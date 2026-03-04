Apple Unveils MacBook Neo And iPhone 17e

Apple capped a dense week of hardware news with a rare move into true budget territory, introducing the $599 MacBook Neo alongside the iPhone 17e, refreshed M5-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, an M4 iPad Air, and two Studio Displays. The common thread is clear: more performance per dollar and a heavier emphasis on on-device AI across the lineup.

MacBook Neo Targets Budget Buyers With A18 Pro Chip

The MacBook Neo is Apple’s clearest shot at the education and entry markets in years. Priced from $599, the 13-inch laptop runs on the A18 Pro—the same class of silicon found in recent Pro iPhones—rather than an M‑series chip, trading workstation horsepower for long battery life and lower cost.

Apple pairs a 5‑core GPU with a 16‑core Neural Engine for on-device AI tasks and casual gaming that mirror iPhone-class experiences. The machine sports a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, stereo speakers with Spatial Audio support, and up to 16 hours of battery life over two USB‑C ports. Base storage is 256GB, with a $699 configuration bumping to 512GB and adding Touch ID. Color options include silver, blush, citrus, and indigo.

The positioning is unmistakable: a macOS laptop that can undercut many Windows and ChromeOS rivals without feeling disposable. Futuresource Consulting has long estimated ChromeOS at roughly 70% share of U.S. K‑12 mobile computing; a sub-$600 MacBook gives Apple a credible path to claw back deployments where iPad once dominated and where total cost of ownership is scrutinized.

iPhone 17e Brings Flagship Features Downmarket

At $599, the iPhone 17e folds several premium capabilities into Apple’s most affordable new iPhone. It’s powered by the A19 chip used in the base iPhone 17 and now starts at 256GB of storage—double last year’s entry capacity. Wireless charging gets a meaningful upgrade with MagSafe and Qi2, enabling up to 15W charging on compatible pads.

The camera system steps up to a 48‑megapixel main sensor, while the C1X cellular modem delivers up to 2x faster performance than the C1 in the previous model and uses 30% less energy than the modem in a prior-generation Pro, according to Apple. Colorways include black, white, and soft pink.

iPad Air Jumps To M4 For Faster On-Device AI Workloads

Apple’s new iPad Air moves to the M4, bringing a 30% performance bump over the M3 version and up to 2.3x over the M1 era. The tablet adds a more capable Neural Engine and more memory for AI tasks, pairing an 8‑core CPU with a 9‑core GPU.

Unified memory rises to 12GB—up 50%—with memory bandwidth now up to 120GB/s. That translates to smoother on-device model inference, faster photo edits, and snappier multitasking. The 11‑inch model starts at $599 and the 13‑inch at $799, with storage options from 128GB to 1TB in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. Education discounts continue, underscoring Apple’s classroom push.

MacBook Air And Pro Get M5 And More Storage

The updated MacBook Air leans into efficiency and everyday AI performance with up to 18 hours of battery life, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a three‑mic array, and speakers that support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 13‑inch model starts at $1,099 and the 15‑inch at $1,299, and both now start at 512GB of storage—an overdue baseline that will reduce background storage pressure and swap activity.

MacBook Pro models move to M5 Pro or M5 Max and are explicitly tuned for AI acceleration. Apple says AI tasks run up to 4x faster versus comparable M4 systems, with LLM prompt processing up to 4x faster than M4 Pro/Max and AI image generation up to 8x faster than M1 Pro/Max. Read/write speeds are up to 2x over the last generation. Configurations start at 1TB for M5 Pro models and 2TB for M5 Max, with up to 24 hours of battery life and 50% charge in 30 minutes using a 96W or higher USB‑C adapter. Thunderbolt 5 and a six‑speaker array round out the package. Pricing begins at $2,199 for the 14‑inch and $2,699 for the 16‑inch with M5 Pro, or $3,599 and $3,899 with M5 Max, in black or silver.

M5 Pro And M5 Max Push On-Device AI Performance

Underpinning the Pro notebooks are new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips built on Apple’s Fusion Architecture, which integrates CPU, scalable GPU, Media Engine, Neural Engine, unified memory, and Thunderbolt 5 subsystems. Both chips feature an 18‑core CPU with six “super cores” and 12 new performance cores, delivering up to a 30% uplift on pro workloads compared with the prior generation.

M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory at 307GB/s bandwidth, while M5 Max scales to 128GB with bandwidth up to 614GB/s. For developers and creators moving inference and graphics-heavy work locally—think larger context windows, multi-image diffusion, or high-bit-rate codecs—the bandwidth and Neural Engine gains should be immediately felt.

Studio Displays For Creators And Teams Gain Upgrades

Rounding out the pro story, Apple introduced a $1,599 Studio Display and a $3,299 Studio Display XDR, both 27 inches with upgraded cameras and connectivity. Each includes a 12MP Center Stage camera and Desk View, which shows your face and an overhead angle simultaneously—useful for demos and hybrid work. Thunderbolt 5 enables daisy‑chaining up to four displays, and a Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable is included.

The standard Studio Display offers a 5K Retina panel with more than 14 million pixels, 600 nits of brightness, and P3 wide‑gamut color. The Studio Display XDR steps up to a 5K Retina XDR panel with a mini‑LED backlight and over 2,000 local dimming zones, sustaining 1,000 nits SDR and peaking at 2,000 nits HDR with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, plus Adobe RGB support—specs aimed squarely at color‑critical workflows.

Accessories Pick Up New Spring Colors Across Lineup

Apple also refreshed accessories with seasonal hues. Silicone cases for iPhone 17 add Bright Guava, Vanilla, and Electric Lavender, with the first two extending to iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple Watch Sport Band now comes in Bright Guava, Clementine, and Soft Pink, while Sport Loop gains Bright Guava, Blue Mist, and Cantaloupe. The Crossbody Strap is available in Bright Guava and Soft Pink.

The through line this week is unmistakable: Apple is widening the funnel with lower entry points while ratcheting up AI performance across devices. For buyers, that means more capable defaults—bigger base storage, faster neural processing, and longer battery life—without climbing the price ladder.