Apple signals record holiday quarter with double-digit growth

Apple is set for a record holiday quarter, informing investors to anticipate double-digit growth and teasing possible last-minute hardware additions that might help revenue reach a new all-time high. Demand is difficult to gauge around its newest iPhone and Mac cycle, and retail stores are getting set to receive merchandise refreshes. With that backdrop, Apple seems to be composing a finish that is built to break records, Bloomberg says.

Apple told analysts in its most recent earnings call to anticipate sales between 10% and 12% higher than what management expected for the holiday quarter. iPhone revenue will experience double-digit growth over last year, which could make this Apple’s first $140 billion sales quarter. Since Apple typically issues conservative forecasts, there’s room for device mix-based optimism toward higher-end models.

Apple’s newest iPhone 17 family and M5-based MacBooks are part of the shift, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said. The iPhone lineup leans heavily on camera advancements, battery life, and deeper integration of Apple silicon to entice those eligible for an upgrade. The latest Macs stretch Apple’s performance-per-watt lead. That’s a relative advantage, maintaining performance while keeping heat in check—appealing to mobile creatives and developers who value efficient operation and quiet fans.

Additional living-room device launches are increasingly likely

Gurman reports that inventory of Apple TV and HomePod mini is running lean at retail—often a tell that refreshed models are imminent. These living-room devices typically arrive via press release rather than a full-scale event, making a quiet rollout plausible.

Expect iterative improvements:

Faster silicon for smoother navigation and streaming

Richer smart-home integrations aligned with Thread and Matter

Tighter handoff experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Retail sources also point to an in-store redesign landing this month. Whether it’s purely seasonal merchandising or tied to new hardware, store floor changes are often coordinated with product timing, promotional packaging, and revised demo bays. Watch for shipping estimates on Apple’s website and app to shift as channels rebalance stock—an early indicator of launch cadence.

Market backdrop, risks, and indicators to watch closely

Macro headwinds haven’t disappeared. Tariffs, currency swings, and uneven consumer confidence could introduce volatility at the margins. That said, electronics categories have benefited from deflationary pricing trends tracked by Adobe’s Digital Economy research, which helps stretch gift budgets. Meanwhile, services attach—AppleCare, iCloud storage, and Apple One—supports revenue per user even as the hardware cycle ebbs and flows.

Key tells to monitor:

Lead times for iPhone 17 Pro models

Availability of M5 MacBooks in popular configurations

Any shift in guidance for services growth on the App Store and advertising platforms

If premium iPhone models remain supply-constrained deep into the season, it would corroborate Apple’s confidence in surpassing internal targets.

Bottom line: Apple aims for a record-breaking holiday quarter

Between 10%–12% growth guidance, the possibility of crossing $140 billion in quarterly revenue, and credible signs of additional product drops this month, Apple is positioning itself for a record holiday performance. The remaining questions are executional—can supply meet enthusiasm, and will late-cycle launches add just enough lift to push the company over the top.