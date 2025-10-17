Apple TV and Peacock team up for a cheaper bundle

Apple and NBCUniversal are offering cord cutters an unusual treat: a combined Apple TV and Peacock package that reduces monthly rates without omitting your favorite shows. The offer marries Apple’s prestige originals with Peacock’s mashup of hits, sports, and reality fare at prices set to beat out paying separately.

What the Apple TV and Peacock streaming bundle includes

The base package includes Apple TV and Peacock Premium for $14.99 a month. A more expensive option includes Apple TV with Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month, which eliminates commercials on most titles and also adds your local NBC station in many markets.

Sign-up is easy through the Apple TV or Peacock apps, or through either company’s website, and billing is combined into one monthly fee. To nudge on-the-fence viewers, each service is also surfacing a free sampler carousel in its rival’s app. Look for three-episode previews of Apple TV strongholds like Slow Horses, Silo, The Buccaneers, Foundation, Palm Royale, and Prehistoric Planet next to Peacock headliners like Law & Order, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Love Island Games, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, and The Real Housewives of Miami.

How the monthly Apple TV and Peacock bundle savings add up

On their own, Apple TV is $12.99 per month after a recent rebranding and price adjustment; Peacock runs at $10.99 for Premium and $16.99 for Premium Plus.

Stack those à la carte and you get — call it approximately $23.98 for Apple TV + Peacock Premium, or approximately $29.98 for Apple TV + Peacock Premium Plus.

The bundle cuts those prices to $14.99 and $19.99, respectively — $9 or so in monthly savings. That’s as much as 30 percent off what you would pay for both services separately. Existing Apple One Family or Premium bundle customers might get even more effective value, with Apple claiming new Peacock subscribers can expect to save as much as 35% should they sign up for the Peacock Premium Plus bundle.

It represents a distinct and welcome reversal as one platform after another has raised prices. U.S. households, whose monthly costs of streaming have been inching higher, are cutting back on services here and there, according to streaming trackers from Ampere Analysis and Kantar. Bundles like that are supposed to correct perceived value — making breadth (Peacock’s live sports plus next-day NBC and unscripted catalog) equal depth (Apple’s high-budget originals, with a couple cameras’ worth of trenchant TV-making talent fillips) on one bill.

Why the Apple TV and Peacock partnership matters now

Streamers are gradually moving from pure growth to retention. Elevated monthly churn for premium SVOD services in the U.S. has also been recorded by research firm Antenna, which pegged the figure at mid–single digits. Bundles have become one of the industry’s preferred tools to get viewers not to cancel in between tentpole releases.

That consolidation also reflects a broader wave of bundling. Disney has relied on its Disney–Hulu package, Paramount grouped Showtime into Paramount+, and distributors such as wireless carriers have pieced together ad-supported tiers from rival services to assemble wallet-friendly stacks. So for Apple and NBCUniversal, mutual cooperation offers each the means of widening audience without a full-on tie-up: the former brings device hooks and a premium drama fan base; Peacock contributes live sports, off-network hits, and reality franchises that power habituation.

Who this Apple TV and Peacock streaming bundle is for

If you’re in the habit of toggling from prestigious series to comfort TV, that math makes sense. Apple TV’s slate pairs neatly with Peacock’s next-day NBC lineup, WWE, Premier League soccer, and a sizable reality library (think espionage, sci-fi, and period drama). The Premium Plus package is the one to pick if you want fewer ads and your local NBC station baked in, particularly for live events and news.

Heavy viewers who are already paying for Apple services will have an easy time justifying it, considering the added discount value. Bargain hunters who’ve held off on adding a second or third streamer because prices have climbed might find this to be a practical way to increase available choices without cranking up the budget.

Bottom line on the new Apple TV and Peacock streaming bundle

Now, with everyone out here all tired and broke from streaming, this Apple TV–Peacock combination is an easy win for those in the market for more variety per dollar. The monthly savings are for real, the catalogs are complementary, and with the free cross-service previews it’s easy to see if you like it before shelling out money.