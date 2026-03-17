Apple Declares iPhone 4 8GB and iPhone 5 Obsolete

Apple has moved two legacy handsets—the 8GB iPhone 4 and iPhone 5—to its official obsolete list, ending company-backed hardware service and parts availability for both models. If you still own one, this is the moment to baby it, back it up, or make a plan, because Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will no longer perform repairs.

The change doesn’t brick your device; it simply means Apple won’t supply components like batteries, displays, or cameras, and Genius Bar staff will decline hardware service. Third-party repair shops may still help, but they’ll likely rely on aftermarket or salvaged parts, with no Apple calibration or warranties.

What Obsolete Status Means for iPhone Owners

Obsolete is Apple’s most final support status. According to Apple’s support policy, products typically become vintage five years after Apple stops selling them and obsolete at seven years. Vintage devices may get limited service if parts exist. Obsolete devices do not receive any parts or repairs from Apple.

Functionally, these iPhones will still power on, make calls (where networks allow), send texts, and connect to Wi-Fi. However, software support ended years ago—iPhone 5 is capped at iOS 10, and iPhone 4 tops out at iOS 7—so modern apps, services, and security protocols are increasingly incompatible. Many popular apps have already dropped support for these versions, and secure web browsing can be hit or miss due to outdated TLS standards.

Carrier changes add another wrinkle. With 3G networks shuttered by major operators and VoLTE now the baseline for voice calls, some iPhone 5 units may struggle with calling on certain networks, even if data over LTE still works. That variability depends on your carrier and region, so check before relying on an old phone for voice service.

Why These iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 Models Still Matter

The iPhone 5 marked a pivotal shift for Apple: it introduced the Lightning connector and a taller 4-inch display, and industry trackers reported that it briefly led global smartphone sales after launch. For many users and IT fleets, it was the first “thin and light” LTE iPhone deployed at scale.

The 8GB iPhone 4 was a late, lower-capacity variant that stuck around in select channels longer than other iPhone 4 models, which helps explain why it lingered on Apple’s vintage list before this final move. Both devices still turn up as backup phones, music players, or dedicated household remotes—roles they can continue to fill offline.

Vintage vs. Obsolete: How Apple Draws the Line

Apple’s timeline is straightforward: five years after last being sold by Apple, a product is labeled vintage; at seven years, it becomes obsolete. Service during the vintage window depends entirely on leftover parts inventories. Once a device is obsolete, Apple ends hardware support outright.

This update was first noted by independent Apple watchers and aligns with Apple’s public support documentation. For users, the practical difference is stark: if a battery swells or a display fails now, Apple will not replace it—even for a fee.

What to Do If You Still Use an iPhone 4 or 5

Back up immediately. Use iCloud or connect to a Mac or PC to archive photos, messages, and settings. If the device is your daily driver, consider migrating to a newer iPhone to regain modern security updates and app compatibility.

Assess repair economics. Third-party repair shops can often swap a battery or screen, but weigh the cost against the device’s utility and resale value. Without genuine parts or Apple calibration, camera, display color accuracy, and water-resistance claims may not hold.

Verify carrier compatibility. If you plan to keep the phone active, ask your carrier whether voice and data services are still supported for your exact model on your plan. In many markets, emergency calling may also be impacted by network sunsets.

Repurpose or recycle responsibly. These iPhones still shine as offline music players, HomeKit/Sonos remotes, or dedicated two-factor authenticators that don’t leave the house. Apple’s trade-in will likely value them at $0, but certified recyclers or local e-waste programs can ensure responsible disposition.

The Bigger Picture on Apple Device Longevity

Apple’s hardware typically enjoys long useful lives, but software support and spare parts inevitably sunset. The company’s vintage/obsolete framework is consistent across Macs, iPads, and iPhones. Meanwhile, the industry is trending toward longer support windows—flagship Android makers have announced extended OS and security update commitments—yet even with longer software timelines, official parts availability still ends eventually.

For users, the takeaway is clear: when a device crosses into obsolete status, plan proactively. Back up, transition to supported hardware if you rely on modern apps or secure communications, and give old gear a thoughtful second life or a responsible retirement.