Apple Unveils M5 MacBook Air With Big Internal Upgrades

I spent time with the new M5 MacBook Air, and while your eyes may tell you nothing has changed, your apps will say otherwise. Apple kept the beloved chassis intact but overhauled the engine room with a faster M5 chip, doubled base storage, and next-gen wireless. It now starts at $1,099, a $100 bump that rides on real, everyday gains.

Design Stays Familiar With the Same Thin, Fanless Build

Pick it up blindfolded and you’d swear it’s last year’s model—in a good way. The 13-inch still weighs 2.7 pounds and measures 0.44 inch thick, with the same flat profile, fanless build, and solid feel. The keyboard and trackpad remain best in class, delivering crisp travel and expansive, precise gestures.

Ports haven’t budged: two Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe power, and a 3.5mm jack. The display is sharp and bright, but still not OLED, and yes, the notch lives on. Color options return as silver, blue, black, and gold. If you were hoping for more I/O or a new look, this isn’t that year.

M5 Silicon Leads With AI-Accelerated Graphics and Speed

Inside, the M5 brings the meaningful leap. Apple’s 10-core M5 (with an 8-core GPU standard and a 10-core GPU as a $100 upgrade) introduces a revamped graphics architecture that embeds neural accelerators directly within each GPU core. The goal: speed up AI-assisted graphics tasks like upscaling and frame generation through MetalFX, while boosting creative and productivity workflows.

Apple’s own figures claim up to 2.7x faster image processing in Affinity versus M1, and roughly 1.5x versus M4, signaling a step change rather than a baby step. In hands-on use, UI animation and timeline scrubbing felt instant, and launching chunky photo libraries was snappier than on an M4 Air I had on hand.

For light gaming, this could be the first Air that feels genuinely competent beyond indies. ML-assisted rendering and smarter scheduling should help stabilize frame times on titles optimized for Metal, even if the 60Hz panel caps the visible payoff.

Storage and Speed Upgrades You Will Notice Every Day

Apple doubled the base SSD from 256GB to 512GB and reworked the storage controller, with claims of 2x higher read and write throughput. That’s not just a spec-sheet victory: large photo imports, Xcode builds, and copying 4K project folders all benefit. If you’ve ever watched a progress bar crawl, this upgrade earns its keep.

Configurations now scale to 4TB, though that add-on is pricey and also unlocks the 10-core GPU. Unified memory still starts at 16GB across both 13- and 15-inch models, which aligns with how macOS and Apple silicon share memory between CPU, GPU, and Neural components.

Wireless Steps Into Wi‑Fi 7 and Next-Gen Bluetooth 6

The new N1 wireless package brings Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. For Wi‑Fi 7, multi-link operation and 320MHz channel support can halve latency and significantly boost peak throughput on compatible routers, according to the Wi‑Fi Alliance. In practice, that means steadier high-bitrate video calls, faster local backups to NAS, and speedier AirDrop-like transfers when infrastructure matches.

Bluetooth 6 sets the stage for denser device environments and better coexistence. If your desk bristles with peripherals and earbuds, the radio stack here is built for the chaos.

Battery Life and Thermals Stay Efficient and Whisper-Quiet

Apple still cites up to 18 hours of video playback, and the fanless Air stayed whisper-quiet during my demos, even under quick bursts of export and batch edits. That silent profile remains a differentiator versus many Windows ultraportables that spin up sooner under load.

The M5’s efficiency gains should translate to more consistent performance on battery, not just on wall power. We’ll need full benchmarking to validate that, but Apple’s silicon track record backs the expectation.

Pricing and Positioning Shift the Air Toward Mainstream

The Air’s entry price moves to $1,099, reflecting the storage and silicon upgrades. Apple also introduced a lower-cost MacBook Neo, effectively shifting the Air from “budget Mac” to the mainstream sweet spot. As IDC and other researchers have noted, ultraportables are trending premium with better displays and faster storage; the Air follows that arc, though competitors increasingly tout OLED and more ports.

If you prized the $999 tag, the increase stings. If you regularly manage media or code, the doubled SSD and M5 uplift will likely pay back in time saved.

Early Takeaway: Internal Upgrades Make Air Feel Faster

This update is classic Apple: change little outside, overhaul what counts inside. The M5’s AI-leaning GPU design, faster storage subsystem, and Wi‑Fi 7 make the Air feel materially quicker without spoiling what made it the crowd-pleaser. I still want more ports and an OLED option, but as an everyday machine for creators, students, and commuters, this is the most capable MacBook Air yet.