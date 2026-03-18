Apple And Nike Unveil Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition

Apple and Nike are teaming up on a new take on Beats’ sport flagship, introducing a Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition that blends Nike’s high-visibility Volt aesthetic with Beats’ gym-ready, ear-hook design. The hardware remains the Powerbeats Pro 2 athletes already know, but the look, packaging, and brand accents are all-new. The price stays at $249.99.

Design Built for Training with High-Visibility Nike Volt

The Special Edition leans into Nike’s performance palette: a matte black interior contrasts with a bright Volt exterior for immediate visibility in the gym or on the road. The left bud carries the Beats “b” while the right wears the Nike Swoosh, and the charging case mirrors the two-tone finish with a speckled Volt treatment.

Open the lid and Nike’s “Just Do It” motto greets you. It’s a small touch, but it plays into why athletes buy ear-hook earbuds in the first place: a reminder of intent before a run, ride, or lift. Five ear tip sizes ship in the box, and the over-ear hook keeps the buds planted through sprints, box jumps, and burpees where stem-style earbuds can wobble.

Familiar Power Under the Hood with ANC and Heart-Rate Tracking

This variant doesn’t change the underlying feature set. You still get active noise cancellation for zoning in on intervals, plus a built-in heart rate sensor for training with data rather than guesswork. For athletes who track zones, that matters: guidance from the American College of Sports Medicine emphasizes heart-rate monitoring as a reliable way to calibrate effort and recovery across workouts.

Battery remains a headline spec. The buds and case deliver up to 45 hours combined, enough to carry most people through a full training week without reaching for a cable. Physical controls keep volume and playback adjustments instantaneous with sweaty hands, and integration with iPhone and Apple Health is seamless, simplifying workout logging.

Pricing, Availability, and Positioning for the Release

The Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition is offered first through an early access lottery, with broader availability to follow via Apple and Nike retail channels. At $249.99, pricing matches the standard Powerbeats Pro 2, signaling that what you’re paying for here is the co-designed finish and branding rather than a performance premium.

That pricing keeps the model squarely in the upper tier of sport-focused true wireless earbuds. It’s a segment where ear hooks remain a differentiator for stability, and where heart-rate tracking built into the earbuds can reduce the gear you carry compared to chest straps or watches alone.

Why This Collaboration Matters for Athletes and Fans

Apple leads the true wireless category by a wide margin, and industry trackers such as IDC consistently rank the company at the top. Nike, meanwhile, has turned the Volt colorway into a shorthand for performance across footwear and apparel. Bringing those equities together inside a single product extends a partnership that has previously centered on wearables and training apps into dedicated audio—where motivation, pacing, and fit are mission-critical.

Co-branded audio hardware is still rare among mainstream athletics labels, which makes this drop notable beyond cosmetics. For Nike, it places the Swoosh on an accessory you use during every rep and mile. For Apple and Beats, it sharpens the pitch to runners and gym-goers who want secure-fit buds with integrated biometrics rather than a general-purpose pair.

Early Take for Buyers Weighing Sport-Focused Features

If your priority list reads secure fit, long battery life, and heart-rate tracking, this Special Edition is an easy add to the shortlist. ANC is respectable for a sport model, and the energetic sound signature suits uptempo playlists. If you chase the absolute strongest noise cancellation or a more neutral tuning for commuting and flights, there are other options to audition. But for the gym and the road, the formula here is proven—now with a bolder skin.

Bottom line: same Powerbeats Pro 2 performance, sharper training identity. The collaboration looks built to turn heads at the track while keeping your focus where it belongs—on the next rep.