Apple Now Makes 25% Of iPhones In India

Apple is manufacturing one in four iPhones in India, a milestone that underscores how quickly the company’s supply chain is shifting beyond China. Bloomberg reports the 25% mark aligns with projections JPMorgan made several years ago, and reflects Apple’s push for resilience amid trade uncertainty and rising demand in India itself.

According to the report, India accounted for roughly 55 million iPhones out of an estimated 220–230 million units produced globally. Apple has also tightened the production gap between India and China, with assembly in India starting in parallel for the latest flagship lineup and scaling to meet major market demand.

Why Apple Is Accelerating Production In India

Two forces are driving the shift: geopolitics and growth. On one side, volatile tariff regimes and U.S.–China tensions have made concentrated manufacturing risky. On the other, India offers incentives under its Production-Linked Incentive program, a deep labor pool, and a government intent on expanding high-value electronics exports.

Apple has moved to synchronize India-based production with global launch cycles rather than trailing by months, a key signal of supply chain maturity. Bloomberg reports that the entire iPhone 17 lineup entered production in India ahead of its debut, and Apple’s leadership has indicated that India-built iPhones are now fulfilling a majority of U.S. demand.

Apple’s India output rests on a trio of major contract partners. Foxconn operates expansive facilities near Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu; Pegatron runs assembly lines in the Chennai region; and Tata Electronics took over Wistron’s iPhone plant in Karnataka, deepening a homegrown role in Apple’s supply base.

The strategy blends scale and redundancy: multiple sites and suppliers reduce single-point failures while enabling rapid ramp-ups when a new iPhone generation lands. Industry sources say these factories are increasingly geared to export, feeding channels in North America, Europe, and the Middle East alongside India’s domestic market.

Economic And Supply Chain Implications For Apple And India

The ripple effects across India’s tech economy are significant. Officials at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have said Apple’s vendors have created more than 150,000 direct jobs, with far larger indirect employment across logistics, tooling, and component suppliers. Trade data show smartphones have become one of India’s fastest-growing export categories, with iPhones driving a large share of that surge.

Still, most high-value components—advanced semiconductors, camera modules, and certain displays—are imported. Analysts at Counterpoint and other research firms note that local value addition is in the teens for premium smartphones, though it is trending higher as casing, batteries, cables, PCBA, and mechanics shift to Indian vendors. Apple’s deeper localization will hinge on upstream investments from global component makers and continued policy stability.

For Apple, the upside is clear: a more diversified manufacturing map that cushions against shocks, plus leverage to balance costs, incentives, and logistics across regions. For India, it’s a validation of its electronics playbook—move from assembly to ecosystems—provided component clusters, skilled talent, and supplier financing keep pace.

India iPhone Demand Gains With Retail Expansion And Services

India is not just a factory floor; it’s an expanding market for Apple. Counterpoint estimates iPhone shipments in the country at 14 million units, up 9% year over year, while Bloomberg reports total iPhone sales exceeded $9 billion. Apple has opened six retail stores across major metros and is in talks to launch Apple Pay, moves designed to lift adoption and services revenue.

Premiumization is also reshaping the market. As financing options and trade-in programs mature, Apple is converting Android upgraders at higher average selling prices, improving channel economics for partners and sustaining local assembly volumes for newer models.

What To Watch Next In Apple’s India Manufacturing Shift

Key questions now revolve around depth and durability. How fast can component localization rise without compromising yields or timelines? Will new plants and supplier parks in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka scale smoothly? And can India-based lines consistently handle simultaneous production for all flagship tiers through peak cycles?

For now, the signal is unmistakable. Apple’s 25% manufacturing share in India has moved from long-range forecast to operating reality, reshaping the iPhone’s global supply chain while elevating India’s role in the premium smartphone value stack.