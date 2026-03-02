Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $299 At Amazon

Amazon is running a standout deal on the Apple Watch Series 11, dropping the GPS model to $299 from its usual $399 list price. That’s a clean $100 savings and a 25% discount on Apple’s latest mainstream smartwatch—and according to independent price tracker CamelCamelCamel, it matches the lowest price recorded for this configuration.

Why this $299 price matters for Apple Watch Series 11

Apple hardware rarely sees deep cuts so close to launch cycles, and when it does, discounts often hover around 10–15%. Hitting $299 pushes the Series 11 into a more accessible tier that usually belongs to older generations or refurbished units. For shoppers eyeing a first Apple Watch—or anyone stuck on a much older model—this is the kind of pricing that tends to vanish quickly outside major shopping events.

What you get for $299 with Apple Watch Series 11

The Series 11 continues Apple’s formula: an Always-On Retina display, swim-proof durability, and the tight integration with iPhone that makes features like Apple Pay, notifications, and Siri feel seamless. It builds on core health and safety tools including high/low heart rate alerts, irregular rhythm notifications with the ECG app, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection—capabilities that remain differentiators in everyday use and emergencies alike.

Fitness-wise, the watch works hand-in-glove with Apple Fitness+ and the Workout app, offering reliable GPS tracking for runs and rides, plus advanced training metrics for those who want more than simple step counts. The aluminum case with a sport band keeps the weight down for all-day wear, which matters more than people think when you’re wearing a device 16 hours a day.

Battery life is the quiet upgrade on the Series 11

While the headline here is price, the reason many reviewers have warmed to the Series 11 is endurance. In mixed use—workouts, notifications, sleep tracking—users are seeing a day and a half on a single charge, and often more if Low Power Mode is used strategically. That extra cushion changes behavior: you can track sleep without a nightly top-up, then grab a quick charge during a shower and still make it through the day.

This is not the multiday beast that Apple Watch Ultra aims to be, but for the mainstream model, the Series 11’s stamina narrows the gap meaningfully. If you’ve been clinging to an older Apple Watch because of battery anxiety, this generation is a notable step forward.

How it stacks up to other options at the $299 price

At $299, the Series 11 undercuts many premium fitness watches and erases much of the value gap between it and the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE. The SE remains the cheapest way into Apple’s ecosystem, but the Series 11 brings the Always-On display, more advanced health features like ECG, and stronger durability and performance—quality-of-life upgrades you feel immediately.

Compared with holding out for the next model, the calculus is simple: if you need a watch now and want Apple’s latest mainstream features, $299 is the price point that makes waiting less compelling. IDC continues to rank Apple as the revenue leader in wearables, and part of that staying power is long software support. Historically, buying current-gen at a deep discount delivers both savings and longevity.

Deal details and availability for Apple Watch Series 11

The promotion applies to the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 11 in aluminum, commonly offered in dark and neutral finishes with a sport band. Inventory and color options can shift throughout the day as Amazon rotates stock. Price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel and Keepa have flagged this as a record-low mark, which typically means price swings are possible if demand surges.

If you’re upgrading, consider trade-in programs from Apple and major retailers to stack additional value; even modest credits from an older Series 6 or 7 can bring your effective cost well below $299. Just move quickly: Apple Watch deals at this depth tend to be volatile.

Bottom line on the $299 Apple Watch Series 11 deal

For shoppers who’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is it. The Apple Watch Series 11 at $299 delivers flagship features, a notably better battery experience than earlier models, and the kind of price drop that doesn’t linger. If you want an Apple Watch that feels genuinely modern without paying full freight, this is the sweet spot.