Apple deal season: 10th‑gen iPad gets a $110 price cut

Apple’s entry iPad is down to one of its lowest prices of the season with the 10th Gen model, which has dropped by $110 at major retailers. That brings the 64‑gigabyte Wi‑Fi version down to almost the low $200s — territory we typically only see during particular windows of maximum dealitude. If you’re looking for a trustworthy tablet on which to stream, do schoolwork and some light creative tasks, this is the rare discount that makes it worth buying now instead of waiting.

What makes this $110 discount stand out today

Following Apple’s major price realignment on iPads, the 10th Gen model frequently shows up around $349 for 64GB. A $110 trim is approximately 31% off and gets pricing within striking distance of historic lows followed by deal‑watchers. Seasonality counts: Adobe’s Digital Price Index has demonstrated time and time again that electronics prices fall more precipitously during major shopping events than average monthly promos, and tablets are no exception.

But the other reason this discount is significant involves longevity. Tablets are replaced less often than phones, and iPadOS support tends to last longer. That makes a deep sale on a current mainstream model unusually high value next to going after smaller discounts on older stock.

What you get with the 10th‑gen iPad at this price

The baseline experience is that much better thanks to the 10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display, True Tone (for solid color balance), and modern flat‑edge design — it’s a sleeker device with USB‑C instead of Lightning, for one. Apple’s A14 Bionic has been positioned by Apple as a significant jump in CPU and graphics performance from the A13 generation, but it feels plenty quick for everyday apps, multitasking, and games on Apple Arcade.

The landscape Ultra Wide 12MP front camera also enables Center Stage, which adjusts and pans to keep you in the center of a video call — one of those small quality‑of‑life improvements that remote workers and students immediately appreciate.

When it comes to battery life, Apple rates the iPad at up to 10 hours for web and video on Wi‑Fi, and in real‑world mixed use it easily lasts a full day of classes or a transcontinental flight.

Accessory support is broad. The 10th Gen is compatible with Magic Keyboard Folio for laptop‑style typing and trackpad operation, as well as with Apple Pencil (USB‑C) and first‑gen Apple Pencil with adapter for note‑taking and sketching. Wi‑Fi 6 is a useful bump for most routers today, and optional 5G on cellular configurations is there if you need always‑on connectivity.

Where it fits in the iPad lineup and who should buy

Far from the iPad Air, which ascends to an M‑series chip and a laminated display, the 10th Gen is gunning for mainstream demand at well under half the price — particularly with $110 off. If you’re editing 4K video or building in Procreate with a bazillion layers, the Air or Pro is still the better tool. But for reading, streaming, Office or Google Workspace work — light photo edits and Apple Pencil note‑taking too — I think the 10th Gen lands in the sweet spot.

The iPad mini is still pocket‑sized and easy to hold with one hand. The 9th Gen iPad is less expensive, but it’s starting to feel its age with Lightning and an older design. With its USB‑C 10th Gen chip, panorama camera and wider array of accessories, it’s likely a safer long‑term bet for most customers.

Market evidence supports the mass appeal: IDC’s regular tablet shipment reports show Apple with those global share numbers, and education deployments point out why — that software library, long update life, and accessories ecosystem are hard to match at immense scale.

Real‑world use cases that benefit from the deal now

Students can combine the iPad with Apple Pencil for searchable handwritten notes in apps like Notability or GoodNotes, then attach a folio — the deal includes your choice of Mystic Blue or Alaskan Blue — for papers and presentations. Families receive its strong streaming slate with profile control through Screen Time, and the landscape camera makes for better group FaceTime calls. Small business owners employ it as a mobile point‑of‑sale terminal, digital form completion tool and place to snap photos for listings — doing so without much lag time or friction thanks to the A14 chip’s responsiveness and 10 hours of battery.

For budget‑bound creatives, perhaps that $110 saved could allow them to splurge on the Pencil or more storage. And though the 64GB base is adequate for many users, hobby photographers or students working with big files may splash out on a 256GB version to avoid having to manage storage midway through term.

Purchase tips to help you save the most on this $110 deal

Decide your storage requirements up front — there’s no upgrading later. Apple Pencil (USB‑C) is the way to go for drawing. If you are thinking about sketching, then the finest setup will be Apple Pencil (USB‑C) only. Bring‑your‑own charger is becoming more common, but the iPad charges through USB‑C, so just about any modern phone or laptop adapter will work. Before, you could end up with an even smaller out‑of‑pocket cost by combining retailers’ trade‑in credits with the seasonal price cut when trading in older iPads.

Finally, remember the bigger picture. Tablets are one of the rare consumer tech categories where the value proposition can dramatically improve at sale time. It’s $110 off a current‑generation iPad that will be getting years of software updates, an offer that represents a better balance of price, capability and longevity than most one‑day doorbusters.