Apple Foldable iPhone Aims For Near Invisible Crease

Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is edging closer to reality, and a new supply chain whisper suggests it could debut with a crease so subtle it resets expectations for flexible displays. If accurate, the next big iPhone may do what many rivals have chased for years: make the center fold effectively disappear in day-to-day use.

New Rumor Points To A 0.15mm Display Crease

A post on Weibo from the leaker known as Fixed Focus Digital claims Apple’s first foldable will feature an internal display crease just 0.15 millimeters deep when unfolded, with a measured crease angle of 2.5 degrees. While vendors rarely publish hard numbers for crease depth or angle, those figures would place Apple at the sharp end of the field. MacRumors has separately reported that the device is expected to use a new Samsung-built panel described by sources as “virtually crease-free,” a phrase that aligns with today’s chatter.

Perhaps just as notable, the same supply chain trail suggests the model is on track to arrive within the current product cycle. Apple has not confirmed any details, and timelines can slip, but a partner-validated display spec this granular typically indicates late-stage development.

The Engineering Behind A Flatter Foldable Display

Reducing a crease is less about cosmetics and more about physics. The shallower the bend radius, the more a laminated OLED stack wants to remember the fold. Modern “waterdrop” or “teardrop” hinges create a larger bending arc that tucks the panel into a gentle curve rather than a hard kink, which dramatically cuts visible wrinkling. A 2.5-degree crease angle implies a hinge geometry that maintains tension and spreads stress across the glass and polymer layers instead of localizing it on the centerline.

Materials matter just as much as mechanics. Ultra-thin glass (UTG) continues to evolve, with improved ion exchange and tougher capping films that resist micro-fractures over hundreds of thousands of cycles. Samsung Display’s latest foldable OLED stacks also use refined adhesive layers and circular polarizers to dampen reflection and minimize the shadowing that can make creases appear deeper than they are. Apple’s long history of tight hinge tolerances in MacBooks and the iPad’s laminated displays suggests it will obsess over layer uniformity and pressure distribution to make the fold feel—and look—flat.

How It Stacks Up Against Today’s Best Foldables

Creases have improved markedly since first-generation foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold series, Motorola’s recent Razr models, Honor’s Magic V2, and the OnePlus Open have all narrowed the gap, with some reviewers calling the Open and Magic V2 among the least noticeable in everyday use. Still, in bright light or when swiping across the center, the dip is typically there. If Apple truly lands a 0.15mm crease, that would be a new benchmark by any practical measure, especially on a book-style device where the interior canvas is large and scrutiny is high.

Durability claims will be just as critical. Competitors advertise anywhere from 200,000 to 1,000,000 folds in lab testing. A near-invisible crease means little if the panel degrades quickly, so industry watchers will look for Apple to balance a gentle bend radius with robust UTG and hinge longevity, ideally without adding bulk.

Why A Better Crease Matters For Foldable Phones

A flatter centerline isn’t just a flex. It improves legibility for books and web pages, reduces glare artifacts in photos and video, and makes touch gestures feel consistent across the panel. For creative work—photo culling, timeline scrubbing, sketching—consistency across the fold can be the difference between “neat concept” and “daily driver.” It can also boost resale value; visible wear along the seam is one of the first things buyers check.

There’s a market angle, too. Analyst firms such as IDC and Counterpoint estimate the global foldable market at roughly 15–20 million units annually, with steady double-digit growth. An Apple entry, especially one that minimizes a long-standing pain point, could lift awareness and accelerate adoption, much as larger iPhone screens helped mainstream phablets a decade ago.

Launch Window And Supply Chain Signals To Watch

The reported use of a Samsung Display panel is unsurprising—Samsung is the dominant supplier of advanced foldable OLED—but it does hint at manufacturing maturity. To ship at Apple’s volumes, panel yields must be high, hinge tolerances repeatable, and cover materials reliable under temperature swings. Those are not trivial hurdles. The fact that specific crease metrics are circulating suggests engineering validation is well underway.

As always, final judgment will rest with hands-on testing. But if Apple delivers a foldable iPhone whose crease measures in tenths of a millimeter and feels nearly imperceptible, it won’t just match the best in the category—it could redefine what consumers expect from a flexible display.