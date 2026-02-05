Apple Buyers Advised To Skip 3 Devices This Month

Apple’s lineup is in flux after a flurry of updates to iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch, plus a surprise AirTag refresh. That means some products are perfectly timed buys — and a few are about to age poorly. If you’re shopping today, here are the three devices I’d avoid this month and ten I confidently recommend instead.

My picks lean on Apple’s current chip cadence, recent pricing moves, and credible third‑party signals from firms like IDC and Bloomberg, so you can buy with timing on your side.

Three Apple devices you should skip buying this month

AirTag 1: Retailers are still unloading the original tracker, but the updated AirTag adds a U2 Ultra Wideband chip for longer‑range Precision Finding and a speaker that’s roughly 50% louder. It looks identical and fits all the same accessories, making old stock an easy pass unless it’s heavily discounted. MacBook Air with M3: Strong machine, awkward moment. Multiple supply‑chain watchers and Bloomberg reporting point to a new low‑cost 13‑inch MacBook — likely using iPhone‑class silicon — arriving soon, and the Air itself is due for its next routine refresh window. Meanwhile, Apple’s 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 at $1,599 delivers better sustained performance per watt. If you can wait a few weeks, do. Apple Vision Pro: For most buyers, timing isn’t ideal. IDC estimated about 45,000 units sold in the final quarter of 2025, and industry chatter suggests Apple trimmed marketing outlays as it reassesses positioning. Unless you’re developing spatial apps or need it for pro workflows, hold for a second‑gen model or a lower‑cost variant and a broader app ecosystem.

Top Apple product picks that are worth your money

iPhone 17 Pro: The A19 Pro unlocks sizable camera and battery gains and enables Apple Intelligence features with headroom to spare. Yes, Apple nudged prices up and reshuffled storage tiers this cycle, but if you upgrade on a two‑to‑three‑year rhythm, this is the sweet spot for longevity. iPhone Air: Apple’s ultra‑thin large‑screen model effectively replaces the Plus line. It delivers flagship‑class everyday performance without Pro pricing, ideal for people who prioritize a light hand feel and all‑day battery over a dedicated telephoto. Apple Watch Series 11: The lineup’s focus on health deepens with hypertension alerting and refinements to cardio tracking. It’s the balanced choice for iPhone users who want top sensors and the latest algorithms in a slimmer package than Ultra. Apple Watch Ultra 3: For endurance athletes and outdoor workers, Ultra 3’s rugged titanium build, bigger display, and excellent battery life make it the most dependable wrist computer in Apple’s stable. The new titanium Milanese‑style band option is a bonus, not the reason to buy. AirPods Pro 3: Noticeably better noise cancellation, cleaner mids, longer stamina, and now heart‑rate detection bring real utility. If your current AirPods are fading, this is the rare upgrade that you’ll feel on day one — on calls, at the gym, and on flights. iPad Air (M3, 2025): Starts at $599 for 11 inches or $799 for 13 inches and punches above its weight with M‑class performance, making it the “just right” iPad for students, creators, and remote workers who want Pro‑like speed without the Pro price. iPad Pro (M5): Beginning at $999 (11‑inch) and $1,299 (13‑inch), this is the tablet you buy if your workflow includes color‑critical editing, code, 3D, or multi‑app stages. The display, accessory ecosystem, and M5 headroom future‑proof it better than any other slate. iPad Mini (2024): The A17 Pro brings Apple Intelligence readiness to the smallest iPad, with prices from $499 to $799. It’s the best one‑handed reading and note‑taking device Apple makes and a terrific field companion for pilots, photographers, and technicians. MacBook Pro 14‑inch (M5): The base 14‑inch model at $1,599 is the safe buy for mobile creators who need sustained performance, brighter screens, and more ports. It also avoids the SSD speed compromises common on low‑capacity configs from prior generations. Mac Mini (M4/M4 Pro): Still the most affordable Mac — configurations start near $599 — and now with M4‑class silicon that handles serious multitasking. Pair it with a good 27‑inch monitor and you’ve built a workstation that outperforms many pricier laptops.

Why these buying recommendations make sense right now

I weighed product age, chip generation, likely refresh windows, and real‑world value. Apple itself flagged cost pressures on recent earnings calls — citing hundreds of millions in quarterly tariff impacts — and some of that shows up in iPhone pricing and storage tweaks. The recommendations above either sidestep that squeeze or deliver enough capability to justify it, while the three skips are positioned to look outdated or overpriced soon.