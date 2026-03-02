Apple Unveils iPad Air With M4 To Challenge Android

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives with a spec sheet that reads like a direct message to Android tablet shoppers. It brings the M4 chip, more memory, next‑gen wireless, and a steady price tag. On paper, it is the kind of incremental step that changes buying decisions even if it doesn’t shout “revolution” from the rooftops.

The headline gains are straightforward: Apple is moving the iPad Air to its M4 system-on-chip with an 8‑core CPU and 9‑core GPU, paired with 12GB of unified memory and a wider 120GB/s memory bus. Apple’s guidance pegs the new silicon at roughly 30% faster than the previous M3 generation, which already outpaced most Android tablets in general compute. With pricing unchanged at $599 for 11‑inch and $799 for 13‑inch, the value equation shifts in Apple’s favor.

Performance Leap Without Price Creep for iPad Air

For tasks that stress both CPU and GPU—video editing in LumaFusion or DaVinci Resolve for iPad, heavy photo workflows in Affinity Photo, 3D sketching in Shapr3D—the M4’s added headroom and higher memory bandwidth matter. Unified memory also allows larger assets to live closer to the GPU without thrashing. In cross‑platform benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark, Apple’s recent M‑series chips have consistently led flagship Android tablet silicon in single‑core performance and competitive multi‑core results, translating into snappier real‑world responsiveness.

That advantage isn’t merely academic. Creative pros have steadily migrated to iPad‑first workflows as pro‑grade apps have matured. The arrival of the M4 in a mid‑tier model extends that capability at a price below many Android flagships. It is notable when you consider Samsung’s top‑end tablets, for example, push into premium pricing while relying on smartphone‑class processors; the iPad Air now brings laptop‑class architecture to a mainstream bracket.

Connectivity Jumps to Wi‑Fi 7 and Thread

Apple is also modernizing the iPad Air’s radios. A new N1 networking chip enables Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while Thread support turns the tablet into a more capable player in a Matter‑based smart home. A C1X cellular modem replaces the prior Qualcomm solution, promising more efficient 5G connectivity.

Many current Android tablets still ship with Wi‑Fi 6E, and Thread radios remain rare in slates, typically reserved for dedicated smart‑home hubs. If your home network and router are Wi‑Fi 7‑ready, the iPad Air can take advantage of higher peak throughput and lower latency for large app downloads, cloud game streaming, and remote collaboration. For buyers who care about future‑proofing, this is not a trivial checkbox.

Where Android Still Has an Edge Over iPad Air

Apple left some things alone, and Android rivals will pounce on that. The iPad Air keeps a 60Hz IPS display, so motion won’t look as fluid as the 120Hz panels common on premium Android tablets. If you prize the buttery scroll and OLED blacks of devices like the Galaxy Tab S series, that remains a real differentiator. Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard support is welcome, but they are add‑ons; several Android tablets bundle a stylus or keyboard in the box.

The camera system is unchanged with 12MP front and rear sensors, which is perfectly fine for video calls and document scans. If you want cutting‑edge displays and accessories included at aggressive prices, Android still fields compelling options like the OnePlus Pad or certain Lenovo tabs, especially during promotions.

Ecosystem Strength and App Depth Set the iPad Apart

Beyond specs, software and ecosystem sway tablet choices. Industry analysts like IDC have long noted that Apple leads global tablet share, and one reason is app quality. The iPad App Store continues to offer more tablet‑optimized titles than Android, particularly in creative and education categories. Features such as Stage Manager, desktop‑class Safari, and tight continuity with Macs and iPhones (AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, Sidecar) reduce friction for people already in Apple’s world.

Longevity matters too. iPads often see major OS updates for 5+ years, outlasting many Android tablets. Research firms including Counterpoint and various refurbished market trackers have reported that Apple devices generally retain resale value better than Android counterparts, softening long‑term ownership costs. Combine that with stable pricing at launch, and the iPad Air’s total cost of ownership looks attractive for families, students, and field teams.

The Bottom Line for Android Shoppers Today

If you are weighing a $500–$900 Android tablet today, the new iPad Air forces a harder look. You get an M4 chip that is roughly 30% faster than last gen, a bump to 12GB of unified memory, Wi‑Fi 7 with Thread, and the same entry price. For performance‑heavy work, longevity, and deep app support, Apple has moved the goalposts again in the mid‑premium tier.

That said, Android still shines if a 120Hz OLED, bundled stylus, or tighter Google Home integration on the docked Pixel Tablet are top priorities. But if you want the best blend of speed, support horizon, and software depth under $800, Apple’s refreshed iPad Air will make even loyal Android users pause—and some will switch.