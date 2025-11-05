Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 hit lowest prices ever

Apple’s most recent wearables are already receiving some serious discounts, with the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 down to their cheapest prices since release. If you’ve been holding off on an upgrade, or thinking about getting into Apple’s ecosystem, these price cuts make it easier to splash out on an entry- or higher-level model.

Record-Low Prices (And Who’s Finding Them)

The Apple Watch SE 3 has hit $199.99, knocking just short of 20% off the usual $249 sticker for the 40mm GPS model. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $699.99, a bit more than 12% off of its regular $799 MSRP. Retail listings indicate the SE 3 discount already applies to the Starlight finish, and Ultra 3 deals are on Black Titanium with Black Ocean Band and Natural Titanium with Anchor Blue Ocean Band. Stock on limited configs tends to sell out quickly, especially when a product hits a psychological price point like sub-$200.

Apple Watch SE 3 features and everyday essentials

The SE line is meant to provide the Apple Watch’s main experience minus the specialized sensors and rugged hardware that make flagship models more expensive. This generation retains the familiar, slender design and a subdued 40mm case that’s well-suited to smaller wrists. The most aggressive pricing as of today is for the 40mm GPS model, although there’s also a larger size available in the lineup.

You still get the things you need to make day-to-day use of an Apple Watch worthwhile: snappy performance, tight integration with your iPhone, contactless payments via Apple Pay, notifications on your wrist, music control and access to a massive app library. On the health side, there is round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, as well as Apple’s signature safety features including Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. Battery life is still rated at up to 18 hours, meaning the majority of people will charge daily.

For someone coming from older wearables or non-smartwatch fitness trackers, the SE 3 at this price is a compelling value play. It caters to the widest range of needs without overcommitting to features you might not use, such as advanced dive metrics and expedition-level GPS.

Why power users love the Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Ultra 3 is Apple’s all-singing, all-dancing watch designed for durability and endurance. It comes with a 49mm titanium case, louder speakers, and the brightest display yet at up to 3,000 nits for better visibility in bright sun. Cellular is built in, so you can dump your phone on runs or hikes and still be connected.

Key upgrades include:

Dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5) to increase accuracy in cities, under tree cover, and anywhere there isn’t a clear line of sight to the sky

WR100 water resistance rating for ultimate swimming support

EN13319 certification supporting recreational diving in open water

A depth gauge and water temperature readings to give context to swimmers and divers

Battery life is claimed to last up to 42 hours under normal use, but low-power modes offer even more range. Health features include ECG and other metrics beyond heart rate, depending on your region, where some measurements are not available due to current regulations and patents. There’s also the customizable Action button and a full ecosystem of bands, all of which add up to a package that ought to appeal to athletes, explorers, and professionals who can’t spare time at the charger.

How these Apple Watch SE 3 and Ultra 3 deals compare

Deals of this size typically appear weeks after launch as initial demand levels out and stores adjust their stock to meet demand. Ultra-class models in previous cycles didn’t often go this low, this soon (this is an anecdotal observation), so today’s price seems like a good point of entry. Similarly, dropping the SE 3 to sub-$200 makes it more viable for families and first-time smartwatch purchasers.

If you’re someone who appreciates durability, extended battery life, super-bright screen visibility and standalone connectivity, the Ultra 3 more than makes its additional price worthwhile. For a clean, reliable smartwatch that is there to help you with fitness goals and safety alerts — along with the sorts of everyday things we use screens for now — the SE 3 gives you most of what it’s like for significantly less money.

Industry trackers including IDC and Counterpoint Research still have Apple at No. 1 worldwide in smartwatch share and sales, a pole position driven by close iPhone compatibility and good developer backing.

It’s thanks to that ecosystem advantage that the SE and Ultra lines maintain their value — and it’s why well-timed deals like these are worth a serious look.

Bottom line on today’s Apple Watch SE 3 and Ultra 3 deals

Both watches are at or near all-time lows, but the available configurations and colors for sale are limited. If you’ve had an SE 3 at $199.99 or Ultra 3 at $699.99 on your wishlist, now’s the time to make a move before pricing restabilizes and stock levels change.