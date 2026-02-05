Apple Watch Series 11, AirTags, and AirPods Deals Lead

This week’s standout Apple discounts center on three crowd favorites: Apple Watch Series 11, AirTags, and the latest AirPods. The headliner is Apple Watch Series 11 back to an all-time low of $299 for the 42mm GPS model, flanked by sharp price drops on the AirTag four-pack and AirPods 4. If you’ve been waiting for meaningful savings on everyday Apple gear, this is the window to move.

Apple rarely discounts directly, so competitive pricing typically appears at major retailers in short bursts. Deal trackers and retail inventory patterns suggest these markdowns tend to cluster after the holidays and ahead of spring product cycles—exactly where we are now.

Apple Watch Series 11 Hits a Best Price Today

The Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 42mm) landing at $299 is a genuine 25% drop from its $399 list price. That matches its prior record low and undercuts many recent promos that hovered higher. If you want cellular, the 42mm GPS + Cellular variant is also trimmed by $100, bringing it to $599.

Beyond the sticker price, Series 11 is a compelling health and utility upgrade for iPhone owners. Expect fast pairing, robust workout tracking, sleep metrics, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance for pool sessions. It serves as a wrist-based command center for calls, texts, Apple Pay, and smart home controls. Apple’s ECG app and heart rhythm notifications—features that have matured since their debut on earlier models—remain a differentiator in the mainstream smartwatch category.

Market researchers at IDC consistently place Apple at the top of global wearables shipments, and Series 11’s discount widens the on-ramp for first-time buyers. For upgrading users, $299 is the price point where trading in an older model starts to make practical sense without waiting for a seasonal blowout.

AirTag Four-Pack Pricing Nears Holiday Season Lows

The AirTag 4-pack at $69.98 is the other can’t-miss deal, shaving roughly 29% off the $99 list. It isn’t the rock-bottom price seen around Black Friday, but it’s close enough that waiting may cost you more in the near term given current inventory trends.

AirTags tap into Apple’s vast Find My network, which Apple says spans hundreds of millions of devices, to pinpoint lost items far beyond Bluetooth range. For travelers, commuters, and parents, this four-pack covers the essentials—keys, wallet, backpack, and luggage—without the per-tag premium. Privacy updates Apple rolled out across iOS and to the broader ecosystem also make AirTags easier to manage and harder to misuse.

AirPods 4 Drop to a Wallet-Friendly Number

AirPods 4 without noise cancellation are down to $99.99 from $129, a welcome 22% cut after weeks of ho-hum pricing. You’re getting Apple’s ultra-simple pairing, reliable call quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. For most listeners who value convenience and comfort over full-featured noise cancellation, this is the model to beat at the $100 mark.

If you want more isolation, the AirPods 4 with noise cancellation are also on sale at $139.99, undercutting their $179 list. Shoppers eyeing premium features like Adaptive Audio and the tighter in-ear seal may prefer stepping up, while Pro and Max buyers will still find lighter markdowns this week relative to their historical lows.

Why These Are the Week’s Real Winners for Apple Deals

Deal quality is about context. iPad and Mac markdowns right now are mild compared with previous cycle lows and typical back-to-school promotions. In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirTag 4-pack pricing sits in near-best territory, and the AirPods 4 discount brings everyday earbuds back under a psychologically important threshold.

Analysts at Counterpoint and IDC have long noted Apple’s strong ecosystem pull: when the core experience is this integrated, accessories that extend it tend to hold value and resist heavy discounting. That’s why these specific price points—$299 for Watch, sub-$70 for AirTags four-pack, sub-$100 for AirPods 4—stand out.

Quick Buying Tips Before You Check Out on These Deals

Verify model specifics before purchase—watch sizes, GPS vs. cellular, and the exact AirPods variant—since similar product pages can mix configurations.

Check retailer return windows and whether AppleCare+ is eligible within 60 days if you want added protection.

Many major stores offer limited-time price matching; if a better price appears within the return period, you can often reclaim the difference.

Bottom line: if an Apple Watch upgrade, a smarter way to keep track of belongings, or reliable earbuds are on your list, these are the week’s deals worth snapping up. The prices align with the best we’ve seen lately, and history suggests they won’t linger for long.