Apple MacBook Neo Launches at $599, a Budget Notebook

Apple’s long-rumored budget notebook is finally real, and after hands-on time with the MacBook Neo, I’m convinced it’s the breakout laptop to beat this year. At $599, it undercuts rivals without feeling cut-rate, pairing Apple’s A18 Pro silicon with a thoughtfully trimmed, modern Mac design that targets students and everyday buyers—exactly where the volume is. The surprise isn’t just the price. It’s how little you give up to get there.

What Stood Out in Hands-On Use During Testing

The Neo looks and feels like a smaller MacBook Air that wandered into a tougher pricing league and decided to dominate it. The aluminum chassis is slim at about half an inch and light at 2.7 pounds, with new colors (Indigo, Blush, Citrus) alongside silver that actually look playful, not plasticky. Side-firing speakers deliver surprising body for the size; they’re not studio monitors, but they’re not tinny, either.

Cost-saving choices are visible yet mostly sensible. There’s no MagSafe—charging comes through one of two left-side USB-C ports, one a 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort out, the other USB 2. A 3.5mm jack lives here too. The keyboard feels every bit “Mac,” with crisp travel and consistent action, but it lacks backlighting. The large glass touchpad is classic Apple in accuracy and palm rejection.

One notable fork in the road: the base $599 model ships with a standard power button. Spend $699 and you get Touch ID plus a jump from 256GB to 512GB of storage. Given how quickly photo libraries and class projects grow, that upgrade feels like the sweet spot.

Display and Webcam Quality That Defy the Low Price

The 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS panel (2,408 by 1,506) looks better than a budget tag suggests. Apple rates it at up to 500 nits, and in a bright demo space it held its own without washed-out whites. Color support is sRGB rather than the wider P3, and there’s no True Tone, but text is crisp and video looks punchy for study, streaming, and light creative work.

In a move some Air and Pro owners may envy, the Neo drops the camera notch. A 1080p FaceTime camera sits above a slightly thicker bezel. Framing in FaceTime looked clean, and the absence of a notch may be a quiet win for users who prefer a more symmetrical screen area.

A18 Pro Inside Changes the Budget Playbook

Apple’s decision to use the A18 Pro—the same chip family powering recent iPhone Pro models—signals how far its mobile-class silicon has come. The Neo pairs that SoC with 8GB of unified memory, which isn’t upgradable. On paper, that sounds lean for 2026 laptops, but Apple’s vertical integration still pays dividends in responsiveness. In my time with the machine, app launches were near-instant, and hopping among Safari, Notes, Music, and a messaging client felt frictionless.

Expect strong single-core behavior and efficient everyday performance, with multi-threaded throughput trailing heftier M-series Macs and high-wattage Windows chips. That’s the right trade for the Neo’s audience. Apple demoed Oceanhorn 3, and the game’s water effects looked fluid and artifact-free—an anecdotal but telling sign that the GPU can comfortably handle casual and many iOS-native titles now available on Apple silicon Macs.

If your routine involves dozens of RAW photos, Xcode builds, or heavy After Effects comps, step up to an Air or Pro. For document work, research, Zoom, and constant tab juggling, the Neo feels built to glide. The 512GB/Touch ID configuration is the safer long-term buy for most students and office users.

Battery and Connectivity Hit the Right Notes

Apple rates the Neo for up to 16 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of web browsing. Those figures trail the latest Air slightly, likely due to battery capacity rather than inefficiency. Even if real-world results land under those claims, all-day class or a full shift with a charger in the bag—not the outlet—seems realistic.

Wireless is modern where it matters: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6. You won’t find Wi-Fi 7, but for crowded dorms, offices, and cafes, 6E remains a meaningful upgrade over legacy 5GHz networks. Pairing headphones and peripherals was immediate in my demo; latency with audio felt negligible.

Who It’s For and Why This Lower Price Point Matters

This is the Mac for students, first-time buyers, and anyone who has eyed an Air but balked at the price. In education and fleet scenarios, the omission of MagSafe and keyboard backlighting looks like smart triage, not corner-cutting. Classroom carts and BYOD programs prize reliability and replaceability; the Neo’s aluminum build and simplified port story help on both counts.

The broader impact could be significant. Analysts at IDC and Canalys have long noted that value-driven notebooks account for the bulk of consumer volume. By dropping a polished $599 Mac into that lane, Apple isn’t just chasing unit share; it’s setting a higher baseline for build quality and display sharpness in the budget tier. Chromebooks and emerging Windows-on-ARM laptops now have a clearer bar to clear.

After time with the MacBook Neo, the verdict feels straightforward: this is the rare budget machine that respects your money. It trims features with intention, leans on Apple’s silicon advantage, and delivers a daily computing experience that feels premium where it counts. If 2026 has a breakout laptop, this is it.