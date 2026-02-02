Apple iPad 11-inch 128GB Drops Under $300

A standout tablet deal just landed: the 11-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is available for $299.99, pushing a mainstream iPad below the $300 mark without requiring a trade-in or membership. That’s roughly $49 off its typical $349 price, a clean 14% discount that makes Apple’s most approachable tablet hard to ignore.

There’s one catch worth noting. The sub-$300 price currently applies to the pink and blue finishes, while other colorways are trending higher. If you’re flexible on color, the savings are excellent for a current-generation model with meaningful spec upgrades.

Why this sub-$300 iPad price stands out right now

Sub-$300 iPads are rare outside of major shopping holidays. Yes, we’ve seen fleeting lows around the mid-$270s during Black Friday, but those were short-lived doorbusters. Hitting $299.99 now signals strong value in a non-peak window, especially because you’re getting 128GB at the base level instead of the older 64GB configuration that often forced an immediate storage upgrade.

For families, students, and frequent travelers, that combination—modern chip, larger display, and doubled storage—means fewer compromises. It’s the kind of price where you can buy a capable iPad for media, schoolwork, and light creative tasks without creeping into iPad Air territory.

What you get for $299.99 on the 11-inch 128GB iPad

This model runs Apple’s A16 Bionic, the same class of silicon found in recent iPhones, bringing snappy performance to everyday tasks and plenty of headroom for demanding apps. Casual gaming, photo edits, note-taking, and multitasking across multiple apps feel fluid. iPadOS supports features like Split View and Slide Over, making it practical for research and productivity on the go.

The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is bright and color-accurate for streaming, reading, and sketching, and USB-C simplifies charging and accessories—you can share cables with your laptop and connect hubs, displays, and storage. Apple Pencil and keyboard cover support turn it into a flexible notes or light-writing machine, while the front camera is well-tuned for video calls.

Battery life remains a strong suit; Apple typically targets all-day use on a charge for mixed workloads. In practical terms, that translates to a full day of classes, a cross-country flight of movies, or hours of browsing and email without scrambling for an outlet.

Real-world performance insights from Apple’s A16 iPad

The A16 chip is a sizable leap over the entry-level iPads that many people still use. Apps open quickly, games like Genshin Impact and Stardew Valley run smoothly with sensible settings, and on-device photo edits in apps such as Lightroom or Pixelmator feel responsive. For most people, the performance ceiling is comfortably high for years of use.

If your workload leans into heavier 4K video editing or advanced audio production, the iPad Air or iPad Pro lines remain better fits thanks to their M-series chips and accessory ecosystems. But for the mainstream tablet owner who prioritizes versatility and price, this iPad hits a sweet spot.

How this iPad stacks up against rivals and older models

Against similarly priced Android tablets, Apple’s advantage remains its app ecosystem, longevity, and accessories. Research firms like IDC have consistently ranked Apple at the top of global tablet market share in recent years, and one reason is long software support. iPads commonly receive major iPadOS updates for five years or more, which helps stretch value over time.

Compared with older iPads—especially 9th and 10th generation models still floating around at clearance prices—the 128GB baseline and A16 chip make a compelling case to skip last-gen units unless you find a steep discount. The extra storage is particularly important as apps and offline media libraries grow.

Buying notes to review before you check out this iPad

Prices on popular Apple gear can swing quickly, and third-party sellers sometimes fluctuate above and below MSRP. Confirm that you’re selecting the 128GB configuration and that the seller is first-party or well-rated. If you need a charger, check your drawer—USB-C power bricks are widely compatible, and you may already own one.

If you care about color, remember that the lowest price is tied to pink and blue right now; silver and other finishes are typically a bit higher. Accessory bundles can be convenient, but they often aren’t the best value. Buying a standalone case, keyboard, or stylus separately lets you pick exactly what you need.

Who should jump on this deal and why it’s a great fit

This is an easy recommendation for students who need a portable note-taking and research device, families seeking a shared screen for streaming and homework, and travelers wanting a lightweight entertainment and productivity companion. Creative hobbyists will also appreciate Apple Pencil support for sketching and annotation without paying premium iPad Pro prices.

Bottom line: An 11-inch, 128GB iPad with the A16 chip for under $300 is a rare combination of price and capability. If you’re ready to upgrade or buy your first iPad—and you’re flexible on color—this is the kind of deal worth grabbing before it disappears.