Apple Opens MacBook Pro M5 Pro And M5 Max Preorders

Apple’s newest MacBook Pro lineup with M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon is now up for preorder, and demand will be brisk. The headliners bring double the base storage versus last generation, faster wireless with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and the same pro-grade chassis, displays, and ports creators count on. Here’s exactly how to lock in the model you want before shipping dates slip.

Where to preorder the MacBook Pro M5 models right now

Your fastest route is the Apple Store app, which historically processes high-traffic launches more smoothly than the web. You can also order on Apple’s website or reserve for in-store pickup at an Apple retail location. Authorized retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Micro Center typically open preorders the same day; they’re excellent backups if Apple’s delivery windows push out.

Important difference: Apple offers every build-to-order configuration (RAM and SSD), while most retailers stock a limited set of preconfigured SKUs. If you need 64GB or 128GB of unified memory, or more than 2TB of storage, order through Apple first.

How to choose the right chip and configuration for you

M5 Pro targets demanding mixed workloads like code builds, large photo libraries, and multi-track audio sessions. M5 Max is for GPU-heavy tasks—3D rendering, VFX, ML model training, and high-resolution multicam video editing—where its larger GPU core count pays off.

Sizes and bases: the 14-inch and 16-inch M5 Pro models now start with 1TB of storage; the M5 Max versions start at 2TB. Apple cites up to 24 hours of video playback on M5 Pro and up to 22 hours on M5 Max, thanks to power efficiency gains. Both retain the Liquid Retina XDR display up to 120Hz and pro I/O: three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, and a headphone jack.

Memory is not user-upgradable. Choose carefully: 24GB is a solid floor for development and creative suites; 36GB or 48GB helps with heavy Lightroom catalogs, Xcode sims, or big After Effects comps; 64GB to 128GB is best for serious 3D, node-based color, or large on-device ML workloads.

Official pricing, education savings, and discount options

Apple lists the 14-inch M5 Pro at $2,199 and the 16-inch at $2,699. The 14-inch M5 Max starts at $3,599, with the 16-inch at $3,899. Education pricing via Apple’s Education Store cuts up to $200 on M5 Pro and drops M5 Max models to $3,299 and $3,599, respectively, pending verification through services like UNiDAYS where applicable.

While sticker prices are higher than the previous generation’s base models, Apple doubled base storage this round. When configured like-for-like on RAM and SSD, Apple’s own materials indicate pricing parity with prior M4 Pro/M4 Max equivalents.

Essential tips to secure your preorder and launch-day delivery

Prep your cart in advance: in the Apple Store app, tap the heart icon to favorite your exact configuration. Add your shipping address, payment method, and two-factor authentication ahead of time. When preorders open, check both delivery and Apple Store pickup; local pickup can beat shipping windows by days.

Have a retailer fallback. Popular base configs (14-inch M5 Pro in space black, 2TB/36GB M5 Max) tend to slip first. If Apple’s estimates jump, check Best Buy and B&H Photo—retailer allotments sometimes hold earlier dates for the same SKU.

Trade-in values, financing options, and monthly payment plans

Apple Trade In provides instant credit at checkout for qualifying Macs and select PCs; you’ll get a final value after device inspection. Pair it with Apple Card Monthly Installments for 0% APR financing and 3% Daily Cash back at Apple. Many retailers offer alternatives: Best Buy has promotional financing through its My Best Buy credit cards, and Amazon frequently enables monthly payment plans on Apple SKUs for eligible accounts.

Small businesses can work with Apple Business to secure quotes, volume pricing, and leasing through Apple Financial Services. Ask about bulk delivery coordination and asset tagging so systems arrive ready for deployment.

Retailer membership perks, AppleCare deals, and return policies

Check membership perks before you buy. Some retailers bundle extended returns or discounted AppleCare with premium memberships. Apple’s standard return policy applies to online and retail purchases, and there are no restocking fees for unopened Macs in most regions. Always confirm the window for returns and exchanges and whether build-to-order units follow different rules.

These models add Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, enabling higher peak throughput and lower latency with compatible routers and peripherals. If you rely on Thunderbolt docks, verify Thunderbolt 5 support to unlock full bandwidth. For creative pros, confirm codec acceleration in your apps aligns with M-series silicon; developers behind tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Xcode publish optimization notes with each major Mac release.

Final preorder checklist to review before placing your order

Decide between M5 Pro and M5 Max based on CPU vs GPU needs. Lock memory and storage for the next 3–5 years—neither is upgradable. Save your config in the Apple Store app, enable Apple Pay or Apple Card, and consider in-store pickup. Compare delivery dates across Apple and trusted retailers, apply student or business savings if eligible, and add AppleCare+ if you need next-day repairs or accidental damage coverage. With those boxes checked, you’ll be among the first to put Apple’s latest pro laptops to work.