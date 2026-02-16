Apple sets next showcase events across three cities

Apple has begun inviting media to a “special Apple Experience” taking place in New York, London, and Shanghai, signaling an unusual, in-person format that departs from the company’s typical globally streamed keynotes. The invite offers few clues beyond a request to “join us in person,” but the branding — and the multi-city footprint — strongly suggests curated hands-on briefings rather than a single-stage presentation.

What Apple is signaling with its in-person experiences

The language on the invite is telling. Apple’s classic “Special Event” moniker is absent, and there’s no mention of a livestream. That points to tightly controlled demonstrations where press can test hardware under guidance. Apple has used similar playbooks when it wants focused coverage, more direct conversations with journalists, and a trustworthy first wave of hands-on impressions.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who first surfaced the invitation publicly, has reported that Apple is lining up multiple product announcements in the near term. His reporting also suggests a broader slate of hardware updates spanning Macs and iPads, alongside a new mid-range iPhone that some supply chain chatter has labeled “iPhone 17e.” Whether the company adopts that name or not, the cadence aligns with the moment Apple typically refreshes at least one consumer-facing line between larger fall cycles.

What could be announced at Apple’s multi-city events

The safest bets are incremental but meaningful updates to Macs and iPads, where Apple often pairs fresh silicon with minor design tweaks or new display tech. A MacBook Air or iPad refresh would fit an in-person “experience,” as those categories benefit from tactile demos that highlight weight, screen quality, and battery life claims.

The headline-grabber, however, could be a more affordable iPhone. Industry trackers like TrendForce and Display Supply Chain Consultants have flagged ongoing component transitions that make it easier to push newer chips and cameras into lower price tiers. In practical terms, that could mean a device that adopts USB-C, modernized industrial design, and a newer A-series processor while keeping costs in check with choices like a non-Pro display or single primary camera.

There’s a clear commercial rationale. Counterpoint Research estimates that the $200–$600 bracket accounts for the majority of global smartphone shipments, while Apple dominates the premium $600+ segment with a share well over 60%. A credible mid-range iPhone would let Apple press into volume-driven markets without undermining its high-end halo, particularly in regions where subsidies are shrinking and consumers hold onto devices longer.

Why New York, London, and Shanghai are the chosen hubs

These three cities offer dense media ecosystems and strategically important customer bases. New York and London are global press hubs with easy access for regional journalists. Shanghai underscores Apple’s need to engage a fiercely competitive smartphone market while also courting developers, creators, and enterprise buyers who influence purchasing at scale.

Staging simultaneous gatherings also helps Apple orchestrate a synchronized wave of coverage across time zones, amplifying message control. Don’t be surprised if the format emphasizes guided demos, retail-adjacent experiences, and briefings with product managers instead of a single marquee keynote moment.

Reading between the lines of Apple’s event invitations

When Apple opts for “experience” language, it often wants the product to speak for itself. That can be a sign of devices whose value is best felt — lighter laptops, brighter displays, faster neural engines you can see at work in on-device AI features. It also lowers the bar for cadence updates that are important to customers but not necessarily headline-stage theater.

Press watchers should keep an eye on telltale pre-launch breadcrumbs: Eurasian Economic Commission filings that reveal new model numbers; fresh references in developer betas of iOS or macOS; and channel checks from firms like IDC and Canalys indicating shifting production mixes for iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple frequently seeds these signals quietly before products land in stores.

The bottom line on Apple’s upcoming hands-on showcase

Apple’s upcoming “special Apple Experience” looks engineered for hands-on coverage and quick turnarounds — a strong indicator that hardware is imminent. Based on credible reporting and Apple’s own event patterns, expect attention on refreshed Macs and iPads, with a potential spotlight on a mid-range iPhone aimed at expanding Apple’s reach in the most hotly contested price bands. Until the company takes the wraps off, specifics remain speculative, but the stagecraft alone tells us this showcase is designed to keep Apple squarely in the conversation.