. Although there is no designated spawn location for the blueprint, a few expected locations have proved to have higher chances. Given below is a list of certain locations where there is a high possibility of the Vita Spray Blueprint being spawned:

Medical Zones: As a medical item that specialises in health replenishment, the Vita Spray Blueprint is bound to be found in medical zones. Some of the top spots are- Hospitals in the Buried City, Testing Annex Medical Rooms and Clinics and Med Labs. These locations often contain high-tier containers and medical loots which are more likely to drop the blueprint for the Vita Spray.

As a medical item that specialises in health replenishment, the Vita Spray Blueprint is bound to be found in medical zones. Some of the top spots are- Hospitals in the Buried City, Testing Annex Medical Rooms and Clinics and Med Labs. These locations often contain high-tier containers and medical loots which are more likely to drop the blueprint for the Vita Spray. Residential Areas: Apart from Medical Zones, several residential areas spread across the map have also served as great farming spots. Cabinets, Drawers, Apartment buildings and storage units serve as great places for blueprint drops, especially in high-density loot areas.

Apart from Medical Zones, several residential areas spread across the map have also served as great farming spots. Cabinets, Drawers, Apartment buildings and storage units serve as great places for blueprint drops, especially in high-density loot areas. High Tier Loot Containers: Although not a location by itself, high-tier loot containers are the perfect spot for high-value drops. Containers such as Blue Crates, Locked cabinets, Raider caches and ammo boxes often serve better chances of dropping rare blueprints such as the one for Vita Spray.

What are the Requirements for Using the Vita Spray Blueprint

The first task upon finding the Vita Spray Blueprint is unlocking it. For this, players are required to successfully extract it after ending their raid run and returning to their base. Upon reaching their base, they can now learn the blueprint which is then permanently available for crafting.

The next step is collecting items that are required for crafting the Vita Spray Blueprint. The crafting requirements are- 3x Antiseptics, 1x Canister and access to a Medical Lab. These items are easily accessible in different containers spread across the map.

The last requirement for crafting the Vita Spray Blueprint is access to a medical lab, level 3 in some cases, depending on your in-game progression. Hence, consistently upgrading your base and investing resources into crafting infrastructure is of great importance.

How to Farm Vita Spray Blueprint Fast in ARC Raiders

Given below are proven strategies to speed things up while farming for the Vita Spray Blueprint:

Focus on Medical Zone Raids: Instead of running raids in random spots, aim to cover the medical zones where the Vita Spray Blueprint is most likely to be found. The chances of finding it are higher as the item is of medical category and loot tables are slightly based on location.

Instead of running raids in random spots, aim to cover the medical zones where the Vita Spray Blueprint is most likely to be found. The chances of finding it are higher as the item is of medical category and loot tables are slightly based on location. Prioritise High-Tier Containers: Always check the High-Tier Containers first instead of low-value loot as the item is of high-value. Blue Crates, locked drawers and special storage units have a higher chance of dropping these high-tier blueprints.

Always check the High-Tier Containers first instead of low-value loot as the item is of high-value. Blue Crates, locked drawers and special storage units have a higher chance of dropping these high-tier blueprints. Fast Farming Runs: Another important strategy is running quick extraction runs where you enter an area, run a quick raid of looting key places and extract immediately if nothing valuable is found. This saves time and increases your chances of finding high-value blueprints such as the one for Vita Spray.

Another important strategy is running quick extraction runs where you enter an area, run a quick raid of looting key places and extract immediately if nothing valuable is found. This saves time and increases your chances of finding high-value blueprints such as the one for Vita Spray. Engage in Night Raids: Many players often engage in night raids as they believe that it increases their chances of finding the Vita Spray Blueprint. This is because night raids have an increased level of difficulty and may offer better loot density. Although this has not yet been officially confirmed, many players have managed to find the blueprint successfully through night raids.

Many players often engage in night raids as they believe that it increases their chances of finding the Vita Spray Blueprint. This is because night raids have an increased level of difficulty and may offer better loot density. Although this has not yet been officially confirmed, many players have managed to find the blueprint successfully through night raids. Trails and Events: There are times when the in-game mechanics often present Blueprints as a reward for different Trails, Special events and expeditions. These are often overlooked, but increase your overall chances in player progression.

There are times when the in-game mechanics often present Blueprints as a reward for different Trails, Special events and expeditions. These are often overlooked, but increase your overall chances in player progression. Buying the Vita Spray Blueprint: Many players often wonder if it is easier to buy ARC Raiders blueprints instead of farming them. Since this is not an in-game mechanic, it can come with certain complications and risk such as real money trading. Therefore, many advanced players do not recommend it and prefer to farm for it naturally.

Conclusion

The given guide brings us to the conclusion that the Vita Spray Blueprint is a valuable component of the game that can turn the tide for many players, depending on the situation they find themselves in. Although there is no guaranteed location for its spawn, knowing where to look and how to farm efficiently can make the biggest difference in your progression. Upon sticking to the above mentioned strategies, you are bound to unlock the blueprint faster than the rest and dominate the rest of the game.