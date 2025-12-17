Apple Is Said To Be Developing Seven New iPhones

Apple’s next iPhone development cycle is set to be unusually busy. The company reportedly has seven different models in active development, including an all-new foldable, a redesigned “anniversary-class” for the flagship, refreshed Pro units, and updates to both the base and entry level.

What’s included in Apple’s seven upcoming iPhone models

The roadmap mentioned by The Information indicates iPhone 17e and 18e updates for the value tier, with the 17e adding magnetic wireless charging after they skipped that last time. As both the Crescent and Quadra notes suggest, a new iPhone 18 is rumored to be coming in an unusual spring release window, and the Air line also returns as the iPhone Air 2 (oh hey) with a new body design, possibly a second rear camera on one or more models, and a less expensive starting point.

At the high end, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are both still fall launches, with a push toward a cleaner front face thanks to under-display Face ID, a new image sensor that captures better in low light, and at least one camera getting a mechanical aperture. Two headliners bring up the rear: a foldable iPhone aimed at fall 2026 and a curved-glass “iPhone 20” aiming for fall 2027.

A spring debut for the mainstream iPhone lineup

Shifting the most central iPhone 18 to spring would represent a sharp departure from Apple’s September schedule, which has held for years. It would:

Align the lineup more closely with the company’s fiscal year

Further emphasize the distinction between value, base, and Pro releases in a given year (similar to how the iPhone SE has filled certain spring windows)

One interesting twist: in order to help keep costs down, the new capture button might not include the same haptic feedback and pressure sensitivity found on recent models. That trade-off indicates Apple is not just differentiating tiers through features while also cutting overall material innovation.

Pro models push for a true all-screen front design

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are set to place Face ID sensors below the screen, no longer requiring a Dynamic Island housing, while moving the selfie cam to a small cutout in the upper-left corner, The Information reports. That runs counter to previous Bloomberg reporting that said Apple would first reduce the size of, rather than completely retire, the Dynamic Island before it went under-panel.

Under-panel systems have been evolving through the supply chain, including work to reduce brightness and diffraction problems by Samsung Display, LG Display, and other companies. If Apple is comfortable with the incoming image quality and resulting luminance losses, it would make this the most visible design change to its higher-end line since the Dynamic Island.

Also notable: the camera story. A mechanical aperture would afford the Pro models better depth-of-field control and night performance, a trick on a few high-end Android devices. Combine that with a bigger (or simply more efficient) sensor and a more capable neural engine, and bam — clearer low-light shots, along with faster on-device AI features for your photos and videos.

Foldable iPhone details and the current market background

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is coming in the fall of 2026, that source claims, with a very pocket-friendly 5.3-inch outer display and a larger 7.7-inch inner display that opens up to a landscape view. That would buck the picture-first configurations of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Google’s Pixel Fold, which could in turn optimize for video and split-view productivity.

A 5.3-inch cover panel would be a more diminutive size by the standards of 2025, smaller than the current iPhone 13 mini’s 5.4-inch display. The Information also characterizes the foldable as extraordinarily complex and top-secret, warning that measurements may still shift before production — not surprising in light of hinge durability and crease management being among the toughest challenges to crack on this front.

The timing coincides with a maturing foldable market. According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments of foldable devices hit about 16 million units in 2023, with an increase of more than 33% from the year before, and the category has continued to grow in the face of elevated prices. Analysts have long believed that Apple’s entry could also spur adoption, particularly if repairability and battery life outperform rivals.

Anniversary-class iPhone 20 and its ambitious design plans

Apple is reportedly working on a model for the fall 2027 year, internally referred to as “NfR25” in recognition of the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. The phone will envelop curved glass through the front, back, and sides, with the conventional frame substituted for a thin mid-band for buttons. For a complete, truly all-screen look, all front-facing sensors — even the selfie camera — would be embedded under the display.

That design presents both possibilities and questions. A seamless casing would make for better in-hand feel and water resistance, but it also adds complexity to drop protection and repair. Look for Apple to rely on stronger glass composites, adjusted antenna tuning, and tighter manufacturing tolerances to make the concept viable at scale.

What it means for buyers and the supply chain

Seven active tracks suggest a slightly more finely tiered lineup in the making, with price bands likely extending from the entry e-series up to a halo-class flagship that would outgun the Pro. Now that so many iPhone owners wait 3–4 years to upgrade, a spring and fall launch mix gives carriers and retailers more periods where they can offer promotions without cannibalizing the Pro crowd.

For suppliers, under-panel sensors, mechanical apertures, and foldable hinges bring additional new materials and assembly risk. Should Apple’s results meet those ambitions, the payoffs are obvious: cleaner displays, better night photos, and differentiated forms. As always, plans can change — Bloomberg has hinted at alternative display schedules — but the trend line is clear.

Bottom line: If The Information is right, Apple is working on its most aggressive iPhones in years; decision-making that blends significant design swings with sensible lineup strategy. It’s that mix, not any individual spec, that might reshape the next iPhone era.