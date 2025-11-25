Apple TV+ Now $5.99 in Black Friday Deal

Apple is celebrating Black Friday with one of its most enigmatic streaming promotions so far: Eligible new and returning subscribers can receive an Apple TV+ subscription for $5.99 a month for six months. That’s roughly 54% off the usual $12.99 monthly price, and that adds up to a $42 savings over the promo period. The deal is available via Apple directly or as a Prime Video Channel option, which comes along with an active Prime or standalone Prime Video subscription.

What the discounted Apple TV+ deal includes and offers

And that’s Apple’s one and only ad-free tier—no high-definition upsells, no ad-supported caveats. Like with the standard plan, most titles will be in 4K HDR and Dolby Vision, with many including Dolby Atmos—the latter has been a point of differentiation from competitors who gate premium formats behind more expensive plans. Family Sharing is allowed, which means up to six people in a household can watch without paying extra, a big additive at the discounted price.

The deal is for six billing cycles at $5.99. After that, you will be billed at the regular monthly price unless you cancel. If you do it through Prime Video Channels, then management and playback will continue to reside within the Prime Video ecosystem; sign up directly with Apple if you’d rather have everything run from the Apple TV app on every device.

Eligibility and how to register for the Apple TV+ offer

The offer is for new and returning subscribers—so lapsed members can re-up at the promo rate. Existing subscribers are generally not eligible until they cancel and their current subscription ends. To get the deal, simply begin a subscription in the Black Friday promotion period either directly through Prime Video Channels or on the Apple TV app. If you opt for the Amazon direction, all that’s required is a current Prime or Prime Video subscription, making it so you’ll even be billed for your Apple TV+ on your Amazon bill.

Pro tip: Schedule a reminder to revisit the account shortly before the six months are complete. If you know you’ll want to cancel, thanks to Apple and Amazon’s policies, you could also opt to quit auto-renewal without losing the use of the time you’ve already paid for.

Why $5.99 Feels Like a Strong Value Right Now

Apple hiked Apple TV+ from $9.99 to $12.99 this year and kept it a single ad-free tier—an unusual position as competitors nudge viewers toward ad-supported options.

“It is clear that consumers will simply not pay for another fat bundle of streaming services.”

In the face of that, half a year at $5.99 is a rare chance to experience one of the most critically decorated libraries around for less than many ad-supported options elsewhere.

Apple TV+ has built a “quality-per-title” library that tilts heavily original, to great success in the mainstream and with awards. The service won Best Picture for a streamer at the Oscars with CODA, and series like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show have walked away with Emmys (and dominated water-cooler talk). Recent standouts like The Studio and high-flying films such as Killers of the Flower Moon also add to the roster.

Industry trackers like Deloitte and Antenna have tracked how households flit around from service to service, churning relentlessly. A six-month runway, at a low entry price, minimizes churn pressure and matches the way viewers really watch—binging on a handful of big titles, then floating around. With enough time to peruse the catalog without feeling rushed, Apple’s deal seems to acknowledge that reality.

What to watch on Apple TV+ across your six-month deal

Begin with Emmy magnets: Ted Lasso for feel-good comedy with heart, Severance for brainy sci-fi workplace drama, and The Morning Show for glossy newsroom intrigue with ripped-from-the-headlines topics.

Add prestige fare into the mix: CODA still stands as a high-impact crowd-pleaser, and Killers of the Flower Moon marries marquee talent to an epic-growing-with-time historical saga.

For immediate series buzz, cue up The Studio; from there you can slide into top-notch genre fare like Silo and Foundation—both showcases of Apple’s big-swing world-building coupled with premium production values.

Key fine print to consider before and after the promo

Pricing goes back up to the regular $12.99 per month after six months unless you cancel. If you subscribe through Prime Video Channels, your Apple TV+ access and billing link to Amazon; you can switch it later by canceling and subscribing directly—à la carte—with Apple.

If you have Apple One bundles, you’re going to want to run the numbers here—this standalone promo might undercut the bundle for now, but depending on your use of iCloud, Apple Music, and Arcade, maybe it won’t in the long game.

Bottom line: $5.99 per month for six months, as a stream of exclusive hits ranging from “The Morning Show” to Tom Hanks’ latest film becomes available on demand (with no ads and an offline feature), is one of the standout Black Friday streaming offers for Apple’s library—directly or indirectly pairing ad-free simplicity with award-winning programming at an undeniably low price.