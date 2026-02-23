Apple Tests Deep Red Finish for iPhone 18 Pro

Apple is reportedly experimenting with a deep red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro, signaling another warm-toned swing for its flagship lineup. The detail comes via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, whose Power On newsletter has accurately previewed multiple iPhone cycles. If it ships, the shade would join Apple’s recent run of saturated, fashion-forward colors and mark a notable return to red on a high-end model after a multiyear absence.

What the report says about Apple’s deep red option

According to the report, Apple has been testing the deep red option on an all‑aluminum iPhone 18 Pro chassis, the same enclosure architecture used on last year’s iPhone 17 Pro. The new finish is said to coexist with the cosmic orange variant that proved a hit, particularly in China, rather than replace it outright. That approach tracks with Apple’s recent playbook of anchoring Pro models with one or two standout colors alongside more traditional neutrals.

While color decisions can change late in the process, Gurman’s track record on cosmetic details is strong—he previously pinpointed the Deep Purple of the 14 Pro and Apple’s shift to USB‑C before they were official. In other words, the deep red isn’t a lock, but it’s more than a wild rumor.

Why a deep red iPhone 18 Pro finish would matter

Red is rare on Pro iPhones, which typically lean into metallic neutrals and one hero shade each cycle. A deep red would broaden that palette, speaking to buyers who view the Pro not just as a performance tool but as a style object. Apple has previously used vibrant mid‑cycle colors on non‑Pro models—think iPhone 12 in purple and iPhone 13 in green—to re‑energize demand. Introducing a bold red at launch on a Pro model would flip that script, turning color into a day‑one differentiator for Apple’s premium tier.

It’s unclear whether the rumored finish has any connection to Apple’s long‑running partnership with the RED organization. Historically, PRODUCT(RED) branding has centered on standard iPhone models, while Pro finishes are treated as design statements rather than charitable editions.

The Materials Challenge After Scratchgate

Last year’s all‑aluminum iPhone 17 Pro drew admiration for its color saturation but also headlines for surface wear—an online “Scratchgate” that saw micro‑abrasions show up faster than some buyers expected. Darker and richer dyes, especially reds and oranges, tend to make scuffs more visible because they increase contrast against the underlying anodization layer.

If Apple proceeds with deep red, expect tweaks to finishing. Hard‑anodization parameters, sealing chemistry, and dye load can all be tuned to boost abrasion resistance without washing out the hue. Apple routinely iterates on these variables; the difference between a finish that looks stunning in the lab and one that survives six months in a pocket often comes down to microscopic changes in pore structure and sealing time.

Pragmatically, most Pro buyers use cases. Industry teardown firms and accessory makers have long noted strong attach rates for protective cases on premium iPhones, which gives Apple some leeway to pursue bolder finishes even if they demand more care day to day.

How Apple uses color as a market lever for Pro

Color choices are not just aesthetic; they are regional strategy. Warmer tones like last year’s orange resonated on Chinese social platforms and in retail displays, where differentiation at a glance matters in crowded premium aisles. Analysts have repeatedly pointed out that Apple’s share in the top‑end segment is influenced by design freshness as much as specs, and a distinctive Pro color helps retailers merchandise that story from the front of the store.

Apple typically pairs its hero color with conservative options to cover the full buyer spectrum. Gurman also suggests Apple’s long‑rumored foldable will launch with classic black and silver, underscoring a two‑track strategy: expressive colors where the line is established, restrained finishes where the form factor is new.

What to watch next as Apple finalizes color choices

Color decisions often firm up as Apple locks mass‑production with enclosure suppliers and anodizing partners. Watch for supply‑chain chatter around dye batches and finishing line throughput—subtle signs that a bold color has made the cut. If deep red advances, expect marketing to lean into lifestyle imagery, contrasting the shade against lighter straps and cases to showcase versatility.

Bottom line: a deep red iPhone 18 Pro would signal Apple’s confidence that color can sell Pro hardware, not just accessorize it. If the company can pair that finish with improved scratch resistance, it may have the rare option that pleases both the showcase‑your‑phone crowd and the case‑it‑day‑one realists.