Apple iOS 27 May Let Gemini Power Siri for Some Requests

Apple is preparing a rare shift in its voice assistant strategy, with iOS 27 reportedly opening Siri to third‑party AI models. According to Bloomberg, a new Extensions framework would let users choose an external AI—such as Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude—to handle certain queries, effectively letting parts of Siri be powered by a rival brain.

Today, Siri functions as the default orchestrator, with most requests resolved locally or via Apple’s own services. Only select queries are optionally routed to ChatGPT with explicit consent. The proposed change would turn Siri into more of a smart switchboard, able to route tasks to the best available model while preserving Apple’s hallmark privacy posture.

If implemented as reported, the result is user choice at the AI layer: pick the model you trust for complex reasoning, real‑time web context, creative drafting, or multimodal analysis, without losing Siri’s system‑level convenience.

What Apple’s Plan Could Enable for Siri and iOS

The Extensions system described by Bloomberg suggests a settings panel or per‑task chooser where iPhone owners can assign an AI to specific categories of requests. Picture Siri as the voice and device integration layer—handling wake word, permissions, and app control—while the external model performs the heavy cognitive lift.

Practical examples abound. You might send travel planning or news digests to Gemini for its live web grounding, route dense document summarization to Claude for its long‑context strengths, or keep quick timers and HomeKit controls on Siri’s on‑device model. Power users could customize defaults, while casual users stick to a simple “best available” option chosen by Apple with transparent prompts.

This approach differs from a full Siri replacement. It’s additive, layering model choice on top of Apple’s ongoing Siri overhaul and on‑device AI work, rather than abandoning it.

Why Gemini Is Well Positioned to Assist Siri Users

Gemini is already tightly woven into Google’s ecosystem—Search, Android, and productivity apps—which primes it for assistant‑style tasks rather than pure chatbot exchanges. Its multimodal capabilities allow it to reason over text, images, and potentially screen context, and its web‑aware features can refresh answers as facts change.

On iPhone, Gemini could excel at dynamic tasks where fresh data matters: suggesting routes based on live traffic, contextualizing headlines, or drafting emails that pull from recent events. Because it’s built to interoperate with third‑party services, Gemini could complement Siri’s system skills with broader knowledge and reasoning depth.

Scale also matters. Industry watchers note that Google operates one of the world’s largest AI inference footprints, which can translate into faster responses and more resilient uptime—critical traits if parts of Siri begin to rely on external providers.

Privacy and Business Questions Around Third-Party AI

Routing voice queries to third‑party models raises familiar privacy questions. Apple will be expected to keep its consent prompts, data minimization, and on‑device intent classification in place so only what’s necessary leaves the device. Clear disclosures about logging, retention, and model training will be essential, especially for sensitive requests.

There’s also the business model. If users subscribe to premium AI tiers through Siri, the arrangement must reconcile App Store rules, potential revenue sharing, and token usage billing without degrading the user experience. Enterprises will want administrative controls to lock providers to approved vendors.

How It Might Work in Practice on iPhone and Siri

A likely flow: you invoke Siri, state the request, and an on‑device classifier decides whether to keep the task local or hand it to your chosen provider. If it leaves the device, a brief privacy card clarifies what’s being sent and by whom it will be processed. Responses return to Siri for voice playback and system handoff—opening apps, setting reminders, or inserting text—so the interaction still feels native.

Expect graceful fallback. If an external model is unreachable, Siri should either run a simpler on‑device version or offer to try another model. Over time, Apple could add per‑app permissions, letting you allow an AI to read a document but not your messages, mirroring today’s granular privacy prompts.

Competitive and Developer Impact if Siri Adds Models

Opening Siri’s brain slot would invite competition among leading models—Gemini, Claude, and others—as well as vertical specialists for health, law, or education. Developers could gain new surfaces to expose tools and actions through Siri, reviving interest in voice‑first app experiences that stalled under a one‑size‑fits‑all assistant.

For users, competition should boost answer quality and reliability. For Apple, it hedges risk: nurture a strong first‑party assistant while letting best‑in‑class partners tackle fast‑moving AI domains without waiting on an annual OS cycle.

Timeline and What to Watch Ahead of iOS 27 Launch

Apple typically previews major iOS features at WWDC, so any Siri‑to‑AI Extensions would likely appear there first before rolling into developer betas. Key indicators to watch include whether Apple designates a default third‑party model, how geographic availability is handled, the depth of app permissions, and any hardware requirements that limit features to newer chips.

If the reporting holds, iOS 27 could turn Siri from a closed assistant into an intelligent router—still Apple at the surface, but powered under the hood by whichever AI you trust to get the job done.