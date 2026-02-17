Apple Podcasts Enables Audio To Video Switching In iOS 26.4

Apple is bringing a long-requested upgrade to Podcasts with iOS 26.4, adding a simple way to jump between audio and video mid-episode. The update also introduces offline downloads for video episodes, adaptive streaming quality, and a new delivery and ad framework built on Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology.

A Seamless Switch for Listeners Between Audio and Video

In Apple’s preview, a “Turn Video On/Off” control appears above the progress bar, letting listeners switch instantly without losing their place. When video is enabled, playback supports both portrait and landscape, honoring the way most people actually hold a phone during a commute or on the couch.

Adaptive bitrate streaming adjusts visual quality on the fly to match network conditions, keeping playback smooth on shaky cellular connections. Crucially, you can download video episodes for offline viewing, making it practical to save a show on Wi-Fi and watch without burning through mobile data later.

For everyday use, the toggle makes podcasting feel more like modern streaming: start by watching a studio conversation or product demo, then flip to audio when you pocket the phone or step into the car. The stateful playback means you resume exactly where you left off, regardless of mode.

Under the Hood with HLS Streaming for Video Podcasts

Apple is leaning on its HLS pipeline to standardize how video podcasts are delivered across devices. HLS breaks media into small segments and serves the best possible version based on bandwidth and device capability. For listeners, that means quicker starts, fewer stalls, and better battery life than crude progressive downloads.

For creators, the shift simplifies encoding and distribution: produce a video feed once, and Apple’s stack handles rendition switching, caching, and quality management. This also lays the groundwork for metadata consistency (chapters, transcripts, artwork) to behave the same in audio and video, improving accessibility and search.

Dynamic Video Ads and Monetization Options for Podcasts

Apple’s updated workflow supports dynamic insertion of video ads, letting publishers rotate creative, target by context, and refresh campaigns without republishing an episode. Apple says participating ad networks will move to an impression-based fee later this year, signaling a tighter alignment with streaming-era measurement rather than traditional download counts.

This matters as video inventory typically commands higher CPMs than audio-only placements and enables brand-safe formats like pre-rolls and mid-rolls aligned to visual segments. Expect large networks to experiment with sponsor reels, product demos, and short-form interludes that take advantage of the screen without derailing the listening flow.

Why Video Podcasts Are Surging Across Major Platforms

Audience behavior is already shifting toward watchable podcasts. YouTube recently said it reaches 1 billion monthly podcast viewers, underscoring how often listeners prefer a tap-to-watch experience. Edison Research has also highlighted YouTube’s momentum as a podcast destination in the US, reflecting a broader tilt to visual-first consumption.

Platforms beyond YouTube are following suit. Spotify has expanded video podcast support and collaborated with major entertainment brands to distribute studio-produced shows. Apple’s move brings its first-party app in line with that trend while keeping distribution inside the Apple ecosystem most listeners on iPhone already use.

Availability and Device Support Across Apple Platforms

The upgraded video experience in Apple Podcasts will roll out on iPhone with iOS 26.4, on iPad with iPadOS 26.4, and on Apple Vision Pro with visionOS 26.4. Apple says a web version will bring the same features to Mac and other devices this spring, extending parity beyond native apps.

iOS 26.4 is currently in beta, with a broader release expected soon. Once live, listeners will see the new video toggle, offline download options for video episodes, and adaptive streaming in the Podcasts app—no extra setup required.

What It Means For Creators And Audiences

For creators, Apple’s adoption of adaptive video and dynamic ad insertion lowers friction to publish and monetize across formats. For audiences, the change makes podcasting feel more flexible: watch when it adds value, switch to audio when you’re on the move, and never lose your place.

Apple executives have framed the move as a milestone for Podcasts, emphasizing creator control and a simpler watch-or-listen experience. If execution matches the promise, Apple’s native app could reclaim attention from video-led rivals by making the screen optional rather than a separate destination.