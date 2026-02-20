Apple iOS 26.4 Public Beta Adds AI Playlists And Video Podcasts

Apple has released the iOS 26.4 public beta, a feature-packed preview that leans into AI-driven media and stronger communications security. Headlining the build are Apple Music’s new AI playlist generator, native video in Apple Podcasts, early testing of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, and a grab bag of quality-of-life updates across CarPlay, Camera, and core apps. A wider public rollout is expected in the coming months.

Apple Music Gets AI Playlist Playground And Live Discovery

The biggest crowd-pleaser lands in Apple Music. A new Playlist Playground uses Apple Intelligence to spin up a 25‑song mix from a plain-English prompt like “sunset drive” or “deep focus jazz.” You can iterate by adding descriptors (tempo, mood, decade), swap tracks inline, and even pick matching cover art. In practice, the system favors recent listens but isn’t afraid to surface catalog deep cuts, which makes it feel less like a shuffle button and more like a curator that understands context.

Apple has also refreshed the Music interface with full-screen artwork for albums and playlists, and introduced Concerts Near You for location-based show discovery with filters for date, genre, and city. The move mirrors a broader industry shift toward integrated live discovery; the Recording Industry Association of America has noted that live and streaming ecosystems increasingly reinforce each other, and Apple is clearly tying that loop tighter inside Music.

Apple Podcasts Adds Video With HLS And Dynamic Ads

Following years of creator momentum toward video, Apple Podcasts now supports full video episodes using HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). Listeners can switch between audio and video mid-episode without losing their place, rotate to landscape for a wider view, and download episodes for offline playback. At launch, HLS delivery is supported by Acast, Amazon’s ART19, Triton’s Omny Studio, and SiriusXM platforms, including AdsWizz and Simplecast.

For publishers, Apple is enabling dynamic video ad insertion, including host-read placements, with an impression-based fee planned for participating ad networks later this year. The timing is strategic: the IAB has tracked multi-year double-digit growth in podcast ad spend, and Edison Research has found that YouTube has led podcast discovery since 2022. By meeting audiences with video natively, Apple is shoring up retention and monetization without forcing creators to maintain separate feeds.

RCS Encryption And Default Device Protections

Messaging takes a meaningful step forward as Apple begins testing end-to-end encryption for Rich Communication Services in iOS 26.4. While the beta currently labels encrypted RCS chats and limits testing conditions, it lays the groundwork for secure conversations that span iPhone and Android—critical now that Google reports more than 1B monthly RCS users worldwide. Full public availability will follow in a later software update across Apple’s platforms.

On-device safeguards get tighter, too. Stolen Device Protection is now enabled by default, requiring Face ID or Touch ID for sensitive actions such as viewing saved passwords or changing Apple ID settings, even if someone has your passcode. Law enforcement agencies and consumer advocates have warned about “shoulder surfing” thefts that exploit passcodes; defaulting to biometrics significantly reduces that risk window.

CarPlay Gains Video Playback And Third-Party AI

CarPlay is expanding beyond maps and music. iOS 26.4 allows in-car video playback for select apps, including Apple TV, while the vehicle is parked. It’s a small but welcome quality-of-life feature for families waiting at school pickup or EV drivers topping up at a charger. Just as notable, CarPlay will now offer access to third-party AI services such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, signaling Apple’s openness to ambient assistants in the car—where hands-free prompts make real sense.

Given that analysts at S&P Global Mobility estimate CarPlay is available in the majority of new U.S. vehicles, bringing video and AI into that environment meaningfully raises the system’s day-to-day utility, even if core safety rules (no video while driving) remain firmly in place.

Camera Adds Audio Zoom And Everyday Tweaks

The Camera app adds Audio Zoom, which narrows microphone pickup toward your subject as you zoom in during video recording. In testing scenarios like school recitals or sideline interviews, it cuts background chatter and emphasizes the on-screen voice, reducing the need for an external mic.

Elsewhere, Ambient Music—Apple’s built-in soundscapes for sleep, focus, and relaxation—now has a Home Screen widget for one-tap playback. The Reminders app gains a dedicated Urgent section that groups high-priority tasks and triggers more prominent alerts, making it harder to miss deadlines when schedules get packed.

What To Expect From The iOS 26.4 Public Beta

The iOS 26.4 public beta is aimed at enthusiasts and developers who want to try features early, with the usual caveats around bugs and app compatibility. If you rely on mission-critical apps, installing on a secondary device is prudent. As with prior releases, Apple is likely to iterate quickly before the general release window.

Notably missing is the next-generation Siri overhaul Apple has been previewing—a reminder that the company’s most ambitious AI shifts are rolling out in stages. In the meantime, iOS 26.4 focuses on practical wins: smarter music curation, credible video podcast support, cross-platform encrypted messaging groundwork, and safety defaults that matter in the real world. It’s a utilitarian update, and that may be exactly what most iPhone owners appreciate day to day.