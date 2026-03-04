Apple Reveals $599 MacBook Neo M5 Pro And New iPads

Apple’s latest showcase landed with an unmistakable message: make the Mac more accessible, stretch pro performance further, and tune the iPad lineup for the sweet spot in value. Headlining the announcements is the $599 MacBook Neo, an entry-level laptop aimed at students and first-time Mac buyers, alongside new MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an iPad Air jump to M4, a refreshed Studio Display family, and the budget-friendly iPhone 17e.

MacBook Neo Reimagines the Affordable Mac

The MacBook Neo reintroduces a true low-cost Mac laptop—at less than the price of many tablets with keyboards. It pairs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a lightweight aluminum chassis that tips the scales at about 2.7 pounds. Apple says battery life reaches up to 16 hours, a notable figure at this price tier.

Under the hood, the A18 Pro processor brings Apple Intelligence support and a clear path to on-device AI features. The base model includes 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, a multi-touch trackpad, and comes in Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus finishes. While the MacBook Air has long set the standard for thin-and-light Macs, the Neo undercuts it dramatically on price without feeling disposable.

Positioning matters here. Futuresource Consulting has reported that Chromebooks captured well over 60% of the US K–12 device market at their peak. A $599 Mac that runs the same apps and services as higher-end models could make Apple more competitive in classrooms and entry-level fleets, especially when paired with Apple’s device management and long OS support.

MacBook Pro Leaps to M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

For pro users, Apple’s new M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon focuses on headroom: higher ceilings for CPU and GPU performance, a larger unified memory cap up to 64GB on M5 Pro, and 1TB as the baseline storage configuration. The N1 wireless chip adds Wi‑Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, future-proofing connectivity for multi‑gigabit networks and low-latency peripherals.

The Wi‑Fi Alliance has highlighted Wi‑Fi 7’s Multi‑Link Operation as a key upgrade, enabling channels to be combined for greater throughput and stability. For creators moving massive media libraries or developers syncing large repos, the networking bump matters as much as raw compute. Pricing starts at $2,199 for M5 Pro models and $3,599 for M5 Max configurations.

iPad Air Moves to M4 and Faster Connectivity

The latest iPad Air adopts the M4 chip, delivering a sizable uplift in multi-core performance and memory bandwidth over prior generations. Apple also points to an improved Center Stage camera for video calls and faster connectivity with the N1 and C1X components introduced on iPad Pro. The 11‑inch model remains at $599, while the 13‑inch version starts at $799.

For many buyers, the Air is the “just right” iPad—more headroom than the base model for multitasking and creative apps, without the premium price of the Pro. Developers building on frameworks like Metal and Core ML will likely notice shorter render times and snappier on-device inference with M4.

iPhone 17e Targets Value With Flagship Touches

Apple’s new iPhone 17e threads the needle between affordability and modern specs. It uses a binned A19 chip, a 48MP rear camera, MagSafe charging, and 256GB of storage out of the box. It skips the Dynamic Island, but at a $599 starting price, the formula is aimed squarely at mainstream upgraders who want longevity without flagship premiums.

Studio Display XDR and a Sharper 5K Option

Apple expanded its external display lineup with a 27‑inch Studio Display XDR featuring mini‑LED backlighting, 120Hz refresh, a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, and up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. There’s also a refreshed Studio Display with a 5K Retina panel, 600‑nit brightness, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and the same upgraded camera.

Display Supply Chain Consultants has projected continued growth for mini‑LED monitors as makers chase higher brightness and contrast without OLED price premiums. For hybrid workers and post‑production teams, the combination of Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth and high‑refresh HDR is compelling for single‑cable desks and multi‑display edit bays.

What Didn’t Arrive and What to Watch Next

The long-rumored touchscreen MacBook didn’t join this slate. That absence hints Apple is keeping touch workflows anchored to iPad for now, while continuing to optimize macOS around precise input and expansive external display support. On the tablet side, industry chatter still points to a 12th‑generation iPad with an A18 chip, which would extend Apple Intelligence features deeper into the entry tier.

Pricing Recap and Early Outlook Across the Lineup

Preorders are open across the lineup with general availability following shortly.

Headline prices:

MacBook Neo at $599

iPad Air at $599 for 11 inches and $799 for 13 inches

iPhone 17e at $599

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro from $2,199 and M5 Max from $3,599

New Studio Displays at premium tiers

IDC has kept Apple near the 9–10% range of global PC shipments in recent years. A credible sub‑$600 Mac could nudge unit share upward, particularly in education and emerging markets, while M5 Pro and M5 Max reassure pros that Apple’s silicon roadmap still has clear headroom. Add upgraded displays and a more capable midrange iPad, and this event reads as a portfolio tune-up with something tangible for nearly every customer segment.